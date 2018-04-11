The referee was in chaos – Agnelli fumes at Juventus´ Champions League exit

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli accused referee Michael Oliver of being in "total chaos" after a controversial penalty call saw the Serie A leaders knocked out of the Champions League by holders Real Madrid.

With extra time looming after Juve dramatically hauled themselves level on aggregate following a 3-0 first-leg loss in Turin last week, Oliver pointed to the spot in stoppage time when Mehdi Benatia challenged Lucas Vazquez.

Replays appeared to show Benatia touched the ball with a leg stretched around Vazquez, but the defender had also placed his hands on the back of the substitute as the Madrid man was poised to finish.

After Oliver awarded the spot-kick, Juve captain Gianluigi Buffon furiously confronted the English official and was consequently sent off, with Cristiano Ronaldo smashing the penalty past replacement Wojciech Szczesny to settle a dramatic tie.