Buffon reaction understandable, says Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri defended Gianluigi Buffon's reaction after the Juventus captain and goalkeeper was sent off for protesting Real Madrid's stoppage-time penalty in the Champions League.
Juventus were eliminated 4-3 on aggregate in the quarter-finals, despite Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Madrid, who benefited from a dramatic last-gasp penalty at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Buffon and Juve were poised to force extra time after remarkably erasing Madrid's 3-0 first-leg lead, until Cristiano Ronaldo broke their hearts with a spot-kick at the death.
Two-time reigning champions Madrid were awarded a penalty after Lucas Vazquez was fouled by defender Medhi Benatia, sparking a furious protest from Buffon, who was shown a red card having confronted referee Michael Oliver.
"There was too much confusion, and this is what happened," Allegri said. "Gigi had that reaction but it's understandable.
"I don't know if this will be Gigi's last Champions League game but there were three seconds left and we were close to a historical result, something he saw slip from his fingers.
"That was a human reaction and I think he should have been understood. In that moment there was a lot of confusion and the referee took out the red card. I never talk about single episodes.
"The penalty... the referee saw that and gave the penalty. There’s nothing left to say. There's a lot of regret on our part, the team played very well tonight and in Turin for 60 minutes they also played well.
"The result condemned the performance of the team but that's not what it was. That's why I was very confident on tonight’s performance."
Proud Bianconeri denied in Madrid.#RMJuve Match Report https://t.co/WtQ0GXKtTy— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 11, 2018
#TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/ZitFK8SDSJ
"There's no VAR so we lost," Allegri added. "There's not much to say. This is UEFA's problem. I always said that VAR is a very important tool on objective and important decisions. But there's no VAR and we have to deal with that."
Allegri was seen in conversation with Sergio Ramos, having walked over to Madrid's bench to speak to the suspended captain following the awarding of the penalty.
"Ramos said the penalty was 'claro' [clear] and I told him: 'Not so 'claro', let's say grey'. I also told him that in the first leg at minutes 92 there was a penalty on [Juan] Cuadrado," Allegri said.
"I only told him that. But it's normal, there has to be some anger and regret because at that point Buffon was also sent off. Also, Benatia should have been sent off because he already had one yellow card. So let's just say there was general confusion overall."
|New York City 4 Real Salt Lake 0: Hosts stay unbeaten with rout
|Buffon reaction understandable, says Allegri
|Zidane: Maybe this wasn´t Buffon´s last Champions League match
|It was a penalty, Benatia knocked me down – Vazquez
|Marcelo: Real Madrid weren´t going to bow out like Barcelona
|Barca defeat was a warning to Bayern – Robben
|Juve shouldn´t be surprised by ´laughable´ penalty – Chiellini
|Bayern loss ´finished´ Sevilla players, says Escudero
|No goals, no bookings, no complaints – Heynckes welcomes Bayern bore draw
|Buffon: It was a 10th of a penalty and the referee has a trash can for a heart
|Ronaldo doesn´t understand Buffon´s protests after penalty call
|Maybe I could end my career like Zidane - Words come back to haunt Buffon
|The referee was in chaos – Agnelli fumes at Juventus´ Champions League exit
|Buffon´s first Champions League red sees Juventus comeback falter at final hurdle
|Wolves 2 Derby County 0: Neves screamer puts leaders on the brink
|Real Madrid 1 Juventus 3 (4-3 agg): Ronaldo penalty spares holders´ blushes as Buffon sees red
|Bayern Munich 0 Sevilla 0 (2-1 agg): Heynckes´ men seal routine progress to semi-finals
|Mandzukic sets Champions League records to spark Juventus comeback
|Europa League title would be perfect Torres farewell, says Simeone
|PSG deny FFP reports
|Ronaldo to make 150th Champions League appearance
