Bale will only leave Real Madrid for ´giant club´ - Coleman

Gareth Bale would join another "giant club" if he was to leave Real Madrid, according to former Wales coach Chris Coleman.

Bale was withdrawn at half-time as Madrid lost 3-1 to Juventus in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final, Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic stoppage-time penalty securing progression for the holders.

The Wales star has endured another injury-affected season, starting only 16 LaLiga games, and appears to have been usurped by Isco in Zinedine Zidane's preferred starting line-up, despite starring at the Club World Cup.

Bale's early substitution against Juve prompted a fresh round of stories about his future, although the player's agent Jonathan Barnett claims the speculation is being driven by the Spanish media.

Zidane has indicated he expects Bale to be at Madrid next season and Coleman - in charge of Wales when the 28-year-old fired his country to the semi-finals at Euro 2016 - thinks the forward will stay put.