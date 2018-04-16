Inter need to show more - Spalletti dissatisfied with goalless run

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has demanded more from his players after three Serie A games without a goal dented their Champions League qualification hopes.
The Nerazzurri have taken two points from their last three league outings and sit fifth in the table, a point and a place outside the Champions League spots.
And Spalletti conceded a dry spell in front of goal has come at the wrong time for Inter's hopes of booking a place in Europe's premier club competition for next season.
"We created the chance to manage things for ourselves but considering how results have gone, we can't do that anymore in the next six matches," Spalletti told reporters ahead of Cagliari's visit on Tuesday.
"I don't know how many points will be required to qualify, but we need to analyse the situation match by match at this time. Tomorrow, to win is our only goal. The fact that we're going into the game not having scored much in recent games can't influence the analysis of our performances.
"We always need to show something more, be it individually or collectively. We must be more demanding with regard to our finishing because we've prepared well and the team has created chances.
"The step that we have to take isn't a huge one, it's part of our development and we need to get back on track in the coming matches. We know what our objective is and where we want to end up.
"In terms of character, I expect something to click that shows that we're aware of the situation that we're in. The numbers are to be analysed at the end but we're in a position to read them in a positive manner."
| Ahead of #InterCagliari, here's Luciano #Spalletti's press conference in just seconds! #ForzaInter#FCIM pic.twitter.com/ZoqdHiF12I— Inter (@Inter_en) April 16, 2018
Antonio Candreva was an unused substitute in a 0-0 draw away to Atalanta on Saturday, but Spalletti suggested the Italy international could play a part against Cagliari after recovering from an ankle injury.
"He did some ball possession [in training]," Spalletti added. "Maybe that gave him a boost and we'll see how it will go in the next few hours."
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Ain progress with Al Rayyan hammering
|Rodriguez relieved with racial abuse verdict
|UEFA ´strongly condemns´ Michael Oliver abuse
|Valverde: Unbeaten season motivates Barcelona
|Sane: Premier League title an overwhelming feeling
|Inter need to show more - Spalletti dissatisfied with goalless run
|Valverde relaxed over Messi fitness despite Argentina concerns
|Manchester City´s Aguero relieved to avoid final-day drama
|Montella tips Lenglet to play for Barcelona
|Pochettino defends Lloris amid criticism of Tottenham form
|Batshuayi season ´probably over´, but striker has World Cup chance
|Arnautovic is our Ibrahimovic – Moyes
|Pochettino hints Spurs fans to see more of Lucas
|We will fight to the end, insists Napoli skipper Hamsik
|Social media debate won´t dent Kane´s Golden Boot bid - Alli
|Pele backs Neymar for World Cup redemption
|Blow for Bayern as Heynckes confirms surgery for Vidal
|Mata turns focus to FA Cup after miserable West Brom defeat
|´No chance´ Roma will sell Alisson
|Monaco to reimburse travelling fans after PSG thrashing
|Dembele: I´ll be at Barca for a long time
|I don´t care about the rest – Salah eyes Champions League
|MLS Review: City stay unbeaten after Atlanta thriller
|Zidane still backing struggling Benzema
|I believe in the PSG project, with or without me – Emery
|Marquinhos credits Emery´s ´philosophy´ after title triumph
|PSG president dismisses reports of Tuchel agreement
|Zidane reaches 100 Real Madrid wins
|Gattuso demands more from AC Milan despite holding Napoli
|Casemiro wants Isco at Real Madrid ´for many years´
|PSG 2017-18: Neymar´s highs and lows in a title-winning season
|Lazio 0 Roma 0: 10-man hosts earn Derby della Capitale draw
|PSG 2017-18: Opta numbers show Neymar and Mbappe arrivals key to title success
|PSG 2017-18: Ligue 1 champions need ambition after treading water under Emery
|Paris Saint-Germain 7 Monaco 1: Seventh heaven as sensational PSG regain the Ligue 1 title
|PSG clinch Ligue 1 title by thrashing Monaco
|Malaga 1 Real Madrid 2: Isco downs struggling former side
|Silva reflects on ´most special´ City title after premature birth of son
|´Happy´ Allegri clarifies Juve intentions
|Simeone hails ´icon´ Torres after landmark goal
|Batshuayi ´in great pain´, Stoger confirms
|Kompany already thinking of Man City title defence
|We didn´t hand title to Manchester City - Mourinho
|Manchester is Blue! - City players react to Premier League title triumph
|Rodgers hails cool-headed Dembele
|We were masters in complication - Mourinho fumes after defeat hands title to City
|Juventus 3 Sampdoria 0: Juve bounce back as Costa helps open six-point gap
|PSV punish nine-man Ajax to reclaim Eredivisie title
|Manchester City 2017-18: Guardiola´s men rack up records in title triumph
|Manchester City 2017-18: De Bruyne brilliance, last-gasp Sterling and how the title was won
