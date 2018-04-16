Related

Sane: Premier League title an overwhelming feeling

16 April 2018 19:35

Leroy Sane says it is an "overwhelming feeling" to be crowned Premier League champions with Manchester City, although he would have preferred his side to have claimed the title in different circumstances.

Manchester United denied City the chance to win the league on derby day last weekend with a stunning comeback at the Etihad Stadium, only for Jose Mourinho's men to suffer a shock 1-0 home loss to bottom side West Brom on Sunday.

City are therefore 16 points clear at the top with rivals United having only five matches to play and various records are still in the sights of Pep Guardiola's side.

Sane has been a key performer, contributing 12 Premier League assists and a further nine goals, and he is thrilled to collect the first league title of his career, adding to the EFL Cup won by City against Arsenal in February.

"It's an overwhelming feeling to become champions in the best league of the world that early," Sane told SID in Germany.

"Of course, we would have liked to do it with our own match but you don't want to complain about the timing with such a title.

"We all can be very proud of our achievement."

Sane is one of three City players included on the PFA Players' Player of the Year shortlist, although team-mates Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva are considered more likely winners of the award, with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah also among the favourites for the prize.

"Being nominated is a nice recognition for my performance this season," Sane added. 

"David and Kevin played a strong season, too, as many of us have."

