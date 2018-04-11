WATCH: 76ers star Ben Simmons shows he has football future

He has dazzled in his first season in the NBA but could Ben Simmons be set for a career in football?

Simmons is tipped to claim Rookie of the Year, having sat out his first season with a foot injury – the Philadelphia 76ers star averaging 16 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists.

But the 21-year-old Australian and 2016 number one pick showed he has a football future prior to Tuesday's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.

Barcelona and Real Madrid, are you watching?