People don´t understand - Zaha rejects diving accusations

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has defended himself against allegations of being a perennial diver, insisting critics fail to comprehend the types of fouls he attracts.

The Ivory Coast international was confronted by Bournemouth defender Simon Francis during last weekend's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth after going down under a challenge in the box.

It is not the first time Zaha has faced accusations of diving, with Eagles boss Roy Hodgson speaking out in support of his player in December.

The 25-year-old says it is a simple matter of onlookers not realising what it takes to be knocked to the floor.

"At the pace we're running, and I'm trying to get the ball, the slightest touch could trip me over," Zaha said in a video on the club's official YouTube channel.

"You don't have to literally push me over. That's the thing people don't understand. But unless you're able to run that fast you would never understand.

"It used to get me really annoyed. I feel like everyone just jumps on the bandwagon. I don't really buy into it, but I read stuff on Twitter and think 'half of you lot don't even watch me play'.

"Actually watch me play and then you will see how often I get kicked. I don't go off the pitch and just cut myself and act like I've been kicked."