Kane awarded contentious goal in Spurs´ Stoke win

Harry Kane has been awarded Tottenham's second goal from their 2-1 weekend win at Stoke City after the forward and his club successfully appealed to the Premier League.

The goal was initially awarded to Christian Eriksen but that decision has been overturned by the league's Goal Accreditation Appeals Panel.

A statement released by the Premier League read: "After taking the player's testimony into account and reviewing the match footage, a three-person panel agreed that the final touch on the ball belonged to Kane."

England striker Kane, who has won the Premier League golden boot in each of the past two seasons, now has 25 top-flight goals for the current campaign.

That haul puts him second in the standings, four goals behind Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Spurs host Premier League leaders Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday.