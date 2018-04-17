Related

Article

Unselfish Liverpool star Firmino is special, says Kuyt

17 April 2018 15:47

Roberto Firmino's unselfish nature makes him a complete player, according to former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt.

Brazil international Firmino is enjoying a superb season at Anfield, scoring 25 goals in all competitions and helping the Reds into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

But Kuyt believes there is much more to the former Hoffenheim forward than that, highlighting the way he works for his team-mates as key.

"He has his own style and that makes him special," Kuyt told Liverpool's official website. "That's what I like in players.

"A typical goalscorer or different kind of striker? You see that a lot in Europe, but Firmino has his own style and he has his own speciality; he is scoring great goals but also feeding the players around him.

"He's a great goalscorer but he's also a team player in everything he does. I don't know him quite well, but if I see him playing he just wants to win with the team and he's not the type of player who wants to score for himself.

"That, for me, is the biggest thing about Firmino. 

"He's scoring great goals but he's also giving great assists and then you are, in my eyes, a complete player, a great thing for Liverpool.

"I think he's also a very hard worker, he's selfless. I watch almost all the games and I see then he's always giving his all. Sometimes he's not scoring goals or giving assists, but he is always giving his all."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 17 April

17:17 BREAKING NEWS: Bayern´s Vidal out for rest of season after surgery
16:23 Cologne appoint Anfang as head coach
15:59 M´Vila open to Premier League return
15:47 Unselfish Liverpool star Firmino is special, says Kuyt
15:38 Surgery for Manchester City star Aguero
15:20 Alonso set to miss cup semi-final after FA charge
15:06 Bayern Munich can cope without injured Vidal, insists Zidane
14:57 Emery: Too soon to compare PSG with Bayern or Barcelona
14:27 Rangers suspend Miller and Wallace ahead of investigation
14:14 Gattuso predicts quiet Milan transfer window
13:39 Belotti has the quality and desire to bounce back - Gattuso
13:09 FIFA charge Russia over fan racism during France friendly
11:56 We believe until the end - Shaqiri targets three wins for struggling Stoke City
10:38 These are exciting times for Tottenham, declares Alli
09:14 It is not impossible to beat City - Pochettino plots Tottenham´s title push for next season
06:42 De Bruyne targets sustained success at City
04:19 Madrid penalty? I would´ve lost control – Bonucci
03:23 Torres: Griezmann needs trophies to be alongside Messi and Ronaldo
02:26 Salah ready for Real Madrid move – Mido
01:52 Klinsmann says World Cup miss set USA back ´several years´
01:37 The journey is better than the end – De Bruyne delighted with City campaign
00:49 Real Madrid icon Raul plans coaching career
00:39 Gundogan predicts Man City dominance after Guardiola´s first Premier League title
00:16 Moyes surprised by Hart error

Monday 16 April

23:52 Lambert still believes in Stoke survival chances despite Hammer blow
23:30 Mourinho ready to axe West Brom flops for FA Cup semi-final
22:58 West Ham 1 Stoke City 1: Substitute Carroll leaves Potters in peril
22:13 Players forced to return from half-time break as VAR mars Bundesliga clash
21:31 AFC Champions League Review: Al Ain progress with Al Rayyan hammering
21:19 Rodriguez relieved with racial abuse verdict
21:05 UEFA ´strongly condemns´ Michael Oliver abuse
20:26 Valverde: Unbeaten season motivates Barcelona
19:35 Sane: Premier League title an overwhelming feeling
19:11 Inter need to show more - Spalletti dissatisfied with goalless run
18:43 Valverde relaxed over Messi fitness despite Argentina concerns
17:33 Manchester City´s Aguero relieved to avoid final-day drama
17:08 Montella tips Lenglet to play for Barcelona
16:52 Pochettino defends Lloris amid criticism of Tottenham form
16:50 Batshuayi season ´probably over´, but striker has World Cup chance
16:27 Arnautovic is our Ibrahimovic – Moyes
16:21 Pochettino hints Spurs fans to see more of Lucas
15:15 We will fight to the end, insists Napoli skipper Hamsik
12:51 Social media debate won´t dent Kane´s Golden Boot bid - Alli
12:38 Pele backs Neymar for World Cup redemption
12:11 Blow for Bayern as Heynckes confirms surgery for Vidal
11:12 Mata turns focus to FA Cup after miserable West Brom defeat
09:47 ´No chance´ Roma will sell Alisson
09:05 Monaco to reimburse travelling fans after PSG thrashing
04:12 Dembele: I´ll be at Barca for a long time
03:18 I don´t care about the rest – Salah eyes Champions League
02:34 MLS Review: City stay unbeaten after Atlanta thriller
02:08 Zidane still backing struggling Benzema
01:31 I believe in the PSG project, with or without me – Emery
00:46 Marquinhos credits Emery´s ´philosophy´ after title triumph
00:21 PSG president dismisses reports of Tuchel agreement
00:10 Zidane reaches 100 Real Madrid wins
00:02 Gattuso demands more from AC Milan despite holding Napoli

