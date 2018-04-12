Barca star Rakitic undergoes surgery on fractured finger

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic successfully underwent surgery on a fractured finger, the Spanish club confirmed.

Rakitic sustained a fractured metacarpal bone in the first finger of his left hand during Barcelona's stunning 3-0 loss to Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The defeat saw Barca sensationally crashed out of the quarter-finals on away goals, having won the first leg 4-1.

And Rakitic had surgery on Wednesday to rectify the issue, with the Croatia international's availability to be determined.

Ivan Rakitic has undergone surgery following a hand injury sustained on Tuesday: https://t.co/6dzRZtvGu7 pic.twitter.com/OFezGq4Muq — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 11, 2018

Unbeaten LaLiga leaders Barcelona are in action against Valencia on Saturday.