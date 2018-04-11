Could you start using VAR? Bernardo Silva offers Champions League advice

Bernardo Silva asked the Champions League to introduce VAR next season as the star attacked bemoaned Manchester City's controversial offside call in their quarter-final loss to Liverpool.

City crashed out of the Champions League following Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at home to Premier League rivals Liverpool, who sealed a comprehensive 5-1 aggregate triumph.

The second leg was not without controversy, however, after City had a goal chalked off for offside approaching half-time, despite Liverpool's James Milner having touched the ball into Leroy Sane's path following Gabriel Jesus' second-minute opener.

City manager Pep Guardiola was sent to the stands for the second half after furiously confronting referee Mateu Lahoz at the interval and Silva – who hit the post in the opening 45 minutes – offered some Champions League advice post-match.

In a post on Instagram, Portugal international Silva wrote: "Thank you all for the support and amazing atmosphere tonight! We gave everything we could so no regrets.

"Next year we'll be back to try again! Congratulations to @liverpoolfc and good luck on the semi-finals. Now let's go win the premier league and end the season with a title @mancity.

"Ps: @championsleague could you guys start using the VAR next season? It might be useful."