|Ibrahimovic drops biggest World Cup hint yet
|Manchester City 2017-18: Guardiola´s masterpiece about more than money
|Manchester City crowned Premier League champions
|Manchester United 0 West Brom 1: Shock defeat hands title to Manchester City
|Torres reaches 100 LaLiga goals ahead of Atletico Madrid departure
|Atletico Madrid 3 Levante 0: Torres reaches milestone as Simeone´s side clinch top-four finish
|Neymar admits to tension with Cavani and tears with Messi
|Batshuayi injured as Dortmund lose Ruhr derby
|We´re behind the rest of the world – Wenger rues VAR vote after Newcastle loss
|Celtic 4 Rangers 0: Rodgers´ men thump Old Firm rivals to reach cup final
|Schalke 2 Borussia Dortmund 0: Konoplyanka and Naldo earn Ruhr derby glory
|AC Milan 0 Napoli 0: Donnarumma wonder save means Sarri´s men slip up again
|Arsenal away form hits 93-year low in Newcastle United defeat
|Newcastle United 2 Arsenal 1: Ritchie extends Gunners´ wretched away run
|Vidal suffers further injury setback
|Wolves 2 Birmingham City 0: Jota and Afobe kick off promotion party
|Thiago Silva wants Emery to stay at PSG
|Western Sydney Wanderers 2 Adelaide United 3: Gombau´s men denied finals spot
|Praet not interested in Juventus rumours
|Ronaldo, Bale, Modric miss Malaga clash
|Welbeck backed for World Cup spot by Wenger
|´Wow, what a number´ - Klopp lauds Liverpool´s 40-goal Salah
|MLS Review: Ibrahimovic extinguishes Schweinsteiger´s Fire
|Guardiola: Premier League title will mean more than Champions League
|I´m not against Buffon or Juventus – Del Piero responds to criticism
|Buffon stands by Oliver comments after Champions League meltdown
|Mourinho demands consistency from resurgent Pogba
|Kovac was Bayern´s third choice behind Heynckes and Tuchel – Hoeness
|Sloppy start against City frustrates Spurs boss Pochettino
|Sterling can be one of the best in the world - Guardiola
|Spalletti unfazed by Inter´s failure to overcome Atalanta
|De Bruyne lauds mentally tough City after slaying Spurs
|Championship Review: Wolves up, Cardiff second as Fulham are frustrated
|Atalanta 0 Inter 0: Nerazzurri´s top-four ambitions suffer a setback
|Tottenham 1 Manchester City 3: Leaders battle back to winning ways
|Hoeness defends Bayern´s conduct in Kovac approach
|Liverpool waiting on Lovren news after knock
|Klopp: Bournemouth game ´perfect´ after Liverpool´s European endeavours
|Salah is going to claim all three goals – Henderson mocks Kane in Golden Boot race
|Wolves promoted to Premier League after Fulham held
|It´s not a week to talk about records, says Barcelona boss Valverde
|Hodgson concedes to Zaha regrets over England snub
|Liverpool 3 Bournemouth 0: Salah reaches 40 goals in comfortable win
|Barcelona join Arsenal´s Invincibles and Capello´s Milan among Europe´s unbeatables
|Bayern Munich 5 Borussia Monchengladbach 1: Wagner double kicks off Heynckes´ farewell with win
|We´re not safe yet, warns Wagner
|Carvalhal rues missed opportunity against Everton
|Iniesta confirms he has decided on Barcelona future
|Suarez: It seems like winning LaLiga doesn´t matter anymore
|Dyche talks up Pope´s England chances but shrugs off talk of Europe
|Vardy´s efforts in vain again as Foxes striker sets unwanted PL record
|Gattuso wary of Napoli threat, silent on Reina link
|Conte relishing fully-fit Giroud
|Barcelona 2 Valencia 1: Suarez, Umtiti strike as leaders break unbeaten record
|Barcelona break LaLiga´s all-time unbeaten record with win over Valencia
|Huddersfield Town 1 Watford 0: Ince strikes late to seal vital win
|Crystal Palace 3 Brighton and Hove Albion 2: Zaha double helps Eagles to derby delight
|Swansea City 1 Everton 1: Jordan Ayew points the way to survival
|Burnley 2 Leicester City 1: Flying start propels Clarets closer to Europe
|Bayer Leverkusen 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Bayern-bound Kovac dealt Champions League blow by Volland
|Chelsea claim first win from 2-0 down since 2002
|Conte slams first-half display but salutes Chelsea reaction
|Giroud relieved to break Chelsea league duck with late heroics
|Simeone wary of wily Wenger in Europa League semis
|Southampton 2 Chelsea 3: Two-goal substitute Giroud inspires turnaround
|Alli needs top competition to thrive - Pochettino
|A-League Review: Newcastle Jets demolish Mariners in record-breaking win
|Nice guy Son deserves his Spurs success, says Walker
|Furious Zidane hits out at Real Madrid ´jealousy´
|I challenge anyone to react differently – Allegri defends Buffon outburst
|Barcelona´s Champions League exit good for football, says Rivaldo
|De Bruyne and Salah lead Player of the Year nominees
|Nobody has asked for Griezmann, insists Atletico general manager
|Gotze convinced he can help Germany retain World Cup
|Don´t panic, says captain Kompany
|Carrick pleased to have influenced Pogba´s derby-day heroics
|Messi hurting after Champions League exit, says Valverde
|MLS Review: LAFC end losing streak, Orlando stay hot with another win
|I love Roma – Liverpool´s Salah relishing Champions League reunion
|Vazquez threw himself over like I would´ve done – Maradona
|Klopp inspired by Liverpool´s Roman history in pursuit of European glory
|High profile - Las Vegas Lights partner with marijuana dispensary