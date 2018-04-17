Bayern´s Vidal out for rest of season after surgery

Arturo Vidal miss will the rest of Bayern Munich's season after having surgery on his knee, ruling him out of the Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid.

The Chile midfielder has scored six times in 22 top-flight appearances for the Bundesliga champions this season but last featured domestically in the 2-1 defeat at RB Leipzig a month ago.

Vidal returned for the first leg of Bayern's Champions League quarter-final triumph against Sevilla but was substituted after 36 minutes and aggravated his knee problem during training at the weekend.

A tweet posted by Bayern read: "Get well soon, @kingarturo23.

"Vidal underwent surgery on his knee yesterday, ruling him out for the rest of the season."

In a statement on their official website, Bayern declared the operation to repair Vidal's "rear lateral meniscus" to be a success.

The 30-year-old will have an extended off-season in which to recuperate after Copa America holders Chile missed out on a place at the 2018 World Cup.