De Bruyne targets sustained success at City

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne hopes the club's Premier League title win is the beginning of an era of success.
Pep Guardiola's men have enjoyed a dominant campaign and the league title was clinched after Manchester United's shock loss to West Brom.
City, who also won the EFL Cup this season, have lost just two league games in 2017-18, scoring 93 goals in 33 matches.
De Bruyne, 26, feels this campaign is just the beginning for City as they eye a long period of success.
"The club has planned for this and we want to make that [sustained success] happen now," he said.
"It's no coincidence that the type of players brought in over the last year or two have all been of a similar age and we will look to build as a group together.
"The feeling amongst the squad is great. We have enjoyed the season a lot but there is work to do if we want to achieve more in future.
"That can be the trickiest thing in football, to not only win but keep winning. Having such a young squad will hopefully help us to achieve that."
Our Time. Our City. Our Home. #mancity pic.twitter.com/Fxdrc7wHDf— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 16, 2018
De Bruyne lauded Guardiola, who had to wait until his second season at the club to deliver trophies.
"Everyone knows he's one of the best coaches in the world," he said.
"To achieve what he has achieved in the game is special and to be part of a group of players led by him can only help us to keep developing.
"He came in two years ago and changed the way we play. That obviously takes time to adapt to but we've developed together and this season is a reward for all that work.
"What we want to do now is continue playing the way we have this season and become even stronger.
"He's a big part of that and hopefully these can be his first trophies of many here at City."
