Related

Article

AFC Champions League Review: Shanghai SIPG beaten, Jeonbuk & Tianjin end with wins

18 April 2018 15:29

Shanghai SIPG were beaten in their last match of the AFC Champions League group stage, while fellow qualified sides Tianjin Quanjian and Jeonbuk Motors wrapped up with wins.

Wednesday's schedule of four matches had little riding on them with the top two spots in both Group E and Group F having been decided.

Melbourne Victory inflicted SIPG's first defeat of this season's competition with a second-half header from Jai Ingham earning a 2-1 victory, ensuring the Australian side finish the group stage on a high.

In Group F's other dead rubber, Ulsan Hyundai came from behind to claim a 2-2 draw away to Kawasaki Frontale, who were denied their first win after second-half goals from Park Yong-woo and Lee Yeong-jae.

SIPG face Kashima Antlers next month in the knockout stage and Ulsan will take on fellow Koreans Suwon Bluewings.

Jeonbuk claimed top spot in Group E with their fifth win, a 3-0 success at home to Hong Kong side Kitchee secured thanks to a fine performance from Kim Shin-wook, who scored one and provided two assists.

Second-placed Tianjin edged a five-goal thriller as they finished two points behind Jeonbuk, a header from Yang Xu proving the decisive strike in a 3-2 home win over Kashiwa Reysol.

Chinese Super League side Tianjin will play domestic rivals Guangzhou Evergrande in the round of 16.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 18 April

17:56 If anyone can beat Real Madrid, it´s Bayern - Rummenigge
17:48 Barton to take charge at Fleetwood Town
16:58 Simeone still hopes Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
16:12 Aguero will not be 100 per cent for World Cup - Argentina doctor
16:03 De Bruyne leads new Premier League Playmaker award
15:36 Man City are set up to dominate, says Conte
15:29 AFC Champions League Review: Shanghai SIPG beaten, Jeonbuk & Tianjin end with wins
15:25 PFA Premier League Team of the Year in Opta numbers
13:10 Neymar will be a World Cup great, says Serginho
12:38 England need a miracle to win World Cup - Walker
12:07 PFA Premier League Team of the Year: Aguero earns place for first time
11:49 Kaka opens up on ´respectful but complicated´ Mourinho relationship
11:42 FFP not there to kill clubs, insists UEFA president Ceferin
10:18 Ibrahimovic: I´m going to the World Cup
09:12 Tottenham star Kane ´not bothered´ by goal appeal backlash
06:39 Matthaus praises Bayern-bound Kovac
05:21 Copa Libertadores Review: Del Valle hat-trick lifts Millonarios
04:40 Toronto 1 Guadalajara 2: Pulido free-kick sees visitors grab win
04:26 He is confident and brave – Dida hails Alisson improvement
03:25 Nothing can tarnish Buffon´s career – Lippi
01:49 Valverde defends Barcelona rotation
00:24 Barca set another LaLiga record with 33-match run
00:22 Hat-trick hero Muller credits Ulreich after thrashing Leverkusen
00:13 Icardi should not be happy - Spalletti demands more from free-scoring Inter captain
00:06 Suarez relieved to keep Barca run going

