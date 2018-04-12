Lewandowski shows off black eye from Champions League clash

Robert Lewandowski took to social media to show off the black eye he received as Bayern Munich progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League.
Lewandowski suffered the facial injury in an aerial challenge with Sevilla's Gabriel Mercado during Wednesday's 0-0 draw at the Allianz Arena.
The stalemate meant Bayern won the quarter-final 2-1 on aggregate, but Lewandowski was left with painful-looking bruising around his eye.
And the striker was clearly unimpressed with the injury, writing "#nofoul" on a photo of his face with a series of thinking face emojis.
OUCH!— Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) April 12, 2018
Robert Lewandowski showed off this nasty shiner on his Instagram page...
The Bayern Munich striker clashed heads with Gabriel Mercado in Wednesday's 0-0 #UCL draw with Sevilla. pic.twitter.com/a3Z1CxWpLG
Bayern confirmed Rafinha suffered bruising to his shoulder in the first half, while injuries sustained by Javi Martinez and James Rodriguez during the game were not serious.
