Article

Guardiola fires title warning: Of course United can still win

13 April 2018 23:30

Pep Guardiola has warned Manchester City that Manchester United are more than capable of snatching the Premier League title from their grasp in the closing weeks of the season.

City had the chance to claim the domestic crown against their city rivals in last Saturday's derby at the Etihad Stadium, only to surrender a 2-0 half-time lead to lose 3-2.

Despite that setback, just two more wins from their remaining six games will see Guardiola get his hands on the trophy for the first time, regardless of United's final results.

However, speaking ahead of Saturday's tough trip to Tottenham, the former Barcelona boss pointed to a famous late collapse from Real Madrid in the 2003-04 season – in which they let slip an eight-point advantage and dropped from first to fourth in the final 12 matches – as proof nothing can be taken for granted.

"My feeling now is United are going to win a lot of points because they are in good shape and have top players," said the City boss, whose side exited the Champions League to Liverpool this week after a 5-1 aggregate defeat. "They can win all six, so we have to do it.

"Football is emotions. Since November, December, we were already champions. When I see the pundits, it's already done, it's impossible. In one week, we lost three games. That happens.

"We have to win our games and we are able to win two games. We handled pressure all season. If, at the end, we are not able and United win the league, all we can say is congratulations United, reflect on what we have done bad in the last month and move forward.

"Of course it can happen. I assure you. Real Madrid, years ago, lost six in a row and didn't win the league. Of course it can happen. They [the players] know that. It's not necessary to say that. But it's in our hands."

City have also been tipped for success in the season's individual awards, with Kevin De Bruyne expected to rival Liverpool's Mohamed Salah for player of the year honours.

Guardiola believes David Silva deserves at least to be nominated, although he does not think the Spain star will be aggrieved to miss out.

"No doubt," he said when asked if Silva merits a nomination. "But I'm not a big fan of this kind of situation. Of course, I would like my players to be there but of course other players deserve to be there.

"I think David is so normal a guy. He prefers to have the recognition for the team-mates or the staff. Of course, I think he would like to be there, but it doesn't change his life too much, I think."

The Premier League announced on Friday that clubs had voted against implementing VAR next season, instead outlining the need to continue advanced testing.

Guardiola says City were in favour of the technology being introduced, but he hopes the delay will allow the system to be improved.

"I think Manchester City agreed with VAR but the other top teams, United, Chelsea, I think didn't want it. It's okay," he added.

"I think the referees must be helped. Football is quicker, faster. Before, the back four was not well organised, now all the teams are well organised.

"I don't have a real opinion on if it works or doesn't work. That's good – next time, it will be better, more efficient."

Sponsored links

Saturday 14 April

00:19 High profile - Las Vegas Lights partner with marijuana dispensary

Friday 13 April

23:58 My loan to Injury FC has officially ended - Mendy returns for Man City
23:32 Bong ´very disappointed´ with Rodriguez outcome
23:30 Guardiola fires title warning: Of course United can still win
22:44 Aston Villa 1 Leeds United 0: Grabban books Championship play-off spot
22:07 Arsenal winning Europa League could save Wenger´s job - Lacazette
21:55 UEFA rubbishes fears of ´fixed´ Champions League semi-final draw
21:31 Chelsea complain to UEFA over fan treatment in Barcelona
21:16 Niko Kovac: 10 things you didn´t know about Bayern´s new coach
19:40 Niko Kovac – the man to make Bayern unbeatable?
19:21 Neymar expects to return in a month
19:21 Hazard ´not happy´ while Chelsea flounder
19:13 Champions League last four all at similar level, claim Alisson and De Rossi
19:01 Kovac predestined for Bayern, says Heynckes
18:56 Liverpool can win the Champions League - Salah
18:53 West Brom striker Rodriguez cleared over FA charge
18:08 Travelling Arsenal are not at a disadvantage, insists Benitez
17:47 Isco slams ´shameful´ journalist for Madrid v Juventus coverage
17:39 Neymar injury recovery on track, PSG confirm
17:26 Inter are running out of Champions League chances, concedes Spalletti
17:04 Ramos free to face Bayern Munich in Champions League semi-finals
16:37 Salah targeting another Premier League record
16:19 Atletico confirm Costa hamstring injury
16:18 Bobic slams ´disrespectful´ Bayern for leaking Kovac news
15:58 Only 11 can start – Mourinho bristles at Rashford, Martial questioning
15:47 I know he´ll be here – Klopp defiant on Salah´s Liverpool future
15:33 Premier League clubs vote against use of VAR for 2018-19
15:30 Manchester City´s Aguero out of Tottenham clash
15:23 Guardiola: Manchester City did not fail in the Champions League
15:18 Conte ´not interested´ in Sarri to Chelsea rumours
14:59 Klopp rubbishes thoughts of ´easy´ Roma draw
14:45 Sydney FC 1 Melbourne Victory 0: Bobo´s 27th strike seals victory
14:39 PSG aim to have Neymar back before season´s end
14:32 Salihamidzic hints new one-year deals imminent for Ribery, Robben
14:29 Heynckes fired up for ´gigantic´ Real Madrid clash
13:53 Criticism ´comes with the job´ for Valverde at Barcelona
13:22 Salah claims first Premier League Player of the Month treble
13:18 BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid to face Bayern Munich in Champions League semi-final
13:16 Barcelona cannot dwell on Roma defeat – Valverde
13:13 Bayern confirm Kovac as new coach
12:40 Stop asking Rooney to be an angel, pleads Allardyce
12:23 WADA appeals for longer ban for Peru´s Guerrero
12:15 Arsenal to face Atletico Madrid in Europa League semis
11:55 Thon convinced Bayern taking ´right path´ with Kovac
11:24 Herrera: United´s history is about winning titles - not derbies
11:15 Embolo received offers to leave Schalke in January
10:53 Welbeck delivers whenever Arsenal are up against it - Wenger
10:31 Kane relishing Golden Boot battle with ´amazing´ Salah
09:15 Garcia salutes Marseille´s ´leader´ Payet
07:46 Milan owner Li reaffirms commitment to Serie A giants
03:42 Koke: I would give Oblak a blank cheque to stay at Atletico
02:41 Pochettino says Kane will learn from goal-gate controversy amid criticism
01:00 Mkhitaryan could be back in two weeks – Wenger
00:16 Inzaghi backs players after dramatic Europa League exit
00:11 Simeone defends wasteful Griezmann
00:11 Kovac to Bayern Munich? Eintracht unaware of any deal

