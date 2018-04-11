Bundesliga the catalyst in Bayern´s pursuit of silverware - Martinez

Bundesliga success gives Bayern Munich the motivation to push for more trophies in a potential treble-winning campaign, according to midfielder Javi Martinez.
The German giants wrapped up their sixth straight domestic title in last weekend's win over Augsburg and remain in the hunt for both the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal.
Snaring both would see them repeat the hat-trick of major trophies they managed under current boss Jupp Heynckes, who came out of retirement in November to replace Carlo Ancelotti until the end of the season, in the 2012-13 campaign.
Spain international Martinez says the domestic triumph has fuelled the desire for bigger things, although he is wary of looking too far into the future.
"To be successful, it's better to take things one step at a time and move from one objective to the other," Martinez told the Bundesliga's official website.
"The Bundesliga title is very important. It's the foundation for a lot and the motivation to go on and achieve more. And it's exactly what's required at a club like Bayern.
"Winning the Bundesliga is a marathon that demands absolutely everything from everyone in the team. Like I said, it's a team effort."
"Javi is an outstanding defensive midfielder. If he plays with confidence, there aren't many who can play to his level." #Jupp #SFCFCB pic.twitter.com/dPXg67a25W— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 2, 2018
Martinez has been a key figure at Bayern since signing from Athletic Bilbao in 2012 in what was then a club-record €40million fee.
The 29-year-old is thankful to Heynckes for bringing him to Germany and believes the veteran manager's return for a third spell in charge has revitalised Bayern.
"We're all delighted that he decided to come out of retirement. He's very important for the club and the team," Martinez said.
"It was the right decision to bring him back."
