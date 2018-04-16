Inter need to show more - Spalletti dissatisfied with goalless run

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has demanded more from his players after three Serie A games without a goal dented their Champions League qualification hopes.

The Nerazzurri have taken two points from their last three league outings and sit fifth in the table, a point and a place outside the Champions League spots.

And Spalletti conceded a dry spell in front of goal has come at the wrong time for Inter's hopes of booking a place in Europe's premier club competition for next season.

"We created the chance to manage things for ourselves but considering how results have gone, we can't do that anymore in the next six matches," Spalletti told reporters ahead of Cagliari's visit on Tuesday.

"I don't know how many points will be required to qualify, but we need to analyse the situation match by match at this time. Tomorrow, to win is our only goal. The fact that we're going into the game not having scored much in recent games can't influence the analysis of our performances.

"We always need to show something more, be it individually or collectively. We must be more demanding with regard to our finishing because we've prepared well and the team has created chances.

"The step that we have to take isn't a huge one, it's part of our development and we need to get back on track in the coming matches. We know what our objective is and where we want to end up.

"In terms of character, I expect something to click that shows that we're aware of the situation that we're in. The numbers are to be analysed at the end but we're in a position to read them in a positive manner."

Antonio Candreva was an unused substitute in a 0-0 draw away to Atalanta on Saturday, but Spalletti suggested the Italy international could play a part against Cagliari after recovering from an ankle injury.

"He did some ball possession [in training]," Spalletti added. "Maybe that gave him a boost and we'll see how it will go in the next few hours."