Thursday 12 April

23:56 Arsenal were on the ropes against CSKA, admits Wenger
23:37 Costa and Lucas injured as Atletico book Europa League semi-final spot
23:09 CSKA Moscow 2 Arsenal 2 (3-6 agg): Gunners progress as Welbeck, Ramsey snatch draw
23:09 Marseille 5 RB Leipzig 2 (5-3 agg): Garcia´s men triumph in seven-goal thriller
23:01 Sporting CP 1 Atletico Madrid 0 (1-2 agg): Simeone´s side into semis despite defeat
23:00 Red Bull Salzburg 4 Lazio 1 (6-5 agg): Austrians produce remarkable turnaround to book semi-final sp
22:21 People don´t understand - Zaha rejects diving accusations
21:39 Hamburg snap up Rangers defender David Bates
21:29 Salah´s Liverpool player of the month dominance continues
21:23 Messi can´t win the World Cup alone, says Argentina chief
20:01 Benteke, Sorloth set for Palace return
19:23 Bale will only leave Real Madrid for ´giant club´ - Coleman
18:56 Nastasic in World Cup race after knee ligament injury
18:48 Pirlo sympathises with Buffon anger
18:32 FIFA asked to expand World Cup 2022 to 48 teams by CONMEBOL
18:02 Barcelona win key city council approval for €600m Camp Nou redevelopment project
17:39 Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester City, PSG all added to ICC 2018
17:09 Terraneo appointed as West Brom look to ´change the culture´
16:54 Burnley´s European dream hit by Mee injury blow
16:36 Alderweireld has Tottenham future, insists Pochettino
16:17 Gerrard embarrassed, Lineker´s early finish and Zidane seeing red - unfitting farewells for legendar
16:13 Harry is very honest - Pochettino defends Kane goal claim
15:59 Lewandowski shows off black eye from Champions League clash
15:57 France international Fekir set for Lyon return
15:44 Trophee des Champions heading to China for 2018, 2019
14:17 Ruthenbeck to leave Cologne at end of Bundesliga season
13:29 Italy slide to worst FIFA ranking
13:13 Oxlade-Chamberlain dreaming of Champions League final
12:32 Del Piero questions Buffon criticism of referee Oliver
11:15 Klopp ´not worried´ over Salah´s future at Liverpool
10:41 Gabriel Jesus worried recent blip has clouded City´s campaign
10:11 Usain Bolt set for three-week Dortmund stint
09:26 I showed Manchester City I´m no weak link, insists Alexander-Arnold
09:24 Montella calls for Sevilla refocus after Champions League exit
07:29 Poll: Oliver right to award Madrid penalty and send off Buffon
07:08 Barca star Rakitic undergoes surgery on fractured finger
05:06 Palmeiras 1 Boca Juniors 1: Tevez scores 92nd-minute equaliser in dramatic draw
03:31 New York City 4 Real Salt Lake 0: Hosts stay unbeaten with rout
03:13 Buffon reaction understandable, says Allegri
02:15 Zidane: Maybe this wasn´t Buffon´s last Champions League match
01:38 It was a penalty, Benatia knocked me down – Vazquez
01:14 Marcelo: Real Madrid weren´t going to bow out like Barcelona
01:12 Barca defeat was a warning to Bayern – Robben
00:50 Juve shouldn´t be surprised by ´laughable´ penalty – Chiellini
00:33 Bayern loss ´finished´ Sevilla players, says Escudero
00:24 No goals, no bookings, no complaints – Heynckes welcomes Bayern bore draw
00:16 Buffon: It was a 10th of a penalty and the referee has a trash can for a heart

Facebook

18+ GambleAware