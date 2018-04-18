Antonio Conte has backed the idea of a mid-season break in English football, with the Chelsea manager believing the current schedule is too taxing on the players.
Italian Conte was asked for his opinion on the subject at a news conference on Wednesday following speculation the Premier League are planning to introduce a break in the 2019-20 season.
According to multiple media outlets, the proposal will see a round of league fixtures staggered over two weekends in either January or February, allowing all top-flight clubs to have at least 13 days off.
"A great difference," Conte replied when asked about what impact a potential break could have on the Premier League.
"Don't forget, in England you start to play in November before the international break and you play until March, every three days.
Conte says we have to try until the end to finish in the top four. He admits it is not simple to close the gap but we must have the will and desire to aim for this target.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 18, 2018
"When you arrive in March, the physical condition of your team can't be good, it can't be top especially if you go forward in a competition like the EFL or FA Cup.
"This [break] could be a good idea. [It will be] Interesting to help English teams prepare for the second part of the season too, the most important part of the season, if you give a bit of rest to the players."
The potential break will not impose on the festive fixtures, though, as the tradition of playing games over the Christmas period in England looks set to remain unchanged, according to the rumoured plan.
However, it will have an impact on the FA Cup. The fifth round of the competition would reportedly move to a midweek slot, with the introduction of extra time and penalties to make sure all ties are settled at the first attempt.
A mid-season break in England would make a great difference, insists Conte