Sunday 15 April

23:20 Casemiro wants Isco at Real Madrid ´for many years´
23:06 PSG 2017-18: Neymar´s highs and lows in a title-winning season
23:06 Lazio 0 Roma 0: 10-man hosts earn Derby della Capitale draw
23:06 PSG 2017-18: Opta numbers show Neymar and Mbappe arrivals key to title success
23:04 PSG 2017-18: Ligue 1 champions need ambition after treading water under Emery
23:00 Paris Saint-Germain 7 Monaco 1: Seventh heaven as sensational PSG regain the Ligue 1 title
22:54 PSG clinch Ligue 1 title by thrashing Monaco
22:39 Malaga 1 Real Madrid 2: Isco downs struggling former side
22:32 Silva reflects on ´most special´ City title after premature birth of son
22:05 ´Happy´ Allegri clarifies Juve intentions
21:11 Simeone hails ´icon´ Torres after landmark goal
21:06 Batshuayi ´in great pain´, Stoger confirms
20:58 Kompany already thinking of Man City title defence
20:48 We didn´t hand title to Manchester City - Mourinho
20:09 Manchester is Blue! - City players react to Premier League title triumph
20:06 Rodgers hails cool-headed Dembele
20:00 We were masters in complication - Mourinho fumes after defeat hands title to City
19:59 Juventus 3 Sampdoria 0: Juve bounce back as Costa helps open six-point gap
19:45 PSV punish nine-man Ajax to reclaim Eredivisie title
19:19 Manchester City 2017-18: Guardiola´s men rack up records in title triumph
19:17 Manchester City 2017-18: De Bruyne brilliance, last-gasp Sterling and how the title was won
19:11 Ibrahimovic drops biggest World Cup hint yet
18:59 Manchester City 2017-18: Guardiola´s masterpiece about more than money
18:51 Manchester City crowned Premier League champions
18:50 Manchester United 0 West Brom 1: Shock defeat hands title to Manchester City
18:24 Torres reaches 100 LaLiga goals ahead of Atletico Madrid departure
18:10 Atletico Madrid 3 Levante 0: Torres reaches milestone as Simeone´s side clinch top-four finish
18:05 Neymar admits to tension with Cavani and tears with Messi
18:00 Batshuayi injured as Dortmund lose Ruhr derby
17:54 We´re behind the rest of the world – Wenger rues VAR vote after Newcastle loss
17:30 Celtic 4 Rangers 0: Rodgers´ men thump Old Firm rivals to reach cup final
17:29 Schalke 2 Borussia Dortmund 0: Konoplyanka and Naldo earn Ruhr derby glory
17:09 AC Milan 0 Napoli 0: Donnarumma wonder save means Sarri´s men slip up again
16:59 Arsenal away form hits 93-year low in Newcastle United defeat
16:21 Newcastle United 2 Arsenal 1: Ritchie extends Gunners´ wretched away run
15:46 Vidal suffers further injury setback
15:09 Wolves 2 Birmingham City 0: Jota and Afobe kick off promotion party
13:32 Thiago Silva wants Emery to stay at PSG
11:56 Western Sydney Wanderers 2 Adelaide United 3: Gombau´s men denied finals spot
11:24 Praet not interested in Juventus rumours
10:23 Ronaldo, Bale, Modric miss Malaga clash
09:50 Welbeck backed for World Cup spot by Wenger
08:58 ´Wow, what a number´ - Klopp lauds Liverpool´s 40-goal Salah
06:59 MLS Review: Ibrahimovic extinguishes Schweinsteiger´s Fire
05:07 Guardiola: Premier League title will mean more than Champions League
04:26 I´m not against Buffon or Juventus – Del Piero responds to criticism
02:38 Buffon stands by Oliver comments after Champions League meltdown
01:28 Mourinho demands consistency from resurgent Pogba
01:27 Kovac was Bayern´s third choice behind Heynckes and Tuchel – Hoeness
00:20 Sloppy start against City frustrates Spurs boss Pochettino
00:02 Sterling can be one of the best in the world - Guardiola

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 33 +68 87
2 Manchester United 33 +37 71
3 Liverpool 34 +43 70
4 Tottenham Hotspur 33 +35 67
5 Chelsea 33 +24 60

Facebook

18+ GambleAware