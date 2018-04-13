I know he´ll be here – Klopp defiant on Salah´s Liverpool future

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists he is 100 per cent certain that Mohamed Salah will still be at the club next season.

The Egypt international has enjoyed a spectacular first term at Anfield, scoring 39 goals in all competitions, and his form has led to speculation of interest from Real Madrid.

Klopp told Bild this week that he had no fears over the possibility of losing Salah and he has again stressed the forward is committed to the club.

"It's not a situation I'd even think about," said the German. "Mo Salah came in not a full year ago, to make the next step in his career, and he did it. He had different options and wanted to come here.

"Again, in the German interview, he asked me and I said 'yeah, I'm confident'. I don't think, I know he will be here.

"It's only because people always have something to write, something to talk about. We don't want to change all the time. We have a big chance to create something for the future. We have to deliver performances, points, winning, whatever.

"We are still young, full of potential, and my impression at the moment is they are all excited about being in this group."

Wooooooow really ? — Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) April 11, 2018

Salah, who has won a record three Player of the Month awards in a single season for his form in 2017-18, is vying with Tottenham striker Harry Kane for the golden boot in England's top flight.

Kane attracted some criticism after encouraging social media followers to support his claim for Spurs' second goal against Stoke City last weekend to be awarded to him instead of Christian Eriksen – an appeal that was accepted by the Premier League.

Klopp, though, believes in the England striker's honesty.

"I don't doubt Harry Kane," he said. "Mo is the same kind of person. I'm still not sure who scored the goal at Maribor [in the Champions League], when Roberto and Mo went for the ball.

"I know Harry, he's a fantastic player and looks like a good guy as well. Strikers have to be different. In this case, it wasn't obvious, but if he felt it, he felt it."

Liverpool, who were pitted against Roma in Friday's Champions League semi-final draw, resume domestic duties against Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.

Although Klopp expects Adam Lallana and Emre Can to miss the match, he is hopeful both could return before the end of the season, despite initially suggesting his compatriot would be out of action until at least the World Cup.

"It's always a guess, not 100 per cent," he said. "With this kind of injury, it's different. He's in good hands at the moment, he's not overly happy about the situation but he's quite positive that it goes quicker than imagined.

"I know I said in the German interview, they asked me 'is the season over?' and it was like 'yeah, probably' but it's not that true anymore. So, that's good news. But he will not be ready for Bournemouth.

"[Lallana] is similar. I don't want to close the door for the season. Joel Matip is for sure out, but the other two have at least a little bit of hope."

Klopp said Jordan Henderson would be recalled, though, after the midfielder sat out the Champions League win at Manchester City due to suspension.

"There's not a shadow of a doubt about attitude," he added. "He is already hot, he has the freshest legs in midfield. I would be silly if I don't use him."