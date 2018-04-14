Article

Alli needs top competition to thrive - Pochettino

14 April 2018 15:10

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Dele Alli's ultra-competitive nature means he often saves his best for top-class opposition.

The 22-year-old midfielder has come in for regular criticism this season having largely struggled to hit the heights that saw him net 18 league goals last term.

But a brace in the crucial win at Chelsea earlier this month hinted at his sense of occasion, while the England man has also been on target in notable victories over Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Pochettino believes Alli, who is set to play a key role for England at the upcoming World Cup, feels most at home on the big stage.

"He needs strong opposition to give his best. It's his character. He is so competitive that when it's easy he's not interested," Pochettino said.

"In training sessions, when you do finishing practice without any opposition, sometimes you have to say 'come on Dele, you have the capacity to score'. But if you put opposition there, he will score an unbelievable goal.

"He is a bit special. Not just a special talent but a special character. That is why we are talking a lot during the whole season about Dele Alli.

"He has special energy and needs to feel the competition."

Sponsored links

Saturday 14 April

15:24 Southampton 2 Chelsea 3: Two-goal substitute Giroud inspires turnaround
15:10 Alli needs top competition to thrive - Pochettino
14:49 A-League Review: Newcastle Jets demolish Mariners in record-breaking win
14:03 Nice guy Son deserves his Spurs success, says Walker
14:03 Furious Zidane hits out at Real Madrid ´jealousy´
13:28 I challenge anyone to react differently – Allegri defends Buffon outburst
13:23 Barcelona´s Champions League exit good for football, says Rivaldo
13:22 De Bruyne and Salah lead Player of the Year nominees
12:34 Nobody has asked for Griezmann, insists Atletico general manager
11:43 Gotze convinced he can help Germany retain World Cup
10:47 Don´t panic, says captain Kompany
10:05 Carrick pleased to have influenced Pogba´s derby-day heroics
07:08 Messi hurting after Champions League exit, says Valverde
06:46 MLS Review: LAFC end losing streak, Orlando stay hot with another win
04:48 I love Roma – Liverpool´s Salah relishing Champions League reunion
03:32 Vazquez threw himself over like I would´ve done – Maradona
02:36 Klopp inspired by Liverpool´s Roman history in pursuit of European glory
00:19 High profile - Las Vegas Lights partner with marijuana dispensary

Friday 13 April

23:58 My loan to Injury FC has officially ended - Mendy returns for Man City
23:32 Bong ´very disappointed´ with Rodriguez outcome
23:30 Guardiola fires title warning: Of course United can still win
22:44 Aston Villa 1 Leeds United 0: Grabban books Championship play-off spot
22:07 Arsenal winning Europa League could save Wenger´s job - Lacazette
21:55 UEFA rubbishes fears of ´fixed´ Champions League semi-final draw
21:31 Chelsea complain to UEFA over fan treatment in Barcelona
21:16 Niko Kovac: 10 things you didn´t know about Bayern´s new coach
19:40 Niko Kovac – the man to make Bayern unbeatable?
19:21 Neymar expects to return in a month
19:21 Hazard ´not happy´ while Chelsea flounder
19:13 Champions League last four all at similar level, claim Alisson and De Rossi
19:01 Kovac predestined for Bayern, says Heynckes
18:56 Liverpool can win the Champions League - Salah
18:53 West Brom striker Rodriguez cleared over FA charge
18:08 Travelling Arsenal are not at a disadvantage, insists Benitez
17:47 Isco slams ´shameful´ journalist for Madrid v Juventus coverage
17:39 Neymar injury recovery on track, PSG confirm
17:26 Inter are running out of Champions League chances, concedes Spalletti
17:04 Ramos free to face Bayern Munich in Champions League semi-finals
16:37 Salah targeting another Premier League record
16:19 Atletico confirm Costa hamstring injury
16:18 Bobic slams ´disrespectful´ Bayern for leaking Kovac news
15:58 Only 11 can start – Mourinho bristles at Rashford, Martial questioning
15:47 I know he´ll be here – Klopp defiant on Salah´s Liverpool future
15:33 Premier League clubs vote against use of VAR for 2018-19
15:30 Manchester City´s Aguero out of Tottenham clash
15:23 Guardiola: Manchester City did not fail in the Champions League
15:18 Conte ´not interested´ in Sarri to Chelsea rumours
14:59 Klopp rubbishes thoughts of ´easy´ Roma draw
14:45 Sydney FC 1 Melbourne Victory 0: Bobo´s 27th strike seals victory
14:39 PSG aim to have Neymar back before season´s end
14:32 Salihamidzic hints new one-year deals imminent for Ribery, Robben
14:29 Heynckes fired up for ´gigantic´ Real Madrid clash
13:53 Criticism ´comes with the job´ for Valverde at Barcelona
13:22 Salah claims first Premier League Player of the Month treble
13:18 BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid to face Bayern Munich in Champions League semi-final
13:16 Barcelona cannot dwell on Roma defeat – Valverde
13:13 Bayern confirm Kovac as new coach
12:40 Stop asking Rooney to be an angel, pleads Allardyce
12:23 WADA appeals for longer ban for Peru´s Guerrero
12:15 Arsenal to face Atletico Madrid in Europa League semis
11:55 Thon convinced Bayern taking ´right path´ with Kovac
11:24 Herrera: United´s history is about winning titles - not derbies
11:15 Embolo received offers to leave Schalke in January
10:53 Welbeck delivers whenever Arsenal are up against it - Wenger
10:31 Kane relishing Golden Boot battle with ´amazing´ Salah
09:15 Garcia salutes Marseille´s ´leader´ Payet
07:46 Milan owner Li reaffirms commitment to Serie A giants
03:42 Koke: I would give Oblak a blank cheque to stay at Atletico
02:41 Pochettino says Kane will learn from goal-gate controversy amid criticism
01:00 Mkhitaryan could be back in two weeks – Wenger
00:16 Inzaghi backs players after dramatic Europa League exit
00:11 Simeone defends wasteful Griezmann
00:11 Kovac to Bayern Munich? Eintracht unaware of any deal

