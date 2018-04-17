Article

Bayern´s Vidal out for rest of season after surgery

17 April 2018 17:17

Arturo Vidal miss will the rest of Bayern Munich's season after having surgery on his knee, ruling him out of the Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid.

The Chile midfielder has scored six times in 22 top-flight appearances for the Bundesliga champions this season but last featured domestically in the 2-1 defeat at RB Leipzig a month ago.

Vidal returned for the first leg of Bayern's Champions League quarter-final triumph against Sevilla but was substituted after 36 minutes and aggravated his knee problem during training at the weekend.

A tweet posted by Bayern read: "Get well soon, @kingarturo23.

"Vidal underwent surgery on his knee yesterday, ruling him out for the rest of the season."

In a statement on their official website, Bayern declared the operation to repair Vidal's "rear lateral meniscus" to be a success.

The 30-year-old will have an extended off-season in which to recuperate after Copa America holders Chile missed out on a place at the 2018 World Cup.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 17 April

18:51 Mandzukic out of Crotone versus Juventus
18:42 AFC Champions League Review: Sydney FC out after stalemate
18:17 Bayern Munich know how to play against Real Madrid, James claims
18:07 Netherlands forward Dost announces international retirement
17:48 Bale and Benzema are ´working great´ at Real Madrid, insists Zidane
17:17 Bayern´s Vidal out for rest of season after surgery
16:23 Cologne appoint Anfang as head coach
15:59 M´Vila open to Premier League return
15:47 Unselfish Liverpool star Firmino is special, says Kuyt
15:38 Surgery for Manchester City star Aguero
15:20 Alonso set to miss cup semi-final after FA charge
15:06 Bayern Munich can cope without injured Vidal, insists Zidane
14:57 Emery: Too soon to compare PSG with Bayern or Barcelona
14:27 Rangers suspend Miller and Wallace ahead of investigation
14:14 Gattuso predicts quiet Milan transfer window
13:59 Crotone game is decisive - Allegri warns Juventus against complacency
13:39 Belotti has the quality and desire to bounce back - Gattuso
13:09 FIFA charge Russia over fan racism during France friendly
11:56 We believe until the end - Shaqiri targets three wins for struggling Stoke City
10:38 These are exciting times for Tottenham, declares Alli
09:14 It is not impossible to beat City - Pochettino plots Tottenham´s title push for next season
06:42 De Bruyne targets sustained success at City
04:19 Madrid penalty? I would´ve lost control – Bonucci
03:23 Torres: Griezmann needs trophies to be alongside Messi and Ronaldo
02:26 Salah ready for Real Madrid move – Mido
01:52 Klinsmann says World Cup miss set USA back ´several years´
01:37 The journey is better than the end – De Bruyne delighted with City campaign
00:49 Real Madrid icon Raul plans coaching career
00:39 Gundogan predicts Man City dominance after Guardiola´s first Premier League title
00:16 Moyes surprised by Hart error

Monday 16 April

23:52 Lambert still believes in Stoke survival chances despite Hammer blow
23:30 Mourinho ready to axe West Brom flops for FA Cup semi-final
22:58 West Ham 1 Stoke City 1: Substitute Carroll leaves Potters in peril
22:13 Players forced to return from half-time break as VAR mars Bundesliga clash
21:31 AFC Champions League Review: Al Ain progress with Al Rayyan hammering
21:19 Rodriguez relieved with racial abuse verdict
21:05 UEFA ´strongly condemns´ Michael Oliver abuse
20:26 Valverde: Unbeaten season motivates Barcelona
19:35 Sane: Premier League title an overwhelming feeling
19:11 Inter need to show more - Spalletti dissatisfied with goalless run
18:43 Valverde relaxed over Messi fitness despite Argentina concerns
17:33 Manchester City´s Aguero relieved to avoid final-day drama
17:08 Montella tips Lenglet to play for Barcelona
16:52 Pochettino defends Lloris amid criticism of Tottenham form
16:50 Batshuayi season ´probably over´, but striker has World Cup chance
16:27 Arnautovic is our Ibrahimovic – Moyes
16:21 Pochettino hints Spurs fans to see more of Lucas
15:15 We will fight to the end, insists Napoli skipper Hamsik
12:51 Social media debate won´t dent Kane´s Golden Boot bid - Alli
12:38 Pele backs Neymar for World Cup redemption
12:11 Blow for Bayern as Heynckes confirms surgery for Vidal
11:12 Mata turns focus to FA Cup after miserable West Brom defeat
09:47 ´No chance´ Roma will sell Alisson
09:05 Monaco to reimburse travelling fans after PSG thrashing
04:12 Dembele: I´ll be at Barca for a long time
03:18 I don´t care about the rest – Salah eyes Champions League
02:34 MLS Review: City stay unbeaten after Atlanta thriller
02:08 Zidane still backing struggling Benzema
01:31 I believe in the PSG project, with or without me – Emery
00:46 Marquinhos credits Emery´s ´philosophy´ after title triumph
00:21 PSG president dismisses reports of Tuchel agreement
00:10 Zidane reaches 100 Real Madrid wins
00:02 Gattuso demands more from AC Milan despite holding Napoli

