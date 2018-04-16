Related

Batshuayi season ´probably over´, but striker has World Cup chance

16 April 2018 16:50

Michy Batshuayi is likely to miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury, but Borussia Dortmund say the striker could be fit for the World Cup.

Batshuayi had to be carried from the pitch on a stretcher towards the end of Dortmund's Ruhr derby loss to rivals Schalke in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The striker has hit seven Bundesliga goals since signing on loan from Chelsea, helping to keep Dortmund's hopes of Champions League qualification alive.

But Belgium international Batshuayi faces a battle to recover from injury in time for the World Cup after suffering the injury in a heavy challenge from Benjamin Stambouli.

"Batshuayi got an ankle injury in the derby at Schalke and will probably be out of action for the remainder of the season," Dortmund said in a statement. 

"Participation with the Belgian national team at the World Cup in Russia remains in the realms of possibility. Get well soon, Michy!"

Belgium get their World Cup campaign under way against Panama on June 18, going on to face Tunisia and England in the group stage in Russia.

The 24-year-old also said via social media that his season is "probably over", having returned to form in the Bundesliga after departing Stamford Bridge, where he had fallen out of favour.

"Well it's not good news for now, my season is probably over, and I wont be able to pay BVB back for their confidence," Batshuayi said. 

"Thank you all for the amazing amount of love I received since yesterday. Wishing my team-mates the best for the final days. See you soon."

Batshuayi's injury is a blow to Dortmund's Champions League qualification hopes, with Peter Stoger's men fourth in the table, four points clear of RB Leipzig with six matches remaining.

