Pele backs Neymar for World Cup redemption

Former Brazil star Pele has backed Neymar to inspire the team to redemption at the 2018 World Cup finals.
The Paris Saint-Germain forward was injured in the quarter-final win over Colombia on home soil four years ago and therefore missed the 7-1 destruction at the hands of Germany in the last four.
Tite's side have been tipped to make amends at this year's tournament in Russia, though, after they breezed through qualifying to top the South American section with 12 wins and one defeat from 18 matches.
And Pele, a three-time winner of the World Cup, hopes Neymar takes advantage of "a great opportunity" for international glory.
"He already has a second chance because, unfortunately, what happened in Brazil – disaster," Pele, speaking courtesy of Hublot, told Omnisport.
"The last World Cup in Brazil, he got the injury, and Brazil lost. I think this is a great, great opportunity for him to recover. I think he's a good player. Let's see if he can help Brazil [win] this World Cup."
Pele believes Brazil boast the best collection of individual talents in the world and now hopes Tite can fit them into a strong system in time for their first group game against Switzerland on June 17.
Brasileiragem has a new uniform ! And it's dope. Can’t wait to go back and have the honor to wear it.— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) March 21, 2018
A Brasileiragem tem um uniforme novo ! E isso é sensacional... Mal posso esperar para voltar aos gramados e ter a honra de usá-lo.#BRASILEIRAGEM @nikefootball pic.twitter.com/UIB55GabfT
"Everybody knows Brazil have the best individual players in Europe," he said. "I think our coach, Tite, has had little time to set up the team. We have three months to set up the team. Tite is a very good coach, but he doesn't yet have the team working together. This will be a short time for them.
"But individual players, no doubt Brazil has a team to get to the final of the World Cup."
The 77-year-old suspects there could be some surprises in store, though, given the shock of Italy's failure to qualify for the tournament.
"Always we select the biggest names [as favourites], like Argentina, Italy, England, Spain," he said. "But football is a box of surprises and it's difficult to say. This World Cup, the teams are very even. You wouldn't have one big team.
"Then you have some surprises. Italy is out. For football, it's not good. Then you have two or three great teams who didn't qualify. As I mentioned, football is always a box of surprises."
This year marks the 60th anniversary of Pele's first World Cup triumph and the former Santos forward still remembers the emotion of being called up to the squad as a 17-year-old.
"I played four World Cups. The first one always is a little special, because I didn't expect it, because I was 17 years old," he added.
"My father was a football player too and when my father came to my house after work, he said 'listen, you have been selected for the national team of Brazil'. I said 'Daddy, don't make a joke'. He said 'no, no, no, it's not a joke, it's true'. I started to cry, because it was a big surprise to me."
|Arnautovic is our Ibrahimovic – Moyes
|Pochettino hints Spurs fans to see more of Lucas
|We will fight to the end, insists Napoli skipper Hamsik
|Social media debate won´t dent Kane´s Golden Boot bid - Alli
|Pele backs Neymar for World Cup redemption
|Blow for Bayern as Heynckes confirms surgery for Vidal
|Mata turns focus to FA Cup after miserable West Brom defeat
|´No chance´ Roma will sell Alisson
|Monaco to reimburse travelling fans after PSG thrashing
|Dembele: I´ll be at Barca for a long time
|I don´t care about the rest – Salah eyes Champions League
|MLS Review: City stay unbeaten after Atlanta thriller
|Zidane still backing struggling Benzema
|I believe in the PSG project, with or without me – Emery
|Marquinhos credits Emery´s ´philosophy´ after title triumph
|PSG president dismisses reports of Tuchel agreement
|Zidane reaches 100 Real Madrid wins
|Gattuso demands more from AC Milan despite holding Napoli
|Casemiro wants Isco at Real Madrid ´for many years´
|PSG 2017-18: Neymar´s highs and lows in a title-winning season
|Lazio 0 Roma 0: 10-man hosts earn Derby della Capitale draw
|PSG 2017-18: Opta numbers show Neymar and Mbappe arrivals key to title success
|PSG 2017-18: Ligue 1 champions need ambition after treading water under Emery
|Paris Saint-Germain 7 Monaco 1: Seventh heaven as sensational PSG regain the Ligue 1 title
|PSG clinch Ligue 1 title by thrashing Monaco
|Malaga 1 Real Madrid 2: Isco downs struggling former side
|Silva reflects on ´most special´ City title after premature birth of son
|´Happy´ Allegri clarifies Juve intentions
|Simeone hails ´icon´ Torres after landmark goal
|Batshuayi ´in great pain´, Stoger confirms
|Kompany already thinking of Man City title defence
|We didn´t hand title to Manchester City - Mourinho
|Manchester is Blue! - City players react to Premier League title triumph
|Rodgers hails cool-headed Dembele
|We were masters in complication - Mourinho fumes after defeat hands title to City
|Juventus 3 Sampdoria 0: Juve bounce back as Costa helps open six-point gap
|PSV punish nine-man Ajax to reclaim Eredivisie title
|Manchester City 2017-18: Guardiola´s men rack up records in title triumph
