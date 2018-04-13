BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid to face Bayern Munich in Champions League semi-final

Real Madrid will meet Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals, while Liverpool will take on Roma.
The holders, who knocked out Juventus in the last eight, will face the newly crowned Bundesliga champions in a repeat of last season's quarter-final match-up.
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will get the chance to play against his old club when Jurgen Klopp's side take on Serie A side Roma.
The Reds booked their place in the last four after a 5-1 aggregate win over Manchester City in the last round, while the Giallorossi produced a stunning comeback to beat Barcelona on away goals after a 4-4 draw over two legs.
We'll be opponents for 180 minutes, but whatever happens we'll remain friends for life. Looking forward to seeing you again, @22mosalah!
Bayern, who announced the appointment of Niko Kovac as their new head coach from July 1 earlier on Friday, will host Madrid in the first leg on either April 24 or 25, with the return fixture on May 1 or 2.
Roma travel to Anfield for their first leg before they meet again in the Italian capital two weeks later.
The official result of the #UCLdraw!
@FCBayern v @realmadrid @LFC v @OfficialASRoma
Who will reach the final in Kyiv?
