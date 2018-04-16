Social media debate won´t dent Kane´s Golden Boot bid - Alli

Dele Alli is backing Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane to ignore the social media debate that surrounded his goal against Stoke City and hunt down Mohamed Salah in the race for the Premier League's Golden Boot.

Christian Eriksen was originally awarded the goal in the 2-1 beating of the Potters this month, but Kane was adamant he had got a touch on the Dane's free-kick.

A subsequent appeal ruled in favour of Kane and left the England striker on 25 league goals for the season, which is five behind Liverpool forward Salah, who added to his tally in the Reds' 3-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Kane's appeal has led to plenty of japes on social media, but Alli thinks Kane – who beat Romelu Lukaku to the prize last season – may have the last laugh.

"I wouldn't put it past him to beat Salah to the Golden Boot," he told reporters.

"He finished last season really strongly and ended up getting there ahead of Romelu Lukaku.

"He is an unbelievable player and he is a great person as well. If it was me and I touched the ball, I would try to claim it as well.

"I don't know how he is going to take it [the social media jokes], but I think it gives some people a chance to put him down.

"He's a striker and every striker wants goals, so he has just got to ignore the criticism and focus on himself which I am sure he will do."

Spurs saw a 14-match unbeaten league run ended in a 3-1 loss at the hands of champions Manchester City on Saturday, with their last top-flight loss also coming against the Citizens in December.

But Alli says there is no time for Spurs to dwell on the defeat.

"We have got to pick ourselves up and try and finish [the season] off," he added.

"City are a great side and if you are going to start slowly against a team like that then they are going to punish you. We have got to pick ourselves up and go again."