Vidal suffers further injury setback

Arturo Vidal has suffered a further injury setback, the Bayern Munich midfielder unable to complete training on Sunday.
Vidal has not played for Bayern since coming off in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg win at Sevilla with a knee injury on April 3.
And having felt pain in his right knee during Sunday's session, Vidal could be a doubt for the semi-final against Real Madrid, the first leg of which is 10 days away.
"Vidal had to break off the session," Bayern said in a short medical update.
"The 30-year-old will undergo a thorough examination, an exact diagnosis will follow on Monday."
Arturo Vidal was forced to leave training early today after feeling a pain in his knee. A full diagnosis will be made on Monday.— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 15, 2018
Get well soon, @kingarturo23! #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/QWRc3qSTIv
