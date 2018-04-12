Burnley´s European dream hit by Mee injury blow

Burnley's chances of qualifying for Europe have been dealt a blow by the prospect of Ben Mee missing the rest of the season with a shin injury

The defender missed Saturday's 2-1 comeback win at Watford, Burnley's fourth successive Premier League victory, that moved Sean Dyche's side six points clear in seventh place.

As long as struggling Southampton do not win the FA Cup, the team that finishes seventh in the Premier League will earn a spot in the Europa League.

But Mee could miss the run-in, starting with Saturday's home game against eighth-placed Leicester City, Dyche confirmed on Thursday.

"It could possibly be a number of weeks to let it settle down, which is a shame as he's had such a good season," Dyche said.

"It's basically a deep bone bruise, which he has had before on the other shin, that cost him the last few games last season.

"It's a stress reaction at the bottom of his shin and ankle, so we will see."

Mee has started 29 of Burnley's 32 Premier League matches this season, captaining the team in the absence of England goalkeeper Tom Heaton, with Republic of Ireland international Kevin Long set to deputise at centre-back.

Dyche indicated Scott Arfield and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou may be unavailable for the visit of the Foxes, but Iceland winger Johann Gudmundsson is in line to return.