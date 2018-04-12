Rangers defender David Bates will leave for Hamburg at the end of the campaign after signing a four-year deal with the Bundesliga outfit.
Bates has inked a pre-contract agreement in Germany to confirm the end of his two-season stay in Glasgow.
The 21-year-old originally joined Rangers on loan in August 2016 and has gone on to make 19 league appearances for the club.
He is currently sidelined by an ankle injury sustained in the 3-2 loss to Celtic last month.
"David brings a mixture of size, speed, mentality and responsibility which is key at the back and will do Hamburg the world of good," said Hamburg head of recruitment Johannes Spors.
"He's a down-to-earth guy who wants to develop and will work hard to do so."
Done Deal!— HSV English (@HSV_English) April 12, 2018
Our first new signing for next season is secured! @DavidBates_ will join the Rothosen from @RangersFC on a four year contract. #nurderHSV pic.twitter.com/lRqWEctwtO
Hamburg are in danger of being relegated from the Bundesliga as they sit second from bottom with five games remaining.
Christian Titz's side visit seventh-placed Hoffenheim on Saturday.
|People don´t understand - Zaha rejects diving accusations
|Hamburg snap up Rangers defender David Bates
|Salah´s Liverpool player of the month dominance continues
|Messi can´t win the World Cup alone, says Argentina chief
|Benteke, Sorloth set for Palace return
|Bale will only leave Real Madrid for ´giant club´ - Coleman
|Nastasic in World Cup race after knee ligament injury
|Pirlo sympathises with Buffon anger
|FIFA asked to expand World Cup 2022 to 48 teams by CONMEBOL
|Barcelona win key city council approval for €600m Camp Nou redevelopment project
|Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester City, PSG all added to ICC 2018
|Terraneo appointed as West Brom look to ´change the culture´
|Burnley´s European dream hit by Mee injury blow
|Alderweireld has Tottenham future, insists Pochettino
|Gerrard embarrassed, Lineker´s early finish and Zidane seeing red - unfitting farewells for legendar
|Harry is very honest - Pochettino defends Kane goal claim
|Lewandowski shows off black eye from Champions League clash
|France international Fekir set for Lyon return
|Trophee des Champions heading to China for 2018, 2019
|Ruthenbeck to leave Cologne at end of Bundesliga season
|Italy slide to worst FIFA ranking
|Oxlade-Chamberlain dreaming of Champions League final
|Del Piero questions Buffon criticism of referee Oliver
|Klopp ´not worried´ over Salah´s future at Liverpool
|Gabriel Jesus worried recent blip has clouded City´s campaign
|Usain Bolt set for three-week Dortmund stint
|I showed Manchester City I´m no weak link, insists Alexander-Arnold
|Montella calls for Sevilla refocus after Champions League exit
|Poll: Oliver right to award Madrid penalty and send off Buffon
|Barca star Rakitic undergoes surgery on fractured finger
|Palmeiras 1 Boca Juniors 1: Tevez scores 92nd-minute equaliser in dramatic draw
|New York City 4 Real Salt Lake 0: Hosts stay unbeaten with rout
|Buffon reaction understandable, says Allegri
|Zidane: Maybe this wasn´t Buffon´s last Champions League match
|It was a penalty, Benatia knocked me down – Vazquez
|Marcelo: Real Madrid weren´t going to bow out like Barcelona
|Barca defeat was a warning to Bayern – Robben
|Juve shouldn´t be surprised by ´laughable´ penalty – Chiellini
|Bayern loss ´finished´ Sevilla players, says Escudero
|No goals, no bookings, no complaints – Heynckes welcomes Bayern bore draw
|Buffon: It was a 10th of a penalty and the referee has a trash can for a heart
|Ronaldo doesn´t understand Buffon´s protests after penalty call
|Maybe I could end my career like Zidane - Words come back to haunt Buffon
|The referee was in chaos – Agnelli fumes at Juventus´ Champions League exit
|Buffon´s first Champions League red sees Juventus comeback falter at final hurdle
|Wolves 2 Derby County 0: Neves screamer puts leaders on the brink
|Real Madrid 1 Juventus 3 (4-3 agg): Ronaldo penalty spares holders´ blushes as Buffon sees red
|Bayern Munich 0 Sevilla 0 (2-1 agg): Heynckes´ men seal routine progress to semi-finals
|Mandzukic sets Champions League records to spark Juventus comeback
