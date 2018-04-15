Paris Saint-Germain 7 Monaco 1: Seventh heaven as sensational PSG regain the Ligue 1 title

Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a fifth Ligue 1 title in six years thanks to an astonishing 7-1 win over defending champions Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.
Leonardo Jardim's young team caused an upset in winning the title last term, but PSG responded with significant investment in the form of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and have been in charge for the majority of the campaign, ultimately regaining their crown in emphatic style with five games to spare.
A stunning six-minute spell in the first half put PSG in complete control as they scored three times through Giovani Lo Celso, Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria, before former got his second of the day and the team's 100th this season just before the half-hour mark.
Rony Lopes at least prevented PSG from claiming a clean sheet, though it was nothing more than a consolation and things only became more humiliating for Monaco, as Di Maria, a Radamel Falcao own goal and Julian Draxler's late strike in the second period capped a memorable night for the Parisians.
Yet, despite PSG easing to the Ligue 1 and Coupe de la Ligue titles, with the chance of Coupe de France glory still to come, such domestic success is unlikely to be enough to save Unai Emery's job, with the Basque coach's expiring contract not expected to be renewed.
Emery was hired for the European knockout expertise he exhibited with three successive Europa League triumphs at Sevilla, but consecutive last-16 eliminations in the Champions League are likely to cost him an extension, with Thomas Tuchel reportedly identified as the man to take them to the next level in Europe.
Paris Saint-Germain are your 2017-18 @Ligue1_ENG champions!!! pic.twitter.com/eMiTtALeef— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 15, 2018
Although luck was on Monaco's side early on when Cavani missed a glorious opportunity, PSG were playing with a ruthlessness that was not going to see them slip up.
Cavani was soon involved for the better in the 14th minute, as he cleverly fed Dani Alves into the area and the Brazilian set up Lo Celso for an easy finish.
Their lead was then doubled soon after when Cavani rose to meet Yuri Berchiche's left-wing cross with a bullet header into the bottom-left corner.
Monaco had no answer to PSG's brilliance and Di Maria added a third after just 20 minutes, the winger racing on to Cavani's pass and outrageously scooping the ball over the helpless Danijel Subasic.
And things got even uglier in the 27th minute as Javier Pastore's cross with the outside of his right foot found Lo Celso, who nodded in his second.
100 - Paris are the 1st team to reach goals over the Top 5 European leagues this season - Man City are 2nd with 93 goals. Orgy. pic.twitter.com/hwR38iJDIY— OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 15, 2018
Lopes tapped in Almamy Toure's right-wing cross at the back post to pull one back for Monaco late in the first half.
It never looked like being the start of an incredible comeback, even if PSG evidently eased off slightly after the restart.
PSG still had enough to restore their four-goal advantage, though, as Di Maria found the bottom-right corner after being fed into the box by Pastore in the 58th minute.
And to add insult to injury, Falcao put past his own goalkeeper 14 minutes from time when trying to get out of the way of a corner delivery, and Draxler rounded off a remarkable day for champions PSG by scoring a seventh, slotting into the bottom-left corner from the edge of the box.
Key Opta stats:
- Paris have won their seventh Ligue 1 title. They are now the five most decorated French side alongside Lyon.
- Paris are the second earliest team to be crowned champions in the three-points era in Ligue 1 (after 33 games). Only the PSG class of 2015-16 did so in a faster time (30).
- Unai Emery has won his first top-flight title. Before the Coupe de France, he has now won six of the seven domestic competitions he has managed with PSG.
- PSG have scored 103 goals after 33 Ligue 1 games this season and have five games left to score 16 goals and overtake the most goals in a single Ligue 1 season record from RC Paris in 1959-60 (118).
- This is PSG's largest win over Monaco in all competitions.
- This is the joint-largest defeat for Monaco in Ligue 1. This is the largest defeat for a title-holder in Ligue 1 since Bordeaux v Monaco (0-9) on 18 January 1986.
- Edinson Cavani has scored his 113th goal in Ligue 1, matching Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record as PSG's top-scorer in Ligue 1.
