Zidane reaches 100 Real Madrid wins

Zinedine Zidane brought up 100 wins in all competitions as Real Madrid coach with a 2-1 LaLiga victory at Malaga on Sunday.

Madrid moved above Valencia into third place in the table after Isco scored a free-kick and set up Casemiro against his old club.

The former Madrid midfielder could yet lead his side to Champions League glory for the third season in a row, although the LaLiga title they won last term looks certain to go to rivals Barcelona this year.

Zidane's 100 victories give the Frenchman a win ratio of 71.4 per cent in his first senior role as a manager.