|Arsenal welcome Barcelona warning ahead of CSKA showdown
|Bundesliga the catalyst in Bayern´s pursuit of silverware - Martinez
|Wooooooow really? Salah seemingly mocks Kane goal award
|Kane awarded contentious goal in Spurs´ Stoke win
|Roma were much better than Barcelona – Monchi
|Rakitic fractured finger against Roma, Barca confirm
|Juventus or Real Madrid? Zenit´s Paredes wants choice after World Cup
|Guardiola hit with UEFA charge after Man City Champions League exit
|Everything is possible - Juve not out of Madrid tie, insists Pirlo
|Roma predict baby boom after Champions League comeback
|WATCH: Making a splash - Roma president celebrates beating Barca with fountain dive
|Guardiola again pondering April falls as City run out of steam
|´Total failure´, ´eternal ridicule´ - Spanish press react to shock Barca exit
|Disallowed Sane goal changed the game - Jesus
|Liverpool won pretty much nothing in 20 years - Klopp ignores Barca, Madrid comparisons
|Ronaldo and Lewandowski primed for more goals - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Roma outclassed Barcelona tactically, says Florenzi
|CONCACAF Champions League: Toronto, Guadalajara to meet in final
|Poll: Man City victims of poor decisions against Liverpool and United
|Worst defeat of my career – Busquets bemoans Barca loss
|WATCH: 76ers star Ben Simmons shows he has football future
|WATCH: Roma celebrate stunning Champions League comeback against Barca
|Could you start using VAR? Bernardo Silva offers Champions League advice
|Iniesta: Roma defeat might be my last Champions League match
|Roma shock Barcelona to join list of greatest Champions League comebacks
|Klopp lauds Liverpool for beating the best
|Championship Review: Fulham replace Cardiff in second as McCarthy leaves Ipswich
|Barcelona president calls for united front after Champions League exit
|Guardiola slams referee Mateu Lahoz: He´s a special guy who likes to be different
|The Champions League is not about perfection, it´s about the result – Klopp
|Di Francesco takes credit for Roma´s stunning win
|Roma were very good and we weren´t - Valverde rues ´bad day´ for Barca
|Dzeko ´very happy´ to have rejected Chelsea after Champions League heroics
|Roma are not done yet, says De Rossi
|Salah hails Liverpool for famous City triumph
|Liverpool ride luck and show steel to keep dream alive
|Salah and Firmino break Liverpool European goals record
|Roma 3 Barcelona 0 (4-4 agg): LaLiga leaders stunned as Giallorossi head through on away goals
|Manchester City 1 Liverpool 2 (1-5 agg): Guardiola sent off as Salah, Firmino seal semi-final spot
|Guardiola sent to stands after confronting referee
|Allegri urges Juventus to have patience in Madrid rescue bid
|Manchester City v Liverpool: Salah returns as Guardiola goes all-out attack
|We need to have balance - Montella wants Sevilla to stay calm as they aim to upset Bayern
|FA overturns Elneny´s red card against Southampton
|No Barzagli in Juventus squad for Madrid clash
|Valbuena hurt by how France career ended
|Arsenal can help Ozil get better - Mertesacker
|Klopp confirms Can´s season is over
|Why should he leave? - Pallotta loves Roma´s Alisson
|City still confident of Champions League progression, says Silva
|Aguero: Demanding Guardiola has made me improve
|Milan´s Romagnoli to miss at least two weeks with thigh injury
|Vidal, Alaba to miss Sevilla clash, confirms Heynckes
|Zidane ready to enjoy Ronaldo once more in Juventus tie
|Atletico´s Gimenez available following ankle injury
|Bale´s agent slams Spanish media over exit reports
|Ronaldo is Di Stefano´s heir – Perez
|Karius wary of Champions League collapse
|Dyche taken aback by Burnley´s bid for Europe
|Goretzka will miss Revierderby after Schalke exit
|City face daunting feat, Messi´s poor record in Italy - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Van Dijk salutes ´complete manager´ Klopp
|XL v XXXL - Zlatan Ibrahimovic meets Shaquille O´Neal
|Bailey backs Bolt to succeed with football dream
|Van Dijk couldn´t sleep after ´total performance´ against Man City
|Jesus demands response from ´sad and annoyed´ Manchester City
|Hazard and Azpilicueta dispute value of FA Cup to Chelsea