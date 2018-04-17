Dele Alli was left out of Tottenham's squad for the Premier League match away to Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old played 84 minutes in his side's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday but picked up a knock after a collision with Vincent Kompany shortly after the interval.
With an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United coming up this weekend, Mauricio Pochettino opted to leave him out for the trip to the south coast.
There was, however, a first Premier League appearance since October 28 for Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld following his recovery from hamstring and thigh injuries respectively.
Lucas Moura, a January signing from Paris Saint-Germain, earned a first league start after three appearances from the bench, while goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made his 250th appearance for the club.
#THFC : Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lucas, Son, Kane. #COYS pic.twitter.com/I0fd37dsEt— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 17, 2018
|Depay feeling back to his best at Lyon
|Messi and Suarez on Barca bench as Valverde rings changes
|Tottenham´s Alli absent for Brighton clash
|Inter´s clash with Cagliari given social media twist
|Renato Sanches returns to Swansea after injury
|Champions League semi-finalists feature in ICC schedule
|Great players always criticised - Benzema not affected by jeers
|Mandzukic out of Crotone versus Juventus
|AFC Champions League Review: Sydney FC out after stalemate
|Bayern Munich know how to play against Real Madrid, James claims
|Netherlands forward Dost announces international retirement
|Bale and Benzema are ´working great´ at Real Madrid, insists Zidane
|Bayern´s Vidal out for rest of season after surgery
|Cologne appoint Anfang as head coach
|M´Vila open to Premier League return
|Unselfish Liverpool star Firmino is special, says Kuyt
|Surgery for Manchester City star Aguero
|Alonso set to miss cup semi-final after FA charge
|Bayern Munich can cope without injured Vidal, insists Zidane
|Emery: Too soon to compare PSG with Bayern or Barcelona
|Rangers suspend Miller and Wallace ahead of investigation
|Gattuso predicts quiet Milan transfer window
|Crotone game is decisive - Allegri warns Juventus against complacency
|Belotti has the quality and desire to bounce back - Gattuso
|FIFA charge Russia over fan racism during France friendly
|We believe until the end - Shaqiri targets three wins for struggling Stoke City
|These are exciting times for Tottenham, declares Alli
|It is not impossible to beat City - Pochettino plots Tottenham´s title push for next season
|De Bruyne targets sustained success at City
|Madrid penalty? I would´ve lost control – Bonucci
|Torres: Griezmann needs trophies to be alongside Messi and Ronaldo
|Salah ready for Real Madrid move – Mido
|Klinsmann says World Cup miss set USA back ´several years´
|The journey is better than the end – De Bruyne delighted with City campaign
|Real Madrid icon Raul plans coaching career
|Gundogan predicts Man City dominance after Guardiola´s first Premier League title
|Moyes surprised by Hart error
|Lambert still believes in Stoke survival chances despite Hammer blow
|Mourinho ready to axe West Brom flops for FA Cup semi-final
|West Ham 1 Stoke City 1: Substitute Carroll leaves Potters in peril
|Players forced to return from half-time break as VAR mars Bundesliga clash
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Ain progress with Al Rayyan hammering
|Rodriguez relieved with racial abuse verdict
|UEFA ´strongly condemns´ Michael Oliver abuse
|Valverde: Unbeaten season motivates Barcelona
|Sane: Premier League title an overwhelming feeling
|Inter need to show more - Spalletti dissatisfied with goalless run
|Valverde relaxed over Messi fitness despite Argentina concerns
|Manchester City´s Aguero relieved to avoid final-day drama
|Montella tips Lenglet to play for Barcelona
|Pochettino defends Lloris amid criticism of Tottenham form
|Batshuayi season ´probably over´, but striker has World Cup chance