|Europa League title would be perfect Torres farewell, says Simeone
|PSG deny FFP reports
|Ronaldo to make 150th Champions League appearance
|Arsenal welcome Barcelona warning ahead of CSKA showdown
|Bundesliga the catalyst in Bayern´s pursuit of silverware - Martinez
|Wooooooow really? Salah seemingly mocks Kane goal award
|Kane awarded contentious goal in Spurs´ Stoke win
|Roma were much better than Barcelona – Monchi
|Rakitic fractured finger against Roma, Barca confirm
|Juventus or Real Madrid? Zenit´s Paredes wants choice after World Cup
|Guardiola hit with UEFA charge after Man City Champions League exit
|Everything is possible - Juve not out of Madrid tie, insists Pirlo
|Roma predict baby boom after Champions League comeback
|WATCH: Making a splash - Roma president celebrates beating Barca with fountain dive
|Guardiola again pondering April falls as City run out of steam
|´Total failure´, ´eternal ridicule´ - Spanish press react to shock Barca exit
|Disallowed Sane goal changed the game - Jesus
|Liverpool won pretty much nothing in 20 years - Klopp ignores Barca, Madrid comparisons
|Ronaldo and Lewandowski primed for more goals - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Roma outclassed Barcelona tactically, says Florenzi
|CONCACAF Champions League: Toronto, Guadalajara to meet in final
|Poll: Man City victims of poor decisions against Liverpool and United
|Worst defeat of my career – Busquets bemoans Barca loss
|WATCH: 76ers star Ben Simmons shows he has football future
|WATCH: Roma celebrate stunning Champions League comeback against Barca
|Could you start using VAR? Bernardo Silva offers Champions League advice
|Iniesta: Roma defeat might be my last Champions League match
|Roma shock Barcelona to join list of greatest Champions League comebacks
|Klopp lauds Liverpool for beating the best
|Championship Review: Fulham replace Cardiff in second as McCarthy leaves Ipswich
|Barcelona president calls for united front after Champions League exit
|Guardiola slams referee Mateu Lahoz: He´s a special guy who likes to be different
|The Champions League is not about perfection, it´s about the result – Klopp
|Di Francesco takes credit for Roma´s stunning win
|Roma were very good and we weren´t - Valverde rues ´bad day´ for Barca
|Dzeko ´very happy´ to have rejected Chelsea after Champions League heroics
|Roma are not done yet, says De Rossi
|Salah hails Liverpool for famous City triumph
|Liverpool ride luck and show steel to keep dream alive
|Salah and Firmino break Liverpool European goals record
|Roma 3 Barcelona 0 (4-4 agg): LaLiga leaders stunned as Giallorossi head through on away goals
|Manchester City 1 Liverpool 2 (1-5 agg): Guardiola sent off as Salah, Firmino seal semi-final spot
|Guardiola sent to stands after confronting referee
|Allegri urges Juventus to have patience in Madrid rescue bid
|Manchester City v Liverpool: Salah returns as Guardiola goes all-out attack
|We need to have balance - Montella wants Sevilla to stay calm as they aim to upset Bayern
|FA overturns Elneny´s red card against Southampton
|No Barzagli in Juventus squad for Madrid clash
|Valbuena hurt by how France career ended
|Arsenal can help Ozil get better - Mertesacker
|Klopp confirms Can´s season is over
|Why should he leave? - Pallotta loves Roma´s Alisson
|City still confident of Champions League progression, says Silva
|Aguero: Demanding Guardiola has made me improve
|Milan´s Romagnoli to miss at least two weeks with thigh injury
|Vidal, Alaba to miss Sevilla clash, confirms Heynckes
|Zidane ready to enjoy Ronaldo once more in Juventus tie
|Atletico´s Gimenez available following ankle injury
|Bale´s agent slams Spanish media over exit reports
|Ronaldo is Di Stefano´s heir – Perez
|Karius wary of Champions League collapse
|Dyche taken aback by Burnley´s bid for Europe
|Goretzka will miss Revierderby after Schalke exit
|City face daunting feat, Messi´s poor record in Italy - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Van Dijk salutes ´complete manager´ Klopp
|XL v XXXL - Zlatan Ibrahimovic meets Shaquille O´Neal
|Bailey backs Bolt to succeed with football dream
|Van Dijk couldn´t sleep after ´total performance´ against Man City
|Jesus demands response from ´sad and annoyed´ Manchester City
|Hazard and Azpilicueta dispute value of FA Cup to Chelsea