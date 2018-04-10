XL v XXXL - Zlatan Ibrahimovic meets Shaquille O´Neal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is continuing to see the sights of Los Angeles, meeting former Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal as the former Manchester United striker settles into life in MLS.
Ibrahimovic struck a match-winning double off the bench on his LA Galaxy debut after completing a move from United, sealing a dramatic victory over neighbours Los Angeles FC.
The former Sweden international is evidently keen to take in his new surroundings and he attended the LA Kings' NHL game with the Minnesota Wild.
And Ibrahimovic ticked another box on his tour of LA by sitting courtside for a Lakers game at Staples Center, although they lost to Minnesota Timberwolves.
It was not a wasted trip for Ibrahimovic, though, as he was able to grab a photo with another sporting giant - literally - massive basketball icon Shaq towering over Zlatan in an amusing photo shared to the striker's social media account.
XL vs XXXL @SHAQ pic.twitter.com/9XeUihhntp— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) April 9, 2018