Tuesday 17 April

23:44 Neymar hopes to return to training after final examination on May 17
23:44 Hughton lauds Brighton´s character in Spurs draw
23:36 Les Herbiers 2 Chambly 0: Minnows book their place in Coupe de France final
23:27 Pochettino defends players after Brighton draw
22:55 Celta Vigo 2 Barcelona 2: 10-man leaders hang on to unbeaten record
22:43 Inter 4 Cagliari 0: Icardi shines as Nerazzurri climb to third
22:42 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Bayern Munich 6: Muller nets hat-trick as final beckons
22:38 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Tottenham 1: Spurs miss chance to strengthen top-four claim
21:14 Depay feeling back to his best at Lyon
20:46 Messi and Suarez on Barca bench as Valverde rings changes
20:29 Tottenham´s Alli absent for Brighton clash
20:16 Inter´s clash with Cagliari given social media twist
20:00 Renato Sanches returns to Swansea after injury
19:39 Champions League semi-finalists feature in ICC schedule
19:09 Great players always criticised - Benzema not affected by jeers
18:51 Mandzukic out of Crotone versus Juventus
18:42 AFC Champions League Review: Sydney FC out after stalemate
18:17 Bayern Munich know how to play against Real Madrid, James claims
18:07 Netherlands forward Dost announces international retirement
17:48 Bale and Benzema are ´working great´ at Real Madrid, insists Zidane
17:17 Bayern´s Vidal out for rest of season after surgery
16:23 Cologne appoint Anfang as head coach
15:59 M´Vila open to Premier League return
15:47 Unselfish Liverpool star Firmino is special, says Kuyt
15:38 Surgery for Manchester City star Aguero
15:20 Alonso set to miss cup semi-final after FA charge
15:06 Bayern Munich can cope without injured Vidal, insists Zidane
14:57 Emery: Too soon to compare PSG with Bayern or Barcelona
14:27 Rangers suspend Miller and Wallace ahead of investigation
14:14 Gattuso predicts quiet Milan transfer window
13:59 Crotone game is decisive - Allegri warns Juventus against complacency
13:39 Belotti has the quality and desire to bounce back - Gattuso
13:09 FIFA charge Russia over fan racism during France friendly
11:56 We believe until the end - Shaqiri targets three wins for struggling Stoke City
10:38 These are exciting times for Tottenham, declares Alli
09:14 It is not impossible to beat City - Pochettino plots Tottenham´s title push for next season
06:42 De Bruyne targets sustained success at City
04:19 Madrid penalty? I would´ve lost control – Bonucci
03:23 Torres: Griezmann needs trophies to be alongside Messi and Ronaldo
02:26 Salah ready for Real Madrid move – Mido
01:52 Klinsmann says World Cup miss set USA back ´several years´
01:37 The journey is better than the end – De Bruyne delighted with City campaign
00:49 Real Madrid icon Raul plans coaching career
00:39 Gundogan predicts Man City dominance after Guardiola´s first Premier League title
00:16 Moyes surprised by Hart error

Monday 16 April

23:52 Lambert still believes in Stoke survival chances despite Hammer blow
23:30 Mourinho ready to axe West Brom flops for FA Cup semi-final
22:58 West Ham 1 Stoke City 1: Substitute Carroll leaves Potters in peril
22:13 Players forced to return from half-time break as VAR mars Bundesliga clash
21:31 AFC Champions League Review: Al Ain progress with Al Rayyan hammering
21:19 Rodriguez relieved with racial abuse verdict
21:05 UEFA ´strongly condemns´ Michael Oliver abuse
20:26 Valverde: Unbeaten season motivates Barcelona
19:35 Sane: Premier League title an overwhelming feeling
19:11 Inter need to show more - Spalletti dissatisfied with goalless run
18:43 Valverde relaxed over Messi fitness despite Argentina concerns
17:33 Manchester City´s Aguero relieved to avoid final-day drama
17:08 Montella tips Lenglet to play for Barcelona
16:52 Pochettino defends Lloris amid criticism of Tottenham form
16:50 Batshuayi season ´probably over´, but striker has World Cup chance
16:27 Arnautovic is our Ibrahimovic – Moyes
16:21 Pochettino hints Spurs fans to see more of Lucas
15:15 We will fight to the end, insists Napoli skipper Hamsik
12:51 Social media debate won´t dent Kane´s Golden Boot bid - Alli
12:38 Pele backs Neymar for World Cup redemption
12:11 Blow for Bayern as Heynckes confirms surgery for Vidal
11:12 Mata turns focus to FA Cup after miserable West Brom defeat
09:47 ´No chance´ Roma will sell Alisson
09:05 Monaco to reimburse travelling fans after PSG thrashing
04:12 Dembele: I´ll be at Barca for a long time
03:18 I don´t care about the rest – Salah eyes Champions League
02:34 MLS Review: City stay unbeaten after Atlanta thriller
02:08 Zidane still backing struggling Benzema
01:31 I believe in the PSG project, with or without me – Emery
00:46 Marquinhos credits Emery´s ´philosophy´ after title triumph
00:21 PSG president dismisses reports of Tuchel agreement
00:10 Zidane reaches 100 Real Madrid wins
00:02 Gattuso demands more from AC Milan despite holding Napoli

Facebook

18+ GambleAware