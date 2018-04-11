Ronaldo doesn´t understand Buffon´s protests after penalty call

Cristiano Ronaldo says he does not understand why Juventus players including Gianluigi Buffon protested so vehemently against the award of a penalty that ultimately saw Real Madrid progress to the Champions League semi-finals.
Ronaldo struck the decisive goal from the spot to secure a 4-3 aggregate victory for holders Madrid, who survived a stirring Juve comeback in dramatic fashion at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.
Referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot after Medhi Benatia appeared to bundle over Lucas Vazquez in the box, with Juve captain Buffon dismissed for his furious reaction towards the official.
Ronaldo stepped up to beat Wojciech Szczesny after a long delay, continuing his incredible run of scoring in every match of this season's Champions League on his 150th appearance in the competition.
And after scoring his 120th Champions League goal, which sent Madrid into the last four for the eighth year in a row after they had fallen 3-0 down on home soil, Ronaldo was left baffled by the Juve fury regarding the decision.
"I do not understand why they are protesting," the Portugal superstar told beIN SPORTS.
"They have fouled Lucas from behind, if they do not give away the penalty, it is a goal.
"My heart rate increased but I calmed down, I knew it was decisive.
"We have suffered, we can learn, the game is worth a lesson.
"In football nothing is given away, we have to fight until the end. Today Madrid could have scored more goals, but Juve and Buffon have been good. We are just victors."
Cristiano Ronaldo's #UCL numbers pic.twitter.com/Ni4GmDuHts— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 11, 2018
Ronaldo's knockdown looked to have set Vazquez up to score before the touch from Benatia sent the substitute to the ground.
But Vazquez was insistent that English official Oliver made the right call.
"Yes it is [a penalty]," Vazquez told beIN Sports.
"Cristiano gives it to me and, when I am going to finish, the central defender comes from behind and pushed me. There is no discussion.
"Today we have to take as a lesson, the ones who relax pay for it. The Champions League does not forgive anyone, we knew how to suffer until the end and that goal puts us in the semi-finals, which is the important thing."
