Ruthenbeck to leave Cologne at end of Bundesliga season

Relegation-threatened Cologne will not extend head coach Stefan Ruthenbeck's contract beyond the end of the Bundesliga season, the club confirmed on Thursday.

The 45-year-old, who replaced now-Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Stoger in December, will part ways with the Billy Goats when his short-term deal expires on June 30.

Cologne sit bottom in Germany's top flight and are six points adrift of a relegation play-off spot with five games remaining.

"I am grateful for the opportunity and the confidence the club has shown me and will do everything in my power to keep the club in the Bundesliga," Ruthenbeck said in a statement.

"If that does not work out, we'll at least end the season with decency and our heads held high, just as our fans deserve and as befits this club."