These are exciting times for Tottenham, declares Alli

Dele Alli believes Tottenham are "heading in the right direction" as they aim to finish in the Premier League's top four for a third successive season.

Spurs visit Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday knowing a win on the road will open up a 10-point cushion over fifth-placed Chelsea, albeit their London rivals will have a game in hand.

Still, with neighbours Arsenal out of the race for the Champions League places, Mauricio Pochettino's squad are on course to finish as the capital's top club.

While they have failed to keep pace with champions Manchester City, Alli sees plenty of positive signs for Tottenham ahead of their move into a new stadium.

"We've been playing well this season - we've been in great form," the England international old Sky Sports.

"We don't worry too much about what other people are doing around us. All we can worry about is ourselves, to make sure we are doing as well as we can and improving. What Arsenal are doing isn't really our problem, or a worry to us.

"You can see the direction the club is going in – we're definitely heading in the right direction and we keep on improving every year.

"We've a great young manager and a great young team that is hungry for success. These are exciting times for Tottenham."

Tottenham can still secure a trophy this season, too, as they face Manchester United on Saturday in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.