Thursday 12 April

23:56 Arsenal were on the ropes against CSKA, admits Wenger
23:37 Costa and Lucas injured as Atletico book Europa League semi-final spot
23:09 CSKA Moscow 2 Arsenal 2 (3-6 agg): Gunners progress as Welbeck, Ramsey snatch draw
23:09 Marseille 5 RB Leipzig 2 (5-3 agg): Garcia´s men triumph in seven-goal thriller
23:01 Sporting CP 1 Atletico Madrid 0 (1-2 agg): Simeone´s side into semis despite defeat
23:00 Red Bull Salzburg 4 Lazio 1 (6-5 agg): Austrians produce remarkable turnaround to book semi-final sp
22:21 People don´t understand - Zaha rejects diving accusations
21:39 Hamburg snap up Rangers defender David Bates
21:29 Salah´s Liverpool player of the month dominance continues
21:23 Messi can´t win the World Cup alone, says Argentina chief
20:01 Benteke, Sorloth set for Palace return
19:23 Bale will only leave Real Madrid for ´giant club´ - Coleman
18:56 Nastasic in World Cup race after knee ligament injury
18:48 Pirlo sympathises with Buffon anger
18:32 FIFA asked to expand World Cup 2022 to 48 teams by CONMEBOL
18:02 Barcelona win key city council approval for €600m Camp Nou redevelopment project
17:39 Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester City, PSG all added to ICC 2018
17:09 Terraneo appointed as West Brom look to ´change the culture´
16:54 Burnley´s European dream hit by Mee injury blow
16:36 Alderweireld has Tottenham future, insists Pochettino
16:17 Gerrard embarrassed, Lineker´s early finish and Zidane seeing red - unfitting farewells for legendar
16:13 Harry is very honest - Pochettino defends Kane goal claim
15:59 Lewandowski shows off black eye from Champions League clash
15:57 France international Fekir set for Lyon return
15:44 Trophee des Champions heading to China for 2018, 2019
14:17 Ruthenbeck to leave Cologne at end of Bundesliga season
13:29 Italy slide to worst FIFA ranking
13:13 Oxlade-Chamberlain dreaming of Champions League final
12:32 Del Piero questions Buffon criticism of referee Oliver
11:15 Klopp ´not worried´ over Salah´s future at Liverpool
10:41 Gabriel Jesus worried recent blip has clouded City´s campaign
10:11 Usain Bolt set for three-week Dortmund stint
09:26 I showed Manchester City I´m no weak link, insists Alexander-Arnold
09:24 Montella calls for Sevilla refocus after Champions League exit
07:29 Poll: Oliver right to award Madrid penalty and send off Buffon
07:08 Barca star Rakitic undergoes surgery on fractured finger
05:06 Palmeiras 1 Boca Juniors 1: Tevez scores 92nd-minute equaliser in dramatic draw
03:31 New York City 4 Real Salt Lake 0: Hosts stay unbeaten with rout
03:13 Buffon reaction understandable, says Allegri
02:15 Zidane: Maybe this wasn´t Buffon´s last Champions League match
01:38 It was a penalty, Benatia knocked me down – Vazquez
01:14 Marcelo: Real Madrid weren´t going to bow out like Barcelona
01:12 Barca defeat was a warning to Bayern – Robben
00:50 Juve shouldn´t be surprised by ´laughable´ penalty – Chiellini
00:33 Bayern loss ´finished´ Sevilla players, says Escudero
00:24 No goals, no bookings, no complaints – Heynckes welcomes Bayern bore draw
00:16 Buffon: It was a 10th of a penalty and the referee has a trash can for a heart

Facebook

18+ GambleAware