Related

Article

Vidal suffers further injury setback

15 April 2018 15:46

Arturo Vidal has suffered a further injury setback, the Bayern Munich midfielder unable to complete training on Sunday.

Vidal has not played for Bayern since coming off in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg win at Sevilla with a knee injury on April 3.

And having felt pain in his right knee during Sunday's session, Vidal could be a doubt for the semi-final against Real Madrid, the first leg of which is 10 days away.

"Vidal had to break off the session," Bayern said in a short medical update. 

"The 30-year-old will undergo a thorough examination, an exact diagnosis will follow on Monday."

Sponsored links

Sunday 15 April

17:30 Celtic 4 Rangers 0: Rodgers´ men thump Old Firm rivals to reach cup final
17:29 Schalke 2 Borussia Dortmund 0: Konoplyanka and Naldo earn Ruhr derby glory
17:09 AC Milan 0 Napoli 0: Donnarumma wonder save means Sarri´s men slip up again
16:59 Arsenal away form hits 93-year low in Newcastle United defeat
16:21 Newcastle United 2 Arsenal 1: Ritchie extends Gunners´ wretched away run
15:46 Vidal suffers further injury setback
15:09 Wolves 2 Birmingham City 0: Jota and Afobe kick off promotion party
13:32 Thiago Silva wants Emery to stay at PSG
11:56 Western Sydney Wanderers 2 Adelaide United 3: Gombau´s men denied finals spot
11:24 Praet not interested in Juventus rumours
10:23 Ronaldo, Bale, Modric miss Malaga clash
09:50 Welbeck backed for World Cup spot by Wenger
08:58 ´Wow, what a number´ - Klopp lauds Liverpool´s 40-goal Salah
06:59 MLS Review: Ibrahimovic extinguishes Schweinsteiger´s Fire
05:07 Guardiola: Premier League title will mean more than Champions League
04:26 I´m not against Buffon or Juventus – Del Piero responds to criticism
02:38 Buffon stands by Oliver comments after Champions League meltdown
01:28 Mourinho demands consistency from resurgent Pogba
01:27 Kovac was Bayern´s third choice behind Heynckes and Tuchel – Hoeness
00:20 Sloppy start against City frustrates Spurs boss Pochettino
00:02 Sterling can be one of the best in the world - Guardiola

Saturday 14 April

23:49 Spalletti unfazed by Inter´s failure to overcome Atalanta
23:27 De Bruyne lauds mentally tough City after slaying Spurs
23:26 Championship Review: Wolves up, Cardiff second as Fulham are frustrated
22:45 Atalanta 0 Inter 0: Nerazzurri´s top-four ambitions suffer a setback
22:44 Tottenham 1 Manchester City 3: Leaders battle back to winning ways
22:26 Hoeness defends Bayern´s conduct in Kovac approach
22:00 Liverpool waiting on Lovren news after knock
21:44 Klopp: Bournemouth game ´perfect´ after Liverpool´s European endeavours
21:36 Salah is going to claim all three goals – Henderson mocks Kane in Golden Boot race
21:19 Wolves promoted to Premier League after Fulham held
21:11 It´s not a week to talk about records, says Barcelona boss Valverde
20:42 Hodgson concedes to Zaha regrets over England snub
20:32 Liverpool 3 Bournemouth 0: Salah reaches 40 goals in comfortable win
20:28 Barcelona join Arsenal´s Invincibles and Capello´s Milan among Europe´s unbeatables
20:25 Bayern Munich 5 Borussia Monchengladbach 1: Wagner double kicks off Heynckes´ farewell with win
20:02 We´re not safe yet, warns Wagner
19:51 Carvalhal rues missed opportunity against Everton
19:43 Iniesta confirms he has decided on Barcelona future
19:39 Suarez: It seems like winning LaLiga doesn´t matter anymore
19:36 Dyche talks up Pope´s England chances but shrugs off talk of Europe
18:41 Vardy´s efforts in vain again as Foxes striker sets unwanted PL record
18:33 Gattuso wary of Napoli threat, silent on Reina link
18:24 Conte relishing fully-fit Giroud
18:08 Barcelona 2 Valencia 1: Suarez, Umtiti strike as leaders break unbeaten record
18:08 Barcelona break LaLiga´s all-time unbeaten record with win over Valencia
18:02 Huddersfield Town 1 Watford 0: Ince strikes late to seal vital win
18:00 Crystal Palace 3 Brighton and Hove Albion 2: Zaha double helps Eagles to derby delight
17:58 Swansea City 1 Everton 1: Jordan Ayew points the way to survival
17:55 Burnley 2 Leicester City 1: Flying start propels Clarets closer to Europe
17:30 Bayer Leverkusen 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Bayern-bound Kovac dealt Champions League blow by Volland
17:21 Chelsea claim first win from 2-0 down since 2002
16:41 Conte slams first-half display but salutes Chelsea reaction
16:33 Giroud relieved to break Chelsea league duck with late heroics
16:18 Simeone wary of wily Wenger in Europa League semis
15:24 Southampton 2 Chelsea 3: Two-goal substitute Giroud inspires turnaround
15:10 Alli needs top competition to thrive - Pochettino
14:49 A-League Review: Newcastle Jets demolish Mariners in record-breaking win
14:03 Nice guy Son deserves his Spurs success, says Walker
14:03 Furious Zidane hits out at Real Madrid ´jealousy´
13:28 I challenge anyone to react differently – Allegri defends Buffon outburst
13:23 Barcelona´s Champions League exit good for football, says Rivaldo
13:22 De Bruyne and Salah lead Player of the Year nominees
12:34 Nobody has asked for Griezmann, insists Atletico general manager
11:43 Gotze convinced he can help Germany retain World Cup
10:47 Don´t panic, says captain Kompany
10:05 Carrick pleased to have influenced Pogba´s derby-day heroics
07:08 Messi hurting after Champions League exit, says Valverde
06:46 MLS Review: LAFC end losing streak, Orlando stay hot with another win
04:48 I love Roma – Liverpool´s Salah relishing Champions League reunion
03:32 Vazquez threw himself over like I would´ve done – Maradona
02:36 Klopp inspired by Liverpool´s Roman history in pursuit of European glory
00:19 High profile - Las Vegas Lights partner with marijuana dispensary

