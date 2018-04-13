Criticism ´comes with the job´ for Valverde at Barcelona

Ernesto Valverde says he knew when he became Barcelona coach that he would be the target of criticism following any setbacks.

Barca were dumped out of the Champions League on Tuesday as Valverde's side let a 4-1 first-leg lead slip to Roma, losing the aggregate tie on away goals.

And while Valverde and the Blaugrana have been widely blasted for their performance in the second leg at the Stadio Olimpico, and a perceived defensive approach, the coach is not complaining about the reaction.

"Everyone analyses things differently and, after a defeat like Tuesday's, there is now free rein," he said ahead of Saturday's LaLiga clash with Valencia.

"I knew when I signed for Barcelona, for a team like this, that you have to put up with the criticism. I already knew that. It has taken nine months and now I have to accept it.

"It comes with the job. I have no problem with it.

"You learn the most from defeats. There are things that you normally overlook that a defeat of this kind forces you to assess. You can see where to improve."

The coach added with a smile: "I'm just looking for something positive."

We are disappointed but we must stick together during our upcoming challenges. Together, we are stronger.

#ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/glth0iAA3K — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 11, 2018

When pressed on whether there were disagreements with players following the game – as has been reported – Valverde replied: "Nothing happened, but everything comes out now."

Still, the former Athletic Bilbao boss insists this is not the worst week of his career.

"I'm okay," he said. "It's not the worst moment of my career, but it's a bad moment – I'm not going to deny that.

"We're all in the same boat, all affected. We're happy when we win and we have to cope with losing."