Arsene Wenger thinks the versatility of in-form Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck makes him a strong candidate to be part of England's World Cup squad.
The 27-year-old has seen much of his season blighted by injury and often struggled to get into the Gunners' starting line-up ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, the club's two most expensive signings.
The former Manchester United man has scored five goals in his last five appearances, though, including two in the 3-2 Premier League win over Southampton and their calming first goal of the 2-2 Europa League quarter-final second-leg draw with CSKA Moscow.
Wenger believes Welbeck is thriving from a run in the side and is confident he would be a shrewd pick for England boss Gareth Southgate.
Last time out in the @premierleague— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 14, 2018
#NUFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/4qeWk10brR
"For Danny, it has been very good recently because he got games," said the Arsenal manager. "He needed games and what is good with Danny is that he has a combination of power, pace and determination when he is really at his best physically. He looks like that is where he is now.
"Maybe he would not be there now if he had played all the games. If Danny is injury-free, he is a very good player. We spoke many times about Danny when he was regularly in the national team. He was a very good player."
When asked if Welbeck's recall to the most recent England squad had boosted his confidence, Wenger replied: "Maybe. That reminded him that he is not completely forgotten because at the moment everybody is talking about [Harry] Kane and rightly so.
"But there is room for him [Welbeck]. If you are national coach, what for me is very interesting is that he can play wide – on the right, on the left – and central. He can play with anybody."
Arsenal travel to Newcastle United on Sunday.
|Ronaldo, Bale, Modric miss Malaga clash
|Welbeck backed for World Cup spot by Wenger
|´Wow, what a number´ - Klopp lauds Liverpool´s 40-goal Salah
|MLS Review: Ibrahimovic extinguishes Schweinsteiger´s Fire
|Guardiola: Premier League title will mean more than Champions League
|I´m not against Buffon or Juventus – Del Piero responds to criticism
|Buffon stands by Oliver comments after Champions League meltdown
|Mourinho demands consistency from resurgent Pogba
|Kovac was Bayern´s third choice behind Heynckes and Tuchel – Hoeness
|Sloppy start against City frustrates Spurs boss Pochettino
|Sterling can be one of the best in the world - Guardiola
|Spalletti unfazed by Inter´s failure to overcome Atalanta
|De Bruyne lauds mentally tough City after slaying Spurs
|Championship Review: Wolves up, Cardiff second as Fulham are frustrated
|Atalanta 0 Inter 0: Nerazzurri´s top-four ambitions suffer a setback
|Tottenham 1 Manchester City 3: Leaders battle back to winning ways
|Hoeness defends Bayern´s conduct in Kovac approach
|Liverpool waiting on Lovren news after knock
|Klopp: Bournemouth game ´perfect´ after Liverpool´s European endeavours
|Salah is going to claim all three goals – Henderson mocks Kane in Golden Boot race
|Wolves promoted to Premier League after Fulham held
|It´s not a week to talk about records, says Barcelona boss Valverde
|Hodgson concedes to Zaha regrets over England snub
|Liverpool 3 Bournemouth 0: Salah reaches 40 goals in comfortable win
|Barcelona join Arsenal´s Invincibles and Capello´s Milan among Europe´s unbeatables
|Bayern Munich 5 Borussia Monchengladbach 1: Wagner double kicks off Heynckes´ farewell with win
|We´re not safe yet, warns Wagner
|Carvalhal rues missed opportunity against Everton
|Iniesta confirms he has decided on Barcelona future
|Suarez: It seems like winning LaLiga doesn´t matter anymore
|Dyche talks up Pope´s England chances but shrugs off talk of Europe
|Vardy´s efforts in vain again as Foxes striker sets unwanted PL record
|Gattuso wary of Napoli threat, silent on Reina link
|Conte relishing fully-fit Giroud
|Barcelona 2 Valencia 1: Suarez, Umtiti strike as leaders break unbeaten record
|Barcelona break LaLiga´s all-time unbeaten record with win over Valencia
|Huddersfield Town 1 Watford 0: Ince strikes late to seal vital win
|Crystal Palace 3 Brighton and Hove Albion 2: Zaha double helps Eagles to derby delight
|Swansea City 1 Everton 1: Jordan Ayew points the way to survival
|Burnley 2 Leicester City 1: Flying start propels Clarets closer to Europe
|Bayer Leverkusen 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Bayern-bound Kovac dealt Champions League blow by Volland
