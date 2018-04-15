Related

Article

PSG 2017-18: Neymar´s highs and lows in a title-winning season

15 April 2018 23:06

Neymar may have missed out on helping Paris Saint-Germain claim the Ligue 1 title on the pitch against Monaco on Sunday, but the Brazilian deserves to play a key role in the celebrations.

While a broken foot sustained by the world's most expensive player ruled him out of the Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid, he was hugely decisive domestically.

A haul of 19 goals in 20 league appearances represents a strong first season in Ligue 1 for the forward, who also provided a league-high 13 assists.

But along with the numerous highs, there were some lows for Neymar - continuously linked with a move to Madrid - in his first year at the club.

Here we pick out some of those extremes from Neymar's first PSG campaign.

 

HIGH - Scoring on debut

After a glitzy unveiling in the French capital, it was time for Neymar to show what all the fuss was about - and the Brazilian got up and running with a goal on his debut. It was a scrappy finish, Neymar scoring from close range after team-mate Edinson Cavani picked him out in the box, as PSG cruised to a 3-0 win at Guingamp. There would be 27 more goals for PSG in all competitions before injury struck.

LOW - Falling out with Cavani

Just a month into Neymar's time at PSG there were signs everything was not rosy between him and Cavani. The pair clashed over penalty duties in a win against Lyon, with Cavani denied from 12 yards. Reports suggested Neymar and Cavani had to be separated in the dressing room and they would clash again over set-piece duties in a defeat of Troyes in November. Cavani won the argument again on that occasion - but Neymar would get his way later in the season.

LOW - Red mist against Marseille

Neymar had scored for PSG against rivals Marseille in October's Classique meeting, but he would not see the game out. After being hustled off the ball deep in opposition territory, Neymar lost his temper and chased after midfielder Morgan Sanson, barging him to the ground to earn his first yellow. And as the red mist descended, Neymar was sent off moments later. The Brazilian dribbled away from Lucas Ocampos, who tripped him. Neymar responded with a petulant shove, giving the referee no choice but to produce a red card. With PSG down to 10 men, Cavani stepped up to whip in a glorious late free-kick equaliser to save a point.

HIGH - Destroying Celtic

Celtic actually took the lead at the Parc des Princes in November, but Neymar then delivered a Champions League masterclass. He scored PSG's first two goals to turn the game around, the Scottish champions unable to cope with his nimble footwork and inventive play. An assist for Cavani followed - controlling the ball with his back into the path of the Uruguay international - with a series of dazzling tricks lighting up a dominant performance from Unai Emery's side.

HIGH - First PSG hat-trick

Neymar scored his first PSG hat-trick in January's 8-0 demolition of Dijon in Paris, the Brazilian irrepressible as the champions ran riot. Neymar set up Angel Di Maria for PSG's second - although he may well have been going for goal - before taking centre stage. Neymar's first was a delightfully chipped free-kick, the second a simple finish after a poor clearance, but the third was the pick of the bunch. Neymar picked up the ball wide on the left and burst clear of from two defenders, dribbing away from three more before slamming home a superb low strike. As if that was not enough, Neymar added a fourth with a late penalty.

LOW - Falling out with Cavani... again

But the spot-kick proved another controversial moment in Neymar's first season at PSG. In scoring their third goal against Dijon, Cavani drew level with Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club's record goalscorer. So, when the striker was tripped in the box with a few minutes to go, it seemed obvious he would step up to break the enigmatic Swede's record record. But Neymar had other ideas, demanding to take it himself and tucking the penalty away as PSG fans whistled and chanted Cavani's name. It was an extraordinarily selfish moment from the Brazilian, although Cavani would soon claim the record anyway.

HIGH - Party tricks against Rennes

A fortnight later, Neymar appeared to be growing bored with the ease in which PSG were winning after his side raced into a 3-0 lead at Rennes in the Coupe de la Ligue semi-finals. The forward promptly took it upon himself to entertain the crowd with a series of show-stopping skill moves, including controlling the ball on his back. But Neymar angered Rennes by offering to help up Hamari Traore before whipping his hand away and leaving the player sat on the ground. Neymar dismissed the incident as a "joke", but not everyone was laughing.

LOW - Breaking his foot

PSG's away game at Marseille proved miserable for Neymar due to his red card, but worse was to come in the return match at the end of February. In a fiery contest in Paris, Emery's men raced into a 3-0 lead after 55 minutes, allowing the Spaniard to rest key players with an eye on facing Madrid in the Champions League. But Neymar was left on the pitch and that decision would prove disastrous.