|Manchester City 2017-18: De Bruyne brilliance, last-gasp Sterling and how the title was won
|Ibrahimovic drops biggest World Cup hint yet
|Manchester City 2017-18: Guardiola´s masterpiece about more than money
|Manchester City crowned Premier League champions
|Manchester United 0 West Brom 1: Shock defeat hands title to Manchester City
|Torres reaches 100 LaLiga goals ahead of Atletico Madrid departure
|Atletico Madrid 3 Levante 0: Torres reaches milestone as Simeone´s side clinch top-four finish
|Neymar admits to tension with Cavani and tears with Messi
|Batshuayi injured as Dortmund lose Ruhr derby
|We´re behind the rest of the world – Wenger rues VAR vote after Newcastle loss
|Celtic 4 Rangers 0: Rodgers´ men thump Old Firm rivals to reach cup final
|Schalke 2 Borussia Dortmund 0: Konoplyanka and Naldo earn Ruhr derby glory
|AC Milan 0 Napoli 0: Donnarumma wonder save means Sarri´s men slip up again
|Arsenal away form hits 93-year low in Newcastle United defeat
|Newcastle United 2 Arsenal 1: Ritchie extends Gunners´ wretched away run
|Vidal suffers further injury setback
|Wolves 2 Birmingham City 0: Jota and Afobe kick off promotion party
|Thiago Silva wants Emery to stay at PSG
|Western Sydney Wanderers 2 Adelaide United 3: Gombau´s men denied finals spot
|Praet not interested in Juventus rumours
|Ronaldo, Bale, Modric miss Malaga clash
|Welbeck backed for World Cup spot by Wenger
|´Wow, what a number´ - Klopp lauds Liverpool´s 40-goal Salah
|MLS Review: Ibrahimovic extinguishes Schweinsteiger´s Fire
|Guardiola: Premier League title will mean more than Champions League
|I´m not against Buffon or Juventus – Del Piero responds to criticism
|Buffon stands by Oliver comments after Champions League meltdown
|Mourinho demands consistency from resurgent Pogba
|Kovac was Bayern´s third choice behind Heynckes and Tuchel – Hoeness
|Sloppy start against City frustrates Spurs boss Pochettino
|Sterling can be one of the best in the world - Guardiola
|Spalletti unfazed by Inter´s failure to overcome Atalanta
|De Bruyne lauds mentally tough City after slaying Spurs
|Championship Review: Wolves up, Cardiff second as Fulham are frustrated
|Atalanta 0 Inter 0: Nerazzurri´s top-four ambitions suffer a setback
|Tottenham 1 Manchester City 3: Leaders battle back to winning ways
|Hoeness defends Bayern´s conduct in Kovac approach
|Liverpool waiting on Lovren news after knock
|Klopp: Bournemouth game ´perfect´ after Liverpool´s European endeavours
|Salah is going to claim all three goals – Henderson mocks Kane in Golden Boot race
|Wolves promoted to Premier League after Fulham held
|It´s not a week to talk about records, says Barcelona boss Valverde
|Hodgson concedes to Zaha regrets over England snub
|Liverpool 3 Bournemouth 0: Salah reaches 40 goals in comfortable win
|Barcelona join Arsenal´s Invincibles and Capello´s Milan among Europe´s unbeatables
|Bayern Munich 5 Borussia Monchengladbach 1: Wagner double kicks off Heynckes´ farewell with win
|We´re not safe yet, warns Wagner
|Carvalhal rues missed opportunity against Everton
|Iniesta confirms he has decided on Barcelona future
|Suarez: It seems like winning LaLiga doesn´t matter anymore
|Dyche talks up Pope´s England chances but shrugs off talk of Europe
|Vardy´s efforts in vain again as Foxes striker sets unwanted PL record
|Gattuso wary of Napoli threat, silent on Reina link
|Conte relishing fully-fit Giroud
|Barcelona 2 Valencia 1: Suarez, Umtiti strike as leaders break unbeaten record
|Barcelona break LaLiga´s all-time unbeaten record with win over Valencia
|Huddersfield Town 1 Watford 0: Ince strikes late to seal vital win
|Crystal Palace 3 Brighton and Hove Albion 2: Zaha double helps Eagles to derby delight
|Swansea City 1 Everton 1: Jordan Ayew points the way to survival
|Burnley 2 Leicester City 1: Flying start propels Clarets closer to Europe
|Bayer Leverkusen 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Bayern-bound Kovac dealt Champions League blow by Volland
|Chelsea claim first win from 2-0 down since 2002
|Conte slams first-half display but salutes Chelsea reaction
|Giroud relieved to break Chelsea league duck with late heroics
|Simeone wary of wily Wenger in Europa League semis
|Southampton 2 Chelsea 3: Two-goal substitute Giroud inspires turnaround
|Alli needs top competition to thrive - Pochettino
|A-League Review: Newcastle Jets demolish Mariners in record-breaking win
|Nice guy Son deserves his Spurs success, says Walker
|Furious Zidane hits out at Real Madrid ´jealousy´
|I challenge anyone to react differently – Allegri defends Buffon outburst
|Barcelona´s Champions League exit good for football, says Rivaldo
|De Bruyne and Salah lead Player of the Year nominees
|Nobody has asked for Griezmann, insists Atletico general manager
|Gotze convinced he can help Germany retain World Cup
|Don´t panic, says captain Kompany
|Carrick pleased to have influenced Pogba´s derby-day heroics
|Messi hurting after Champions League exit, says Valverde
|MLS Review: LAFC end losing streak, Orlando stay hot with another win
|I love Roma – Liverpool´s Salah relishing Champions League reunion
|Vazquez threw himself over like I would´ve done – Maradona
|Klopp inspired by Liverpool´s Roman history in pursuit of European glory
|High profile - Las Vegas Lights partner with marijuana dispensary