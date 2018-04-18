Crotone 1 Juventus 1: Nwankwo stuns Serie A leaders with spectacular equaliser

Lowly Crotone put a dent in Juventus' bid to secure a seventh successive Serie A title by holding the leaders to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.
Massimiliano Allegri's much-changed side appeared on course to record a 10th away win in their last 11 league outings after Alex Sandro's 16th-minute header broke the deadlock.
Meeting Douglas Costa's whipped cross from the left ahead of the near post, the Brazilian defender used the pace on the ball to angle it past goalkeeper Alex Cordaz and into the far corner of the net.
While never shifting out of second gear, Juventus appeared in complete control of proceedings until Simeon Nwankwo scored a spectacular equaliser in the 65th minute.
The striker's wonderfully executed bicycle kick secured Walter Zenga's strugglers an unlikely point in their battle to beat the drop, and potentially re-opened a title race that had threatened to become a procession.
While the Bianconeri still remain clear at the summit, Napoli's 4-2 home win over Udinese means the gap is down to just four points ahead of Sunday's pivotal clash between Italy's top two in Turin.
All-square in Crotone. #CrotoneJuve #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/4BoT55Buf9— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 18, 2018
Allegri, who had warned his players against looking beyond Crotone in his pre-match news conference, unsurprisingly shuffled his pack, only Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala were retained in the starting XI, though the side on display only served to demonstrate their strength in depth.
Juve took the lead with their first attempt on target too, Costa’s excellent delivery from the left teeing up compatriot Alex Sandro to flick the ball beyond Cordaz.
The break-through moment#CrotoneJuve pic.twitter.com/ELIbG1iUJ3— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 18, 2018
The home side had to wait until the 44th minute to call Wojciech Szczesny into action at the other end, though Gianluigi Buffon's understudy was alert enough to get down quickly to collect Nwankwo's left-footed effort.
However, Crotone - who had lost all three previous top-flight meetings between the clubs - posed far more problems for their illustrious opponents after the break.
Bruno Martella fired into the side-netting from a tight angle on the left in the early stages before Szczesny was required to snuff out a dangerous situation, smothering an indirect free-kick inside the penalty area after referee Michael Fabbri had judged the falling Medhi Benatia to have passed the ball to his goalkeeper when under pressure.
There was nothing the Poland international could do about the equaliser, though. After substitute Marcello Trotta's acrobatic attempt was blocked, Nwankwo succeeded where his team-mate failed, flashing his ambitious volley into the net.
Stunned into life by conceding, Juventus suddenly upped the tempo in search of a winner, only for Cordaz to deny them with two spectacular saves.
After flying high to his right to tip Matuidi's rising drive from distance wide, the Crotone captain clinched his team a famous draw by flinging himself across his goal to block Gonzalo Higuain's crisp volley.
Key Opta Stats:
- Simeon Nwankwo has scored two goals in his last two home league games after 10 in a row without finding the net.
- After 10 straight clean sheets, Juventus have conceded in three of their last four league games.
- Three of the four Alex Sandro goals in this season's Serie A have been scored following a cross.
- Alex Sandro has scored four goals, his record in a single Serie A season.
- Douglas Costa now has 10 assists - only Luis Alberto has more in Italy's top flight this season.
- Juventus scored with their first shot in this match.
