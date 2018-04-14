Gotze convinced he can help Germany retain World Cup

Mario Gotze insists he has the "qualities" to help Germany retain their World Cup title in Russia later this year after falling out of favour at international level.

Gotze scored the winner in the World Cup final four years ago, striking deep into extra-time to secure Germany a 1-0 triumph over Argentina.

At that time, Gotze appeared to have the world at his feet and be well on the way to stardom at the age of 22, having just enjoyed a solid debut campaign with Bayern Munich.

But the playmaker's form tailed off and he went on to have health problems which limited his time on the pitch before and after rejoining Borussia Dortmund in July 2016.

Gotze last featured for Germany in November's 2-2 draw with France, earning his first cap in a year, and he feels as though he still has the talent to make a difference to Joachim Low's side.

"I'm sure that with my qualities I can help the team to win the title again," he told Bild.

"The national coach [Low] has known me for many years and knows what qualities I have. I have not lost that.

"On the contrary, I have matured as a personality through the experience that I have had in recent years.

"I know that the next five games are very important to me, but they are not the only ones that decide whether I go to Russia or not."

Gotze has made 20 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund this season, but was criticised for his form in March.