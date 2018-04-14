Barcelona break LaLiga´s all-time unbeaten record with win over Valencia

Barcelona have broken LaLiga's all-time record of consecutive matches unbeaten with a 2-1 win over Valencia on Saturday.

Goals from Luis Suarez and Samuel Umtiti secured the victory and made it 39 matches without defeat for Ernesto Valverde's men in Spain's top flight.

It takes them one beyond the previous record set by Real Sociedad in May 1980, with their run starting 13 months earlier.

The result temporarily moves the Catalans 14 points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of the table, with only six matches left to play.

They need just seven more points to win the title back from holders Real Madrid.