|Casemiro wants Isco at Real Madrid ´for many years´
|PSG 2017-18: Neymar´s highs and lows in a title-winning season
|Lazio 0 Roma 0: 10-man hosts earn Derby della Capitale draw
|PSG 2017-18: Opta numbers show Neymar and Mbappe arrivals key to title success
|PSG 2017-18: Ligue 1 champions need ambition after treading water under Emery
|Paris Saint-Germain 7 Monaco 1: Seventh heaven as sensational PSG regain the Ligue 1 title
|PSG clinch Ligue 1 title by thrashing Monaco
|Malaga 1 Real Madrid 2: Isco downs struggling former side
|Silva reflects on ´most special´ City title after premature birth of son
|´Happy´ Allegri clarifies Juve intentions
|Simeone hails ´icon´ Torres after landmark goal
|Batshuayi ´in great pain´, Stoger confirms
|Kompany already thinking of Man City title defence
|We didn´t hand title to Manchester City - Mourinho
|Manchester is Blue! - City players react to Premier League title triumph
|Rodgers hails cool-headed Dembele
|We were masters in complication - Mourinho fumes after defeat hands title to City
|Juventus 3 Sampdoria 0: Juve bounce back as Costa helps open six-point gap
|PSV punish nine-man Ajax to reclaim Eredivisie title
|Manchester City 2017-18: Guardiola´s men rack up records in title triumph
|Manchester City 2017-18: De Bruyne brilliance, last-gasp Sterling and how the title was won
|Ibrahimovic drops biggest World Cup hint yet
|Manchester City 2017-18: Guardiola´s masterpiece about more than money
|Manchester City crowned Premier League champions
|Manchester United 0 West Brom 1: Shock defeat hands title to Manchester City
|Torres reaches 100 LaLiga goals ahead of Atletico Madrid departure
|Atletico Madrid 3 Levante 0: Torres reaches milestone as Simeone´s side clinch top-four finish
|Neymar admits to tension with Cavani and tears with Messi
|Batshuayi injured as Dortmund lose Ruhr derby
|We´re behind the rest of the world – Wenger rues VAR vote after Newcastle loss
|Celtic 4 Rangers 0: Rodgers´ men thump Old Firm rivals to reach cup final
|Schalke 2 Borussia Dortmund 0: Konoplyanka and Naldo earn Ruhr derby glory
|AC Milan 0 Napoli 0: Donnarumma wonder save means Sarri´s men slip up again
|Arsenal away form hits 93-year low in Newcastle United defeat
|Newcastle United 2 Arsenal 1: Ritchie extends Gunners´ wretched away run
|Vidal suffers further injury setback
|Wolves 2 Birmingham City 0: Jota and Afobe kick off promotion party
|Thiago Silva wants Emery to stay at PSG
|Western Sydney Wanderers 2 Adelaide United 3: Gombau´s men denied finals spot
|Praet not interested in Juventus rumours
|Ronaldo, Bale, Modric miss Malaga clash
|Welbeck backed for World Cup spot by Wenger
|´Wow, what a number´ - Klopp lauds Liverpool´s 40-goal Salah
|MLS Review: Ibrahimovic extinguishes Schweinsteiger´s Fire
|Guardiola: Premier League title will mean more than Champions League
|I´m not against Buffon or Juventus – Del Piero responds to criticism
|Buffon stands by Oliver comments after Champions League meltdown
|Mourinho demands consistency from resurgent Pogba
|Kovac was Bayern´s third choice behind Heynckes and Tuchel – Hoeness
|Sloppy start against City frustrates Spurs boss Pochettino
|Sterling can be one of the best in the world - Guardiola
|Spalletti unfazed by Inter´s failure to overcome Atalanta
|De Bruyne lauds mentally tough City after slaying Spurs
|Championship Review: Wolves up, Cardiff second as Fulham are frustrated
|Atalanta 0 Inter 0: Nerazzurri´s top-four ambitions suffer a setback
|Tottenham 1 Manchester City 3: Leaders battle back to winning ways
|Hoeness defends Bayern´s conduct in Kovac approach
|Liverpool waiting on Lovren news after knock
|Klopp: Bournemouth game ´perfect´ after Liverpool´s European endeavours
|Salah is going to claim all three goals – Henderson mocks Kane in Golden Boot race
|Wolves promoted to Premier League after Fulham held
|It´s not a week to talk about records, says Barcelona boss Valverde
|Hodgson concedes to Zaha regrets over England snub
|Liverpool 3 Bournemouth 0: Salah reaches 40 goals in comfortable win
|Barcelona join Arsenal´s Invincibles and Capello´s Milan among Europe´s unbeatables
|Bayern Munich 5 Borussia Monchengladbach 1: Wagner double kicks off Heynckes´ farewell with win
|We´re not safe yet, warns Wagner
|Carvalhal rues missed opportunity against Everton
|Iniesta confirms he has decided on Barcelona future
|Suarez: It seems like winning LaLiga doesn´t matter anymore
|Dyche talks up Pope´s England chances but shrugs off talk of Europe
|Vardy´s efforts in vain again as Foxes striker sets unwanted PL record
|Gattuso wary of Napoli threat, silent on Reina link
|Conte relishing fully-fit Giroud
|Barcelona 2 Valencia 1: Suarez, Umtiti strike as leaders break unbeaten record
|Barcelona break LaLiga´s all-time unbeaten record with win over Valencia
|Huddersfield Town 1 Watford 0: Ince strikes late to seal vital win
|Crystal Palace 3 Brighton and Hove Albion 2: Zaha double helps Eagles to derby delight
|Swansea City 1 Everton 1: Jordan Ayew points the way to survival
|Burnley 2 Leicester City 1: Flying start propels Clarets closer to Europe
|Bayer Leverkusen 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Bayern-bound Kovac dealt Champions League blow by Volland
|Chelsea claim first win from 2-0 down since 2002
|Conte slams first-half display but salutes Chelsea reaction
|Giroud relieved to break Chelsea league duck with late heroics
|Simeone wary of wily Wenger in Europa League semis
|Southampton 2 Chelsea 3: Two-goal substitute Giroud inspires turnaround
|Alli needs top competition to thrive - Pochettino
|A-League Review: Newcastle Jets demolish Mariners in record-breaking win
|Nice guy Son deserves his Spurs success, says Walker
|Furious Zidane hits out at Real Madrid ´jealousy´
|I challenge anyone to react differently – Allegri defends Buffon outburst
|Barcelona´s Champions League exit good for football, says Rivaldo
|De Bruyne and Salah lead Player of the Year nominees
|Nobody has asked for Griezmann, insists Atletico general manager
|Gotze convinced he can help Germany retain World Cup
|Don´t panic, says captain Kompany
|Carrick pleased to have influenced Pogba´s derby-day heroics
|Messi hurting after Champions League exit, says Valverde
|MLS Review: LAFC end losing streak, Orlando stay hot with another win
|I love Roma – Liverpool´s Salah relishing Champions League reunion
|Vazquez threw himself over like I would´ve done – Maradona
|Klopp inspired by Liverpool´s Roman history in pursuit of European glory
|High profile - Las Vegas Lights partner with marijuana dispensary