|Not a single doubt for Madrid ahead of Bayern clash, claims Lucas
|Real Madrid 1 Athletic Bilbao 1: Kepa heroics torment Madrid until Ronaldo leveller
|Mourinho salutes Pogba display
|Caen 1 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Mbappe double keeps treble hopes alive
|Burnley boss Dyche could manage England, says Heaton
|Napoli 4 Udinese 2: Scudetto race alive ahead of tantalising Turin trip
|Torino 1 AC Milan 1: Donnarumma error proves costly
|Schalke 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Kovac to face Bayern Munich in DFB-Pokal final
|Crotone 1 Juventus 1: Nwankwo stuns Serie A leaders with spectacular equaliser
|Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2: Red Devils bounce back as Mourinho´s changes pay off
|Bong stands by complaint despite Rodriguez racial abuse verdict
|Martial and Darmian start as Mourinho makes seven Manchester United changes
|Heaton relishing Burnley battle with Pope
|Aubameyang ´wasn´t sure´ about Lacazette
|A mid-season break in England would make a great difference, insists Conte
|Tottenham trophies would follow FA Cup success - Vertonghen
|If anyone can beat Real Madrid, it´s Bayern - Rummenigge
|Barton to take charge at Fleetwood Town
|Simeone still hopes Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
|Aguero will not be 100 per cent for World Cup - Argentina doctor
|De Bruyne leads new Premier League Playmaker award
|Man City are set up to dominate, says Conte
|AFC Champions League Review: Shanghai SIPG beaten, Jeonbuk & Tianjin end with wins
|PFA Premier League Team of the Year in Opta numbers
|Neymar will be a World Cup great, says Serginho
|England need a miracle to win World Cup - Walker
|PFA Premier League Team of the Year: Aguero earns place for first time
|Kaka opens up on ´respectful but complicated´ Mourinho relationship
|FFP not there to kill clubs, insists UEFA president Ceferin
|Ibrahimovic: I´m going to the World Cup
|Tottenham star Kane ´not bothered´ by goal appeal backlash
|Matthaus praises Bayern-bound Kovac
|Copa Libertadores Review: Del Valle hat-trick lifts Millonarios
|Toronto 1 Guadalajara 2: Pulido free-kick sees visitors grab win
|He is confident and brave – Dida hails Alisson improvement
|Nothing can tarnish Buffon´s career – Lippi
|Valverde defends Barcelona rotation
|Barca set another LaLiga record with 33-match run
|Hat-trick hero Muller credits Ulreich after thrashing Leverkusen
|Icardi should not be happy - Spalletti demands more from free-scoring Inter captain
|Suarez relieved to keep Barca run going
|Neymar hopes to return to training after final examination on May 17
|Hughton lauds Brighton´s character in Spurs draw
|Les Herbiers 2 Chambly 0: Minnows book their place in Coupe de France final
|Pochettino defends players after Brighton draw
|Celta Vigo 2 Barcelona 2: 10-man leaders hang on to unbeaten record
|Inter 4 Cagliari 0: Icardi shines as Nerazzurri climb to third
|Bayer Leverkusen 2 Bayern Munich 6: Muller nets hat-trick as final beckons
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Tottenham 1: Spurs miss chance to strengthen top-four claim
|Depay feeling back to his best at Lyon
|Messi and Suarez on Barca bench as Valverde rings changes
|Tottenham´s Alli absent for Brighton clash
|Inter´s clash with Cagliari given social media twist
|Renato Sanches returns to Swansea after injury
|Champions League semi-finalists feature in ICC schedule
|Great players always criticised - Benzema not affected by jeers
|Mandzukic out of Crotone versus Juventus
|AFC Champions League Review: Sydney FC out after stalemate
|Bayern Munich know how to play against Real Madrid, James claims
|Netherlands forward Dost announces international retirement
|Bale and Benzema are ´working great´ at Real Madrid, insists Zidane
|Bayern´s Vidal out for rest of season after surgery
|Cologne appoint Anfang as head coach
|M´Vila open to Premier League return
|Unselfish Liverpool star Firmino is special, says Kuyt
|Surgery for Manchester City star Aguero
|Alonso set to miss cup semi-final after FA charge
|Bayern Munich can cope without injured Vidal, insists Zidane
|Emery: Too soon to compare PSG with Bayern or Barcelona
|Rangers suspend Miller and Wallace ahead of investigation
|Gattuso predicts quiet Milan transfer window
|Crotone game is decisive - Allegri warns Juventus against complacency
|Belotti has the quality and desire to bounce back - Gattuso
|FIFA charge Russia over fan racism during France friendly
|We believe until the end - Shaqiri targets three wins for struggling Stoke City
|These are exciting times for Tottenham, declares Alli
|It is not impossible to beat City - Pochettino plots Tottenham´s title push for next season
|De Bruyne targets sustained success at City
|Madrid penalty? I would´ve lost control – Bonucci
|Torres: Griezmann needs trophies to be alongside Messi and Ronaldo
|Salah ready for Real Madrid move – Mido
|Klinsmann says World Cup miss set USA back ´several years´
|The journey is better than the end – De Bruyne delighted with City campaign
|Real Madrid icon Raul plans coaching career
|Gundogan predicts Man City dominance after Guardiola´s first Premier League title
|Moyes surprised by Hart error