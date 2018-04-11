Disallowed Sane goal changed the game - Jesus

Gabriel Jesus thinks Leroy Sane's incorrectly disallowed goal in Manchester City's Champions League defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday "changed the game".
City were eliminated after Liverpool claimed a 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium, the Reds progressing to the semi-finals 5-1 on aggregate having cruised to a 3-0 triumph at Anfield last week.
Pep Guardiola's men made a strong start to the return leg, with Jesus scoring in just the second minute and proving a livewire in the opening period.
But Sane had a goal disallowed just before half-time. He was deemed offside despite being in a legal position when the ball fell to him after bouncing off James Milner, rather than a City player.
The decision angered Guardiola and his reaction at the interval resulted in him being sent to the stands, with Liverpool ending any hopes of a comeback through goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.
FT | 1-2 (1-5) #cityvlfc #mancity— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 10, 2018
We bravely bow-out of the #UCL . pic.twitter.com/KQmmHQewyG
"We managed to score the goal very early in the second minute and that was very important," Jesus told reporters.
"After that we managed to keep the ball on the sides. For Sane, that was unfortunate and that was difficult to take, obviously, because I think that changed the game a little bit.
"But it's difficult to talk about the goal, if it's conceded or not. This is part of football, sometimes these things happen."
