Article

Harry is very honest - Pochettino defends Kane goal claim

12 April 2018 16:13

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has backed Harry Kane's character following the contentious decision to award him a goal originally scored by Christian Eriksen.

The Premier League's Goal Accreditation Appeals Panel credited the England striker with the second of Spurs' two strikes in the weekend win at Stoke City, moving him four shy of Golden Boot leader Mohamed Salah.

Kane's successful appeal of what initially appeared to be team-mate Eriksen's goal has been met with surprise, including from Salah.

Pochettino, though, insists it is "not a big deal" and the events have not been discussed since the match.

"Nobody has talked about it. Of course after the match Harry said he touched the ball with his right shoulder," Pochettino told reporters on Thursday.

"Harry is very honest and he is not going to lie about this situation. He is a person that always puts the collective before himself.

"I don't care who scores the goals, I care about the three points. Harry said I think it was my goal, Christian said okay, no problem. But it's not a big deal."

Tottenham have the chance to extend Manchester City's three-match losing run when they host the Premier League leaders on Saturday.

Though his team boast a 10-point buffer to fifth-placed Chelsea, Pochettino believes Spurs are not yet assured of finishing inside the top four.

"I think we need to keep pushing, winning games and a massive three points against Manchester City," he said.

"I think it's still a lot of work to do until the end. You cannot underestimate clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, different clubs, big clubs that can win every game."