Sunday 15 April

23:20 Casemiro wants Isco at Real Madrid ´for many years´
23:06 PSG 2017-18: Neymar´s highs and lows in a title-winning season
23:06 Lazio 0 Roma 0: 10-man hosts earn Derby della Capitale draw
23:06 PSG 2017-18: Opta numbers show Neymar and Mbappe arrivals key to title success
23:04 PSG 2017-18: Ligue 1 champions need ambition after treading water under Emery
23:00 Paris Saint-Germain 7 Monaco 1: Seventh heaven as sensational PSG regain the Ligue 1 title
22:54 PSG clinch Ligue 1 title by thrashing Monaco
22:39 Malaga 1 Real Madrid 2: Isco downs struggling former side
22:32 Silva reflects on ´most special´ City title after premature birth of son
22:05 ´Happy´ Allegri clarifies Juve intentions
21:11 Simeone hails ´icon´ Torres after landmark goal
21:06 Batshuayi ´in great pain´, Stoger confirms
20:58 Kompany already thinking of Man City title defence
20:48 We didn´t hand title to Manchester City - Mourinho
20:09 Manchester is Blue! - City players react to Premier League title triumph
20:06 Rodgers hails cool-headed Dembele
20:00 We were masters in complication - Mourinho fumes after defeat hands title to City
19:59 Juventus 3 Sampdoria 0: Juve bounce back as Costa helps open six-point gap
19:45 PSV punish nine-man Ajax to reclaim Eredivisie title
19:19 Manchester City 2017-18: Guardiola´s men rack up records in title triumph
19:17 Manchester City 2017-18: De Bruyne brilliance, last-gasp Sterling and how the title was won
19:11 Ibrahimovic drops biggest World Cup hint yet
18:59 Manchester City 2017-18: Guardiola´s masterpiece about more than money
18:51 Manchester City crowned Premier League champions
18:50 Manchester United 0 West Brom 1: Shock defeat hands title to Manchester City
18:24 Torres reaches 100 LaLiga goals ahead of Atletico Madrid departure
18:10 Atletico Madrid 3 Levante 0: Torres reaches milestone as Simeone´s side clinch top-four finish
18:05 Neymar admits to tension with Cavani and tears with Messi
18:00 Batshuayi injured as Dortmund lose Ruhr derby
17:54 We´re behind the rest of the world – Wenger rues VAR vote after Newcastle loss
17:30 Celtic 4 Rangers 0: Rodgers´ men thump Old Firm rivals to reach cup final
17:29 Schalke 2 Borussia Dortmund 0: Konoplyanka and Naldo earn Ruhr derby glory
17:09 AC Milan 0 Napoli 0: Donnarumma wonder save means Sarri´s men slip up again
16:59 Arsenal away form hits 93-year low in Newcastle United defeat
16:21 Newcastle United 2 Arsenal 1: Ritchie extends Gunners´ wretched away run
15:46 Vidal suffers further injury setback
15:09 Wolves 2 Birmingham City 0: Jota and Afobe kick off promotion party
13:32 Thiago Silva wants Emery to stay at PSG
11:56 Western Sydney Wanderers 2 Adelaide United 3: Gombau´s men denied finals spot
11:24 Praet not interested in Juventus rumours
10:23 Ronaldo, Bale, Modric miss Malaga clash
09:50 Welbeck backed for World Cup spot by Wenger
08:58 ´Wow, what a number´ - Klopp lauds Liverpool´s 40-goal Salah
06:59 MLS Review: Ibrahimovic extinguishes Schweinsteiger´s Fire
05:07 Guardiola: Premier League title will mean more than Champions League
04:26 I´m not against Buffon or Juventus – Del Piero responds to criticism
02:38 Buffon stands by Oliver comments after Champions League meltdown
01:28 Mourinho demands consistency from resurgent Pogba
01:27 Kovac was Bayern´s third choice behind Heynckes and Tuchel – Hoeness
00:20 Sloppy start against City frustrates Spurs boss Pochettino
00:02 Sterling can be one of the best in the world - Guardiola

Facebook

18+ GambleAware