Buffon stands by Oliver comments after Champions League meltdown

Gianluigi Buffon was unremorseful for his tirade about referee Michael Oliver following Juventus' dramatic Champions League exit to Real Madrid, the iconic goalkeeper standing by the outburst "even if it damaged my reputation".
Buffon drew criticism following his sensational post-match rant after the 40-year-old was sent off for protesting Madrid's stoppage-time penalty as the two-time reigning champions advanced to the semi-finals 4-3 on aggregate despite Wednesday's 3-1 loss.
Juve thought they had forced extra time after erasing Madrid's three-goal first-leg advantage by taking a 3-0 lead at the Santiago Bernabeu, until Medhi Benatia was adjudged to have fouled substitute Lucas Vazquez in the final seconds of play – sparking a furious protest from Buffon.
After seeing red, Buffon was scathing of Oliver following the match, saying the Englishman had a "trash can" instead of a heart, while dismissing the official's ability to referee in such a high-profile match.
However, Juve captain Buffon was unrepentant, telling Le lene television programme: "I don't have to make up for anything, because I am a human being who puts passion, sentiment and anger into what I do.
"You find a way to speak, right or wrong, that at times can seem excessive… but this is me, I am Gigi Buffon. The other night the game had finished an hour and a half ago, so consequently what one expresses at that moment are sentiments and thoughts that are strong, in certain respects raw, but the sentiments of a man who won't hide behind a veil of hypocrisy and instead throws out what is bubbling in his guts. End of story.
| @OfficialAllegri shares his final thoughts on #RMJuve, gives team news for #JuveSamp and more! pic.twitter.com/jRiqEhajg4— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 14, 2018
"Right there, you cannot ask a man who lives sport as deeply as I do to be balanced, because even if I expressed these feelings in an exaggerated way, they were still logical thoughts. I'd say them all again. Maybe with a different type of language, one that was more civilised, let's say. But the content remains and I stand by all of it.
"Even if I was excessive, I said what I thought, that he should not have given that penalty. A referee with more experience would not have blown his whistle and decided not to become the protagonist of the match. He would've left it running, turned around and let the two teams fight it out in extra time. Let the pitch do the talking.
"I'm sure Oliver will have a great career in future, but he's too young to officiate a match like that. The beauty, the imponderable nature of football, means that unfortunately this young man found himself in a situation that was too complex, too garbled and too big for him to deal with.
"So at the end of the day, what I said after the match, I don't hold any rancour towards Oliver. I'm not even angry with him. It all ended there, but naturally in the heat of the moment one does feel I'm not saying penalised… I felt defrauded. Not defrauded of the result, but of the night. It was a night that can never be repeated.
"We could've written a memorable page in the history books of football for Juve, for Italy. Our victory combined with that of Roma [who beat Barcelona 3-0 the night before to wipe out a 4-1 first leg aggregate result] would've been just incredible."
Buffon added: "It wasn't a situation where you could say: 'That is definitely a penalty.' I'm not saying it wasn't a penalty, I am saying it was a dubious situation. In a game like that, 20 seconds from the end, a dubious situation is not going to be enough for an experienced referee to transform everything. In my view, an experienced referee would make a different evaluation.
"Give me at least the legitimacy to defend in an exasperated and passionate manner the performance of my team-mates, to defend those 5,000 fans who came to Madrid to cheer us on. I have to defend my team-mates and fans, even in a not very composed fashion, because I feel it. I had to let that out, even if it damaged my reputation."
|Spalletti unfazed by Inter´s failure to overcome Atalanta
|De Bruyne lauds mentally tough City after slaying Spurs
|Championship Review: Wolves up, Cardiff second as Fulham are frustrated
|Atalanta 0 Inter 0: Nerazzurri´s top-four ambitions suffer a setback
|Tottenham 1 Manchester City 3: Leaders battle back to winning ways
|Hoeness defends Bayern´s conduct in Kovac approach
|Liverpool waiting on Lovren news after knock
|Klopp: Bournemouth game ´perfect´ after Liverpool´s European endeavours
|Salah is going to claim all three goals – Henderson mocks Kane in Golden Boot race
|Wolves promoted to Premier League after Fulham held
|It´s not a week to talk about records, says Barcelona boss Valverde
|Hodgson concedes to Zaha regrets over England snub
|Liverpool 3 Bournemouth 0: Salah reaches 40 goals in comfortable win
|Barcelona join Arsenal´s Invincibles and Capello´s Milan among Europe´s unbeatables
|Bayern Munich 5 Borussia Monchengladbach 1: Wagner double kicks off Heynckes´ farewell with win
|We´re not safe yet, warns Wagner
|Carvalhal rues missed opportunity against Everton
|Iniesta confirms he has decided on Barcelona future
|Suarez: It seems like winning LaLiga doesn´t matter anymore
