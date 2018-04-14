Liverpool waiting on Lovren news after knock

Liverpool face an anxious wait after defender Dejan Lovren hobbled out of Saturday's Premier League win against Bournemouth.
The previously maligned Lovren has become a key man for the Reds in recent months, excelling in their run to the semi-finals of the Champions League.
Jurgen Klopp selected a full-strength XI as his side ran out 3-0 winners on Saturday, but the Anfield boss saw centre-back Lovren limp off late on, with the last-four meetings against Roma looming.
"I didn't see the knock," the German told Liverpool's official website.
"I would love if it would be because of a knock [and not] a strain or tear or whatever. I have no clue. He felt something but I didn't speak to him afterwards, I only saw that he was limping.
83: The boss makes another change; Klavan replaces Lovren.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2018
[2-0]#LIVBOU
"We made a change because we could make that change – we had a centre-half [Ragnar Klavan] on the bench. Hopefully [it is] not too serious, of course, but I cannot say more now."
Liverpool host Roma on April 24, before travelling to Italy for the second leg eight days later.