|Arnautovic is our Ibrahimovic – Moyes
|Pochettino hints Spurs fans to see more of Lucas
|We will fight to the end, insists Napoli skipper Hamsik
|Social media debate won´t dent Kane´s Golden Boot bid - Alli
|Pele backs Neymar for World Cup redemption
|Blow for Bayern as Heynckes confirms surgery for Vidal
|Mata turns focus to FA Cup after miserable West Brom defeat
|´No chance´ Roma will sell Alisson
|Monaco to reimburse travelling fans after PSG thrashing
|Dembele: I´ll be at Barca for a long time
|I don´t care about the rest – Salah eyes Champions League
|MLS Review: City stay unbeaten after Atlanta thriller
|Zidane still backing struggling Benzema
|I believe in the PSG project, with or without me – Emery
|Marquinhos credits Emery´s ´philosophy´ after title triumph
|PSG president dismisses reports of Tuchel agreement
|Zidane reaches 100 Real Madrid wins
|Gattuso demands more from AC Milan despite holding Napoli
|Casemiro wants Isco at Real Madrid ´for many years´
|PSG 2017-18: Neymar´s highs and lows in a title-winning season
|Lazio 0 Roma 0: 10-man hosts earn Derby della Capitale draw
|PSG 2017-18: Opta numbers show Neymar and Mbappe arrivals key to title success
|PSG 2017-18: Ligue 1 champions need ambition after treading water under Emery
|Paris Saint-Germain 7 Monaco 1: Seventh heaven as sensational PSG regain the Ligue 1 title
|PSG clinch Ligue 1 title by thrashing Monaco
|Malaga 1 Real Madrid 2: Isco downs struggling former side
|Silva reflects on ´most special´ City title after premature birth of son
|´Happy´ Allegri clarifies Juve intentions
|Simeone hails ´icon´ Torres after landmark goal
|Batshuayi ´in great pain´, Stoger confirms
|Kompany already thinking of Man City title defence
|We didn´t hand title to Manchester City - Mourinho
|Manchester is Blue! - City players react to Premier League title triumph
|Rodgers hails cool-headed Dembele
|We were masters in complication - Mourinho fumes after defeat hands title to City
|Juventus 3 Sampdoria 0: Juve bounce back as Costa helps open six-point gap
|PSV punish nine-man Ajax to reclaim Eredivisie title
|Manchester City 2017-18: Guardiola´s men rack up records in title triumph
|Manchester City 2017-18: De Bruyne brilliance, last-gasp Sterling and how the title was won
|Ibrahimovic drops biggest World Cup hint yet
|Manchester City 2017-18: Guardiola´s masterpiece about more than money
|Manchester City crowned Premier League champions
|Manchester United 0 West Brom 1: Shock defeat hands title to Manchester City
|Torres reaches 100 LaLiga goals ahead of Atletico Madrid departure
|Atletico Madrid 3 Levante 0: Torres reaches milestone as Simeone´s side clinch top-four finish
|Neymar admits to tension with Cavani and tears with Messi
|Batshuayi injured as Dortmund lose Ruhr derby
|We´re behind the rest of the world – Wenger rues VAR vote after Newcastle loss
|Celtic 4 Rangers 0: Rodgers´ men thump Old Firm rivals to reach cup final
|Schalke 2 Borussia Dortmund 0: Konoplyanka and Naldo earn Ruhr derby glory
|AC Milan 0 Napoli 0: Donnarumma wonder save means Sarri´s men slip up again
|Arsenal away form hits 93-year low in Newcastle United defeat
|Newcastle United 2 Arsenal 1: Ritchie extends Gunners´ wretched away run
|Vidal suffers further injury setback
|Wolves 2 Birmingham City 0: Jota and Afobe kick off promotion party
|Thiago Silva wants Emery to stay at PSG
|Western Sydney Wanderers 2 Adelaide United 3: Gombau´s men denied finals spot
|Praet not interested in Juventus rumours
|Ronaldo, Bale, Modric miss Malaga clash
|Welbeck backed for World Cup spot by Wenger
|´Wow, what a number´ - Klopp lauds Liverpool´s 40-goal Salah
|MLS Review: Ibrahimovic extinguishes Schweinsteiger´s Fire
|Guardiola: Premier League title will mean more than Champions League
|I´m not against Buffon or Juventus – Del Piero responds to criticism
|Buffon stands by Oliver comments after Champions League meltdown
|Mourinho demands consistency from resurgent Pogba
|Kovac was Bayern´s third choice behind Heynckes and Tuchel – Hoeness
|Sloppy start against City frustrates Spurs boss Pochettino
|Sterling can be one of the best in the world - Guardiola