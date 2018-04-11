Guardiola hit with UEFA charge after Man City Champions League exit

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been charged with improper conduct after he was sent to the stands by referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz during Tuesday's Champions League defeat to Liverpool, UEFA has confirmed.
City lost 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium due to second-half goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, which completed a 5-1 aggregate triumph for Jurgen Klopp's side.
Chasing an improbable comeback following a 3-0 reverse at Anfield last week, Guardiola named an attacking line-up and the hosts led on the night through Gabriel Jesus inside two minutes.
Wave upon wave of further attacks during the first half proved fruitless, however, and the City boss confronted his countryman Lahoz on the field at the break over Leroy Sane having a goal ruled out for offside. Replays showed Liverpool midfielder James Milner played the ball in the Germany winger's direction.
Guardiola's UEFA rap sheet includes two breaches of the organisation's disciplinary regulations – "dismissal from the bench" and "improper conduct of the coach" - meaning he could face a touchline ban in next season's competition.
Some might say, we will find a brighter day.— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 10, 2018
Thank you for your amazing support tonight
Speaking to BT Sport after the match, the City manager spoke witheringly of Mateu Lahoz's officiating.
"I said it [Sane's effort] was a goal. I didn't insult him, I was polite, I was correct. But Mateu Lahoz is a special guy, he likes to be different, he likes to be special," he said.
"I know what happened in Monaco last season, at 1-1, with an incredible penalty [not given to] Sergio Aguero.
"He's special. When everybody sees things, he likes to decide the opposite. I didn't say any wrong word."
Thanks for the amazing support at the Etihad and from around the world tonight. #YNWA pic.twitter.com/CfUDK7gAqI— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 10, 2018
Liverpool have also been charged as a club under article 16 (2) of the UEFA regulations in relation to fans setting off fireworks and throwing objects.
These charges were also levelled against the Premier League club in the aftermath of the first leg, when City's team bus was damaged by Liverpool supporters on its way to Anfield.
Charges from both games will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on May 31.