|Dyche talks up Pope´s England chances but shrugs off talk of Europe
|Vardy´s efforts in vain again as Foxes striker sets unwanted PL record
|Gattuso wary of Napoli threat, silent on Reina link
|Conte relishing fully-fit Giroud
|Barcelona 2 Valencia 1: Suarez, Umtiti strike as leaders break unbeaten record
|Barcelona break LaLiga´s all-time unbeaten record with win over Valencia
|Huddersfield Town 1 Watford 0: Ince strikes late to seal vital win
|Crystal Palace 3 Brighton and Hove Albion 2: Zaha double helps Eagles to derby delight
|Swansea City 1 Everton 1: Jordan Ayew points the way to survival
|Burnley 2 Leicester City 1: Flying start propels Clarets closer to Europe
|Bayer Leverkusen 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Bayern-bound Kovac dealt Champions League blow by Volland
|Chelsea claim first win from 2-0 down since 2002
|Conte slams first-half display but salutes Chelsea reaction
|Giroud relieved to break Chelsea league duck with late heroics
|Simeone wary of wily Wenger in Europa League semis
|Southampton 2 Chelsea 3: Two-goal substitute Giroud inspires turnaround
|Alli needs top competition to thrive - Pochettino
|A-League Review: Newcastle Jets demolish Mariners in record-breaking win
|Nice guy Son deserves his Spurs success, says Walker
|Furious Zidane hits out at Real Madrid ´jealousy´
|I challenge anyone to react differently – Allegri defends Buffon outburst
|Barcelona´s Champions League exit good for football, says Rivaldo
|De Bruyne and Salah lead Player of the Year nominees
|Nobody has asked for Griezmann, insists Atletico general manager
|Gotze convinced he can help Germany retain World Cup
|Don´t panic, says captain Kompany
|Carrick pleased to have influenced Pogba´s derby-day heroics
|Messi hurting after Champions League exit, says Valverde
|MLS Review: LAFC end losing streak, Orlando stay hot with another win
|I love Roma – Liverpool´s Salah relishing Champions League reunion
|Vazquez threw himself over like I would´ve done – Maradona
|Klopp inspired by Liverpool´s Roman history in pursuit of European glory
|High profile - Las Vegas Lights partner with marijuana dispensary
|My loan to Injury FC has officially ended - Mendy returns for Man City
|Bong ´very disappointed´ with Rodriguez outcome
|Guardiola fires title warning: Of course United can still win
|Aston Villa 1 Leeds United 0: Grabban books Championship play-off spot
|Arsenal winning Europa League could save Wenger´s job - Lacazette
|UEFA rubbishes fears of ´fixed´ Champions League semi-final draw
|Chelsea complain to UEFA over fan treatment in Barcelona
|Niko Kovac: 10 things you didn´t know about Bayern´s new coach
|Niko Kovac – the man to make Bayern unbeatable?
|Neymar expects to return in a month
|Hazard ´not happy´ while Chelsea flounder
|Champions League last four all at similar level, claim Alisson and De Rossi
|Kovac predestined for Bayern, says Heynckes
|Liverpool can win the Champions League - Salah
|West Brom striker Rodriguez cleared over FA charge
|Travelling Arsenal are not at a disadvantage, insists Benitez
|Isco slams ´shameful´ journalist for Madrid v Juventus coverage
|Neymar injury recovery on track, PSG confirm
|Inter are running out of Champions League chances, concedes Spalletti
|Ramos free to face Bayern Munich in Champions League semi-finals
|Salah targeting another Premier League record
|Atletico confirm Costa hamstring injury
|Bobic slams ´disrespectful´ Bayern for leaking Kovac news
|Only 11 can start – Mourinho bristles at Rashford, Martial questioning
|I know he´ll be here – Klopp defiant on Salah´s Liverpool future
|Premier League clubs vote against use of VAR for 2018-19
|Manchester City´s Aguero out of Tottenham clash
|Guardiola: Manchester City did not fail in the Champions League
|Conte ´not interested´ in Sarri to Chelsea rumours
|Klopp rubbishes thoughts of ´easy´ Roma draw
|Sydney FC 1 Melbourne Victory 0: Bobo´s 27th strike seals victory
|PSG aim to have Neymar back before season´s end
|Salihamidzic hints new one-year deals imminent for Ribery, Robben
|Heynckes fired up for ´gigantic´ Real Madrid clash
|Criticism ´comes with the job´ for Valverde at Barcelona
|Salah claims first Premier League Player of the Month treble
|BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid to face Bayern Munich in Champions League semi-final
|Barcelona cannot dwell on Roma defeat – Valverde
|Bayern confirm Kovac as new coach
|Stop asking Rooney to be an angel, pleads Allardyce
|WADA appeals for longer ban for Peru´s Guerrero
|Arsenal to face Atletico Madrid in Europa League semis
|Thon convinced Bayern taking ´right path´ with Kovac
|Herrera: United´s history is about winning titles - not derbies
|Embolo received offers to leave Schalke in January
|Welbeck delivers whenever Arsenal are up against it - Wenger
|Kane relishing Golden Boot battle with ´amazing´ Salah
|Garcia salutes Marseille´s ´leader´ Payet
|Milan owner Li reaffirms commitment to Serie A giants
|Koke: I would give Oblak a blank cheque to stay at Atletico
|Pochettino says Kane will learn from goal-gate controversy amid criticism
|Mkhitaryan could be back in two weeks – Wenger
|Inzaghi backs players after dramatic Europa League exit
|Simeone defends wasteful Griezmann
|Kovac to Bayern Munich? Eintracht unaware of any deal