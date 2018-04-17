Cologne appoint Anfang as head coach

Cologne have announced the appointment of Markus Anfang as their head coach for the 2018-19 season.

It was confirmed last week that Stefan Ruthenbeck's contract with Cologne would not be extended, with the club bottom of the Bundesliga and seemingly destined for relegation, but they have moved early to install a new boss for the coming campaign.

Anfang arrives from Holstein Kiel, who he has guided to third place in the 2. Bundesliga.

"I am from Cologne," he told the club's official website. "No-one has to explain to me what it means to work with these fans for this great traditional club, regardless of the league."

Cologne chief executive Armin Veh added: "He is a coach who can give a team a recognisable style and he has already proved that in Kiel.

"Particularly in the second half of the season, he has shown that he can work successfully even under difficult conditions."