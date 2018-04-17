Neymar hopes to return to training after final examination on May 17

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar is targeting a return to training after his final medical examination on May 17 following a spell out with a broken foot.
Neymar has been sidelined since February when he broke a bone in his foot in a match against Marseille, ultimately requiring surgery.
Although any danger of him missing the World Cup with Brazil were quickly put to rest, there has been some confusion about when exactly he will be back and if he will feature for PSG again this season.
PSG coach Unai Emery is hopeful, but Neymar is not working to such a timeline, revealing he has a final examination on his foot scheduled for May 17, two days before the Ligue 1 champions' final game of the season against Caen.
"I can't predict exactly [when he will be back in training], it depends on how it [his recovery] evolves," Neymar told reporters in Sao Paulo.
"I'll have one last exam on May 17 if I'm not mistaken. Then it depends on how I'll develop from there.
"If I have to point a specific date, then it's May 17 I guess. I'm always in touch with [Brazil coach] Tite and [Brazil's technical coordinator] Edu Gaspar. We're exchanging information and it's going well.
"I'll have enough time to return for the World Cup and prepare beforehand. It's not good being injured, but I feel rested.
Brasileiragem has a new uniform ! And it's dope. Can’t wait to go back and have the honor to wear it.— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) March 21, 2018
A Brasileiragem tem um uniforme novo ! E isso é sensacional... Mal posso esperar para voltar aos gramados e ter a honra de usá-lo.#BRASILEIRAGEM @nikefootball pic.twitter.com/UIB55GabfT
"We have to look at it from the positive angle. I hope I can get there even better than I was.
"I have some doubts, of course – it's my first surgery, it's normal. I'll get in shape, work as hard as I can.
"From the moment I can resume training, I'll dedicate myself even more because the dream is closer, the World Cup. I waited four years for this opportunity and now it's closer."
|Neymar hopes to return to training after final examination on May 17
|Hughton lauds Brighton´s character in Spurs draw
|Les Herbiers 2 Chambly 0: Minnows book their place in Coupe de France final
|Pochettino defends players after Brighton draw
|Celta Vigo 2 Barcelona 2: 10-man leaders hang on to unbeaten record
|Inter 4 Cagliari 0: Icardi shines as Nerazzurri climb to third
|Bayer Leverkusen 2 Bayern Munich 6: Muller nets hat-trick as final beckons
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Tottenham 1: Spurs miss chance to strengthen top-four claim
|Depay feeling back to his best at Lyon
|Messi and Suarez on Barca bench as Valverde rings changes
|Tottenham´s Alli absent for Brighton clash
|Inter´s clash with Cagliari given social media twist
|Renato Sanches returns to Swansea after injury
|Champions League semi-finalists feature in ICC schedule
|Great players always criticised - Benzema not affected by jeers
|Mandzukic out of Crotone versus Juventus
|AFC Champions League Review: Sydney FC out after stalemate
|Bayern Munich know how to play against Real Madrid, James claims
|Netherlands forward Dost announces international retirement
|Bale and Benzema are ´working great´ at Real Madrid, insists Zidane
|Bayern´s Vidal out for rest of season after surgery
|Cologne appoint Anfang as head coach
|M´Vila open to Premier League return
|Unselfish Liverpool star Firmino is special, says Kuyt
|Surgery for Manchester City star Aguero
|Alonso set to miss cup semi-final after FA charge
|Bayern Munich can cope without injured Vidal, insists Zidane
|Emery: Too soon to compare PSG with Bayern or Barcelona
|Rangers suspend Miller and Wallace ahead of investigation
|Gattuso predicts quiet Milan transfer window
|Crotone game is decisive - Allegri warns Juventus against complacency
|Belotti has the quality and desire to bounce back - Gattuso
|FIFA charge Russia over fan racism during France friendly
|We believe until the end - Shaqiri targets three wins for struggling Stoke City
|These are exciting times for Tottenham, declares Alli
|It is not impossible to beat City - Pochettino plots Tottenham´s title push for next season
|De Bruyne targets sustained success at City
|Madrid penalty? I would´ve lost control – Bonucci
|Torres: Griezmann needs trophies to be alongside Messi and Ronaldo
|Salah ready for Real Madrid move – Mido
|Klinsmann says World Cup miss set USA back ´several years´
|The journey is better than the end – De Bruyne delighted with City campaign
|Real Madrid icon Raul plans coaching career
|Gundogan predicts Man City dominance after Guardiola´s first Premier League title
|Moyes surprised by Hart error
|Lambert still believes in Stoke survival chances despite Hammer blow
|Mourinho ready to axe West Brom flops for FA Cup semi-final
|West Ham 1 Stoke City 1: Substitute Carroll leaves Potters in peril
|Players forced to return from half-time break as VAR mars Bundesliga clash
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Ain progress with Al Rayyan hammering
|Rodriguez relieved with racial abuse verdict
|UEFA ´strongly condemns´ Michael Oliver abuse
|Valverde: Unbeaten season motivates Barcelona
|Sane: Premier League title an overwhelming feeling
|Inter need to show more - Spalletti dissatisfied with goalless run
|Valverde relaxed over Messi fitness despite Argentina concerns
|Manchester City´s Aguero relieved to avoid final-day drama
|Montella tips Lenglet to play for Barcelona
|Pochettino defends Lloris amid criticism of Tottenham form
|Batshuayi season ´probably over´, but striker has World Cup chance
|Arnautovic is our Ibrahimovic – Moyes
|Pochettino hints Spurs fans to see more of Lucas
|We will fight to the end, insists Napoli skipper Hamsik
|Social media debate won´t dent Kane´s Golden Boot bid - Alli
|Pele backs Neymar for World Cup redemption
|Blow for Bayern as Heynckes confirms surgery for Vidal
|Mata turns focus to FA Cup after miserable West Brom defeat
|´No chance´ Roma will sell Alisson
|Monaco to reimburse travelling fans after PSG thrashing
|Dembele: I´ll be at Barca for a long time
|I don´t care about the rest – Salah eyes Champions League
|MLS Review: City stay unbeaten after Atlanta thriller
|Zidane still backing struggling Benzema
|I believe in the PSG project, with or without me – Emery
|Marquinhos credits Emery´s ´philosophy´ after title triumph
|PSG president dismisses reports of Tuchel agreement
|Zidane reaches 100 Real Madrid wins
|Gattuso demands more from AC Milan despite holding Napoli