|Chelsea claim first win from 2-0 down since 2002
|Conte slams first-half display but salutes Chelsea reaction
|Giroud relieved to break Chelsea league duck with late heroics
|Simeone wary of wily Wenger in Europa League semis
|Southampton 2 Chelsea 3: Two-goal substitute Giroud inspires turnaround
|Alli needs top competition to thrive - Pochettino
|A-League Review: Newcastle Jets demolish Mariners in record-breaking win
|Nice guy Son deserves his Spurs success, says Walker
|Furious Zidane hits out at Real Madrid ´jealousy´
|I challenge anyone to react differently – Allegri defends Buffon outburst
|Barcelona´s Champions League exit good for football, says Rivaldo
|De Bruyne and Salah lead Player of the Year nominees
|Nobody has asked for Griezmann, insists Atletico general manager
|Gotze convinced he can help Germany retain World Cup
|Don´t panic, says captain Kompany
|Carrick pleased to have influenced Pogba´s derby-day heroics
|Messi hurting after Champions League exit, says Valverde
|MLS Review: LAFC end losing streak, Orlando stay hot with another win
|I love Roma – Liverpool´s Salah relishing Champions League reunion
|Vazquez threw himself over like I would´ve done – Maradona
|Klopp inspired by Liverpool´s Roman history in pursuit of European glory
|High profile - Las Vegas Lights partner with marijuana dispensary
|My loan to Injury FC has officially ended - Mendy returns for Man City
|Bong ´very disappointed´ with Rodriguez outcome
|Guardiola fires title warning: Of course United can still win
|Aston Villa 1 Leeds United 0: Grabban books Championship play-off spot
|Arsenal winning Europa League could save Wenger´s job - Lacazette
|UEFA rubbishes fears of ´fixed´ Champions League semi-final draw
|Chelsea complain to UEFA over fan treatment in Barcelona
|Niko Kovac: 10 things you didn´t know about Bayern´s new coach
|Niko Kovac – the man to make Bayern unbeatable?
|Neymar expects to return in a month
|Hazard ´not happy´ while Chelsea flounder
|Champions League last four all at similar level, claim Alisson and De Rossi
|Kovac predestined for Bayern, says Heynckes
|Liverpool can win the Champions League - Salah
|West Brom striker Rodriguez cleared over FA charge
|Travelling Arsenal are not at a disadvantage, insists Benitez
|Isco slams ´shameful´ journalist for Madrid v Juventus coverage
|Neymar injury recovery on track, PSG confirm
|Inter are running out of Champions League chances, concedes Spalletti
|Ramos free to face Bayern Munich in Champions League semi-finals
|Salah targeting another Premier League record
|Atletico confirm Costa hamstring injury
|Bobic slams ´disrespectful´ Bayern for leaking Kovac news
|Only 11 can start – Mourinho bristles at Rashford, Martial questioning
|I know he´ll be here – Klopp defiant on Salah´s Liverpool future
|Premier League clubs vote against use of VAR for 2018-19
|Manchester City´s Aguero out of Tottenham clash
|Guardiola: Manchester City did not fail in the Champions League
|Conte ´not interested´ in Sarri to Chelsea rumours
|Klopp rubbishes thoughts of ´easy´ Roma draw
|Sydney FC 1 Melbourne Victory 0: Bobo´s 27th strike seals victory
|PSG aim to have Neymar back before season´s end
|Salihamidzic hints new one-year deals imminent for Ribery, Robben
|Heynckes fired up for ´gigantic´ Real Madrid clash
|Criticism ´comes with the job´ for Valverde at Barcelona
|Salah claims first Premier League Player of the Month treble
|BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid to face Bayern Munich in Champions League semi-final
|Barcelona cannot dwell on Roma defeat – Valverde
|Bayern confirm Kovac as new coach
|Stop asking Rooney to be an angel, pleads Allardyce
|WADA appeals for longer ban for Peru´s Guerrero
|Arsenal to face Atletico Madrid in Europa League semis
|Thon convinced Bayern taking ´right path´ with Kovac
|Herrera: United´s history is about winning titles - not derbies
|Embolo received offers to leave Schalke in January
|Welbeck delivers whenever Arsenal are up against it - Wenger
|Kane relishing Golden Boot battle with ´amazing´ Salah
|Garcia salutes Marseille´s ´leader´ Payet
|Milan owner Li reaffirms commitment to Serie A giants
|Koke: I would give Oblak a blank cheque to stay at Atletico
|Pochettino says Kane will learn from goal-gate controversy amid criticism
|Mkhitaryan could be back in two weeks – Wenger
|Inzaghi backs players after dramatic Europa League exit
|Simeone defends wasteful Griezmann
|Kovac to Bayern Munich? Eintracht unaware of any deal