Friday 13 April

23:58 My loan to Injury FC has officially ended - Mendy returns for Man City
23:32 Bong ´very disappointed´ with Rodriguez outcome
23:30 Guardiola fires title warning: Of course United can still win
22:44 Aston Villa 1 Leeds United 0: Grabban books Championship play-off spot
22:07 Arsenal winning Europa League could save Wenger´s job - Lacazette
21:55 UEFA rubbishes fears of ´fixed´ Champions League semi-final draw
21:31 Chelsea complain to UEFA over fan treatment in Barcelona
21:16 Niko Kovac: 10 things you didn´t know about Bayern´s new coach
19:40 Niko Kovac – the man to make Bayern unbeatable?
19:21 Neymar expects to return in a month
19:21 Hazard ´not happy´ while Chelsea flounder
19:13 Champions League last four all at similar level, claim Alisson and De Rossi
19:01 Kovac predestined for Bayern, says Heynckes
18:56 Liverpool can win the Champions League - Salah
18:53 West Brom striker Rodriguez cleared over FA charge
18:08 Travelling Arsenal are not at a disadvantage, insists Benitez
17:47 Isco slams ´shameful´ journalist for Madrid v Juventus coverage
17:39 Neymar injury recovery on track, PSG confirm
17:26 Inter are running out of Champions League chances, concedes Spalletti
17:04 Ramos free to face Bayern Munich in Champions League semi-finals
16:37 Salah targeting another Premier League record
16:19 Atletico confirm Costa hamstring injury
16:18 Bobic slams ´disrespectful´ Bayern for leaking Kovac news
15:58 Only 11 can start – Mourinho bristles at Rashford, Martial questioning
15:47 I know he´ll be here – Klopp defiant on Salah´s Liverpool future
15:33 Premier League clubs vote against use of VAR for 2018-19
15:30 Manchester City´s Aguero out of Tottenham clash
15:23 Guardiola: Manchester City did not fail in the Champions League
15:18 Conte ´not interested´ in Sarri to Chelsea rumours
14:59 Klopp rubbishes thoughts of ´easy´ Roma draw
14:45 Sydney FC 1 Melbourne Victory 0: Bobo´s 27th strike seals victory
14:39 PSG aim to have Neymar back before season´s end
14:32 Salihamidzic hints new one-year deals imminent for Ribery, Robben
14:29 Heynckes fired up for ´gigantic´ Real Madrid clash
13:53 Criticism ´comes with the job´ for Valverde at Barcelona
13:22 Salah claims first Premier League Player of the Month treble
13:18 BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid to face Bayern Munich in Champions League semi-final
13:16 Barcelona cannot dwell on Roma defeat – Valverde
13:13 Bayern confirm Kovac as new coach
12:40 Stop asking Rooney to be an angel, pleads Allardyce
12:23 WADA appeals for longer ban for Peru´s Guerrero
12:15 Arsenal to face Atletico Madrid in Europa League semis
11:55 Thon convinced Bayern taking ´right path´ with Kovac
11:24 Herrera: United´s history is about winning titles - not derbies
11:15 Embolo received offers to leave Schalke in January
10:53 Welbeck delivers whenever Arsenal are up against it - Wenger
10:31 Kane relishing Golden Boot battle with ´amazing´ Salah
09:15 Garcia salutes Marseille´s ´leader´ Payet
07:46 Milan owner Li reaffirms commitment to Serie A giants
03:42 Koke: I would give Oblak a blank cheque to stay at Atletico
02:41 Pochettino says Kane will learn from goal-gate controversy amid criticism
01:00 Mkhitaryan could be back in two weeks – Wenger
00:16 Inzaghi backs players after dramatic Europa League exit
00:11 Simeone defends wasteful Griezmann
00:11 Kovac to Bayern Munich? Eintracht unaware of any deal

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
2 Atlético Madrid 31 +36 68
3 Valencia 32 +27 65
4 Real Madrid 31 +43 64
5 Real Betis 32 +0 52
6 Villarreal 32 +4 48

Facebook

18+ GambleAware