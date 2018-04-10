Related

Vidal, Alaba to miss Sevilla clash, confirms Heynckes

10 April 2018 15:40

Bayern Munich stars Arturo Vidal and David Alaba will miss Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg with Sevilla due to injuries, Jupp Heynckes has confirmed.

The Bundesliga champions, who wrapped up their domestic title on Saturday, go into the clash in charge of the tie having won 2-1 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Vidal and Alaba will not be featuring in the second leg due to their respective knee and back problems, but Heynckes should be able to select Jerome Boateng.

Alaba last played in the 6-0 hammering of Borussia Dortmund on March 31, while Vidal had to be replaced after 36 minutes in Seville, and the return leg comes slightly too early for both.

"Jerome is free of any problems," Heynckes told reporters on Tuesday. "He has been training very well.

"David has been almost at full capacity, but he has not been able to train with the team for the past few days, so I think it's better to do some more training sessions and maybe on Saturday he will be ready for action.

"Arturo is doing very well, maybe he will be able to train with the team again on Thursday."

Arjen Robben only featured as a substitute in the first leg, but is likely to start at the Allianz Arena and Heynckes spoke glowingly of the Dutchman at his news conference.

"When he did not play from the beginning in Sevilla, as the media, you speculated," Heynckes said.

"Then he could rest and train well - on Saturday you saw a Robben full of desire and with fitness levels like five years ago.

"On the one hand he's an absolutely top professional, but he's also saved himself the pleasure of playing football, which is at the heart of his life. He does it with passion.

"Players like him and Franck Ribery know that this is a phase in which we have to be absolutely perfect, physically, mentally and emotionally. I am very confident for tomorrow."

