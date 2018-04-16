Rodriguez relieved with racial abuse verdict

West Brom forward Jay Rodriguez says he is relieved after being cleared of a charge of alleged racial abuse.
Rodriguez was charged by the Football Association (FA) with using "abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race" towards Brighton and Hove Albion defender Gaetan Bong during a Premier League game in January.
But an independent regulatory commission found the accusation made against the England international could not be proven.
Bong said in a statement posted on Twitter he was "disappointed" with the verdict, but Rodriguez is glad to have cleared his name.
April 16, 2018
"It has been a difficult and strained period for me and my family because this allegation brought a serious and damaging slur on my character," Rodriguez said in a statement released via social media.
"It has been equally difficult to remain silent throughout the FA process, but I do wish to express firstly my relief that I have been exonerated and second my support for the fight against racism in whatever form it is expressed.
"I have maintained my innocence from the moment Gaetan Bong made the allegation. I bear him no ill will, but I was disappointed that he chose to publicly condemn me on the platforms of open media before the evidence had been presented to an independent tribunal.
"Now that I have been cleared, I would like to emphasise so there can be no doubt that I did not utter the words of which I was accused. I did not use any language that alluded to race and I can only repeat my view that Gaetan misheard our exchange during the game.
"I am grateful for all the colleagues and former managers and coaches who spoke up for me at the hearing. I would also like to thank West Bromwich Albion, my team-mates, the staff and the fans for the fantastic support they have offered me during this unpleasant process.
"Finally, I would like to underline my support for the continuing battle of any forms of discrimination. There is no place for it in any walk of life and I am relieved and pleased that after an exhaustive, thorough and fair process, I am cleared of this stain on my character and reputation."
Rodriguez scored the winner as West Brom boosted their slim Premier League survival hopes with a shock 1-0 win at Manchester United on Sunday, a result that saw Manchester City crowned champions.
|Lambert still believes in Stoke survival chances despite Hammer blow
|Mourinho ready to axe West Brom flops for FA Cup semi-final
|West Ham 1 Stoke City 1: Substitute Carroll leaves Potters in peril
|Players forced to return from half-time break as VAR mars Bundesliga clash
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Ain progress with Al Rayyan hammering
|Rodriguez relieved with racial abuse verdict
|UEFA ´strongly condemns´ Michael Oliver abuse
|Valverde: Unbeaten season motivates Barcelona
|Sane: Premier League title an overwhelming feeling
|Inter need to show more - Spalletti dissatisfied with goalless run
|Valverde relaxed over Messi fitness despite Argentina concerns
|Manchester City´s Aguero relieved to avoid final-day drama
|Montella tips Lenglet to play for Barcelona
|Pochettino defends Lloris amid criticism of Tottenham form
|Batshuayi season ´probably over´, but striker has World Cup chance
|Arnautovic is our Ibrahimovic – Moyes
|Pochettino hints Spurs fans to see more of Lucas
|We will fight to the end, insists Napoli skipper Hamsik
|Social media debate won´t dent Kane´s Golden Boot bid - Alli
|Pele backs Neymar for World Cup redemption
|Blow for Bayern as Heynckes confirms surgery for Vidal
|Mata turns focus to FA Cup after miserable West Brom defeat
|´No chance´ Roma will sell Alisson
|Monaco to reimburse travelling fans after PSG thrashing
|Dembele: I´ll be at Barca for a long time
|I don´t care about the rest – Salah eyes Champions League
|MLS Review: City stay unbeaten after Atlanta thriller
|Zidane still backing struggling Benzema
|I believe in the PSG project, with or without me – Emery
|Marquinhos credits Emery´s ´philosophy´ after title triumph
|PSG president dismisses reports of Tuchel agreement
|Zidane reaches 100 Real Madrid wins
|Gattuso demands more from AC Milan despite holding Napoli
|Casemiro wants Isco at Real Madrid ´for many years´
|PSG 2017-18: Neymar´s highs and lows in a title-winning season
|Lazio 0 Roma 0: 10-man hosts earn Derby della Capitale draw
|PSG 2017-18: Opta numbers show Neymar and Mbappe arrivals key to title success
|PSG 2017-18: Ligue 1 champions need ambition after treading water under Emery
|Paris Saint-Germain 7 Monaco 1: Seventh heaven as sensational PSG regain the Ligue 1 title
|PSG clinch Ligue 1 title by thrashing Monaco
|Malaga 1 Real Madrid 2: Isco downs struggling former side
|Silva reflects on ´most special´ City title after premature birth of son
|´Happy´ Allegri clarifies Juve intentions
|Simeone hails ´icon´ Torres after landmark goal
|Batshuayi ´in great pain´, Stoger confirms
|Kompany already thinking of Man City title defence
|We didn´t hand title to Manchester City - Mourinho
|Manchester is Blue! - City players react to Premier League title triumph
|Rodgers hails cool-headed Dembele
|We were masters in complication - Mourinho fumes after defeat hands title to City
|Juventus 3 Sampdoria 0: Juve bounce back as Costa helps open six-point gap
|PSV punish nine-man Ajax to reclaim Eredivisie title
|Manchester City 2017-18: Guardiola´s men rack up records in title triumph
|Manchester City 2017-18: De Bruyne brilliance, last-gasp Sterling and how the title was won
|Ibrahimovic drops biggest World Cup hint yet
|Manchester City 2017-18: Guardiola´s masterpiece about more than money
|Manchester City crowned Premier League champions
|Manchester United 0 West Brom 1: Shock defeat hands title to Manchester City
|Torres reaches 100 LaLiga goals ahead of Atletico Madrid departure
|Atletico Madrid 3 Levante 0: Torres reaches milestone as Simeone´s side clinch top-four finish
|Neymar admits to tension with Cavani and tears with Messi
|Batshuayi injured as Dortmund lose Ruhr derby
|We´re behind the rest of the world – Wenger rues VAR vote after Newcastle loss
|Celtic 4 Rangers 0: Rodgers´ men thump Old Firm rivals to reach cup final
|Schalke 2 Borussia Dortmund 0: Konoplyanka and Naldo earn Ruhr derby glory
|AC Milan 0 Napoli 0: Donnarumma wonder save means Sarri´s men slip up again
|Arsenal away form hits 93-year low in Newcastle United defeat
|Newcastle United 2 Arsenal 1: Ritchie extends Gunners´ wretched away run
|Vidal suffers further injury setback
|Wolves 2 Birmingham City 0: Jota and Afobe kick off promotion party
|Thiago Silva wants Emery to stay at PSG
|Western Sydney Wanderers 2 Adelaide United 3: Gombau´s men denied finals spot
|Praet not interested in Juventus rumours
|Ronaldo, Bale, Modric miss Malaga clash
|Welbeck backed for World Cup spot by Wenger
|´Wow, what a number´ - Klopp lauds Liverpool´s 40-goal Salah
|MLS Review: Ibrahimovic extinguishes Schweinsteiger´s Fire
|Guardiola: Premier League title will mean more than Champions League
|I´m not against Buffon or Juventus – Del Piero responds to criticism
|Buffon stands by Oliver comments after Champions League meltdown
|Mourinho demands consistency from resurgent Pogba
|Kovac was Bayern´s third choice behind Heynckes and Tuchel – Hoeness
|Sloppy start against City frustrates Spurs boss Pochettino
|Sterling can be one of the best in the world - Guardiola