He went into a challenge with Bouna Sarr, the attempted tackles from both players seeming innocuous. But as Neymar's legs were tangled with Sarr's, the Brazilian fractured his foot and sprained his ankle, an injury that left him in tears and required a stretcher to carry him from the pitch. Emery claimed Neymar had a chance of facing Madrid but it was a forlorn hope and the forward needed surgery. Neymar was then criticised for appearing to compare his predicament to wheelchair user Stephen Hawking after the British physicist's death.

Sponsored links

Monday 16 April

00:46 Marquinhos credits Emery´s ´philosophy´ after title triumph
00:21 PSG president dismisses reports of Tuchel agreement
00:10 Zidane reaches 100 Real Madrid wins
00:02 Gattuso demands more from AC Milan despite holding Napoli

Sunday 15 April

23:20 Casemiro wants Isco at Real Madrid ´for many years´
23:06 PSG 2017-18: Neymar´s highs and lows in a title-winning season
23:06 Lazio 0 Roma 0: 10-man hosts earn Derby della Capitale draw
23:06 PSG 2017-18: Opta numbers show Neymar and Mbappe arrivals key to title success
23:04 PSG 2017-18: Ligue 1 champions need ambition after treading water under Emery
23:00 Paris Saint-Germain 7 Monaco 1: Seventh heaven as sensational PSG regain the Ligue 1 title
22:54 PSG clinch Ligue 1 title by thrashing Monaco
22:39 Malaga 1 Real Madrid 2: Isco downs struggling former side
22:32 Silva reflects on ´most special´ City title after premature birth of son
22:05 ´Happy´ Allegri clarifies Juve intentions
21:11 Simeone hails ´icon´ Torres after landmark goal
21:06 Batshuayi ´in great pain´, Stoger confirms
20:58 Kompany already thinking of Man City title defence
20:48 We didn´t hand title to Manchester City - Mourinho
20:09 Manchester is Blue! - City players react to Premier League title triumph
20:06 Rodgers hails cool-headed Dembele
20:00 We were masters in complication - Mourinho fumes after defeat hands title to City
19:59 Juventus 3 Sampdoria 0: Juve bounce back as Costa helps open six-point gap
19:45 PSV punish nine-man Ajax to reclaim Eredivisie title
19:19 Manchester City 2017-18: Guardiola´s men rack up records in title triumph
19:17 Manchester City 2017-18: De Bruyne brilliance, last-gasp Sterling and how the title was won
19:11 Ibrahimovic drops biggest World Cup hint yet
18:59 Manchester City 2017-18: Guardiola´s masterpiece about more than money
18:51 Manchester City crowned Premier League champions
18:50 Manchester United 0 West Brom 1: Shock defeat hands title to Manchester City
18:24 Torres reaches 100 LaLiga goals ahead of Atletico Madrid departure
18:10 Atletico Madrid 3 Levante 0: Torres reaches milestone as Simeone´s side clinch top-four finish
18:05 Neymar admits to tension with Cavani and tears with Messi
18:00 Batshuayi injured as Dortmund lose Ruhr derby
17:54 We´re behind the rest of the world – Wenger rues VAR vote after Newcastle loss
17:30 Celtic 4 Rangers 0: Rodgers´ men thump Old Firm rivals to reach cup final
17:29 Schalke 2 Borussia Dortmund 0: Konoplyanka and Naldo earn Ruhr derby glory
17:09 AC Milan 0 Napoli 0: Donnarumma wonder save means Sarri´s men slip up again
16:59 Arsenal away form hits 93-year low in Newcastle United defeat
16:21 Newcastle United 2 Arsenal 1: Ritchie extends Gunners´ wretched away run
15:46 Vidal suffers further injury setback
15:09 Wolves 2 Birmingham City 0: Jota and Afobe kick off promotion party
13:32 Thiago Silva wants Emery to stay at PSG
11:56 Western Sydney Wanderers 2 Adelaide United 3: Gombau´s men denied finals spot
11:24 Praet not interested in Juventus rumours
10:23 Ronaldo, Bale, Modric miss Malaga clash
09:50 Welbeck backed for World Cup spot by Wenger
08:58 ´Wow, what a number´ - Klopp lauds Liverpool´s 40-goal Salah
06:59 MLS Review: Ibrahimovic extinguishes Schweinsteiger´s Fire
05:07 Guardiola: Premier League title will mean more than Champions League
04:26 I´m not against Buffon or Juventus – Del Piero responds to criticism
02:38 Buffon stands by Oliver comments after Champions League meltdown
01:28 Mourinho demands consistency from resurgent Pogba
01:27 Kovac was Bayern´s third choice behind Heynckes and Tuchel – Hoeness
00:20 Sloppy start against City frustrates Spurs boss Pochettino
00:02 Sterling can be one of the best in the world - Guardiola

Saturday 14 April

23:49 Spalletti unfazed by Inter´s failure to overcome Atalanta
23:27 De Bruyne lauds mentally tough City after slaying Spurs
23:26 Championship Review: Wolves up, Cardiff second as Fulham are frustrated
22:45 Atalanta 0 Inter 0: Nerazzurri´s top-four ambitions suffer a setback
22:44 Tottenham 1 Manchester City 3: Leaders battle back to winning ways
22:26 Hoeness defends Bayern´s conduct in Kovac approach
22:00 Liverpool waiting on Lovren news after knock
21:44 Klopp: Bournemouth game ´perfect´ after Liverpool´s European endeavours
21:36 Salah is going to claim all three goals – Henderson mocks Kane in Golden Boot race
21:19 Wolves promoted to Premier League after Fulham held
21:11 It´s not a week to talk about records, says Barcelona boss Valverde
20:42 Hodgson concedes to Zaha regrets over England snub
20:32 Liverpool 3 Bournemouth 0: Salah reaches 40 goals in comfortable win
20:28 Barcelona join Arsenal´s Invincibles and Capello´s Milan among Europe´s unbeatables
20:25 Bayern Munich 5 Borussia Monchengladbach 1: Wagner double kicks off Heynckes´ farewell with win
20:02 We´re not safe yet, warns Wagner
19:51 Carvalhal rues missed opportunity against Everton
19:43 Iniesta confirms he has decided on Barcelona future
19:39 Suarez: It seems like winning LaLiga doesn´t matter anymore
19:36 Dyche talks up Pope´s England chances but shrugs off talk of Europe
18:41 Vardy´s efforts in vain again as Foxes striker sets unwanted PL record
18:33 Gattuso wary of Napoli threat, silent on Reina link
18:24 Conte relishing fully-fit Giroud
18:08 Barcelona 2 Valencia 1: Suarez, Umtiti strike as leaders break unbeaten record
18:08 Barcelona break LaLiga´s all-time unbeaten record with win over Valencia
18:02 Huddersfield Town 1 Watford 0: Ince strikes late to seal vital win
18:00 Crystal Palace 3 Brighton and Hove Albion 2: Zaha double helps Eagles to derby delight
17:58 Swansea City 1 Everton 1: Jordan Ayew points the way to survival
17:55 Burnley 2 Leicester City 1: Flying start propels Clarets closer to Europe
17:30 Bayer Leverkusen 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Bayern-bound Kovac dealt Champions League blow by Volland
17:21 Chelsea claim first win from 2-0 down since 2002
16:41 Conte slams first-half display but salutes Chelsea reaction
16:33 Giroud relieved to break Chelsea league duck with late heroics
16:18 Simeone wary of wily Wenger in Europa League semis
15:24 Southampton 2 Chelsea 3: Two-goal substitute Giroud inspires turnaround
15:10 Alli needs top competition to thrive - Pochettino
14:49 A-League Review: Newcastle Jets demolish Mariners in record-breaking win
14:03 Nice guy Son deserves his Spurs success, says Walker
14:03 Furious Zidane hits out at Real Madrid ´jealousy´
13:28 I challenge anyone to react differently – Allegri defends Buffon outburst
13:23 Barcelona´s Champions League exit good for football, says Rivaldo
13:22 De Bruyne and Salah lead Player of the Year nominees
12:34 Nobody has asked for Griezmann, insists Atletico general manager
11:43 Gotze convinced he can help Germany retain World Cup
10:47 Don´t panic, says captain Kompany
10:05 Carrick pleased to have influenced Pogba´s derby-day heroics
07:08 Messi hurting after Champions League exit, says Valverde
06:46 MLS Review: LAFC end losing streak, Orlando stay hot with another win
04:48 I love Roma – Liverpool´s Salah relishing Champions League reunion
03:32 Vazquez threw himself over like I would´ve done – Maradona
02:36 Klopp inspired by Liverpool´s Roman history in pursuit of European glory
00:19 High profile - Las Vegas Lights partner with marijuana dispensary

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
1 PSG 33 +80 87
2 Monaco 33 +37 70
3 Olympique Lyonnais 33 +36 66
4 Olympique Mars… 33 +27 66
5 Rennes 33 +2 47

Facebook

18+ GambleAware