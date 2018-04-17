Gattuso predicts quiet Milan transfer window

Gennaro Gattuso has warned AC Milan fans not to expect another raft of new signings ahead of next season.

Milan were big spenders last year as they looked to make up ground on Serie A's leading clubs, bringing in the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Hakan Calhanoglu and Andre Silva.

And while the Rossoneri are still only in sixth place with six games of the season remaining, Gattuso says further improvement must come from coaching and not spending - although there will be some new faces.

"There will be very few signings and I am happy with that because these players are some of the best in the world," he told a news conference ahead of facing Torino. "Some of them will improve.

"We will dip into the transfer market to sign a few players to help this team, but don't expect 20 or 30 new signings. It is my duty is to coach the team."

Another player who arrived at the start of the current season was Nikola Kalinic, but he has struggled for form and was jeered off in last week's draw with Napoli, to Gattuso's frustration.

"I look at [Kalinic's] performance and he made five or six incredible movements - he helped us," the coach said. "The few touches he had were good and he moved very well.

"In football, it's normal [for criticism] as goals are crucial. But I was angry with the whistles - they seemed to me a bit unfair.

"The important thing is that he has the support of my staff, myself and his team-mates. We do not whistle. I am